Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) (9892 Views)

Man Beheads His Son Plateau State For Money Ritual (Graphic Photos) / Ghanaian Man Beheads His Own Brother (Graphic Photos) / Photos: Man Crashes His Car Into Pole During Hot Police Chase This Morning (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VefUZplCG1I



A man was almost lynched by an angry mob in Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue state after it was discovered that he had beheaded his sister.



Identified simply as Jonah, the man was said to have decapitated his sister during an hot argument over some issue Thursday morning.



He is believed to be mentally derailed.



A community leader, Johnson Agada added that the young man was caught by the youths after he tried to flee the community.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/video-man-beheads-sister-during-hot.html A man was almost lynched by an angry mob in Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue state after it was discovered that he had beheaded his sister.Identified simply as Jonah, the man was said to have decapitated his sister during an hot argument over some issue Thursday morning.He is believed to be mentally derailed.A community leader, Johnson Agada added that the young man was caught by the youths after he tried to flee the community.

Buhari killing Nigerians since 2015

Who wouldn't be mentally unstable after experiencing this administration induced hardship ...



Blood on their hands

R1p to the dead 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari, it shall never be well with you 2 Likes

Devil incarnate

when you have hausa father and yoruba mother these will be the result 3 Likes





Better quiet before I call your husband, Buhari on you all the mouth you stupeed iDumb made about 1st October is gone.



Na only mouth una get.



Bullhari007:

when you have hausa father and yoruba mother these will be the result You produce Igbo and iDumb children!!Better quiet before I call your husband, Buhari on you all the mouth you stupeed iDumb made about 1st October is gone.Na only mouth una get. 3 Likes

Bullhari007:

when you have hausa father and yoruba mother these will be the result

You are one of the reasons I regret not supporting abortion. N50 condom would have prevented this waste that you've become.



Look at how you disgraced your entire lineage in one paragraph? They should lock down your village and conduct tests for all of you to ensure there are no genetic mistakes like you roaming around.



It is posters like this that vote in the north and people shout that goats vote in the North. You are one of the reasons I regret not supporting abortion. N50 condom would have prevented this waste that you've become.Look at how you disgraced your entire lineage in one paragraph? They should lock down your village and conduct tests for all of you to ensure there are no genetic mistakes like you roaming around.It is posters like this that vote in the north and people shout that goats vote in the North. 10 Likes 1 Share

Bullhari007:

when you have hausa father and yoruba mother these will be the result common sense is truly uncommon common sense is truly uncommon

zombieHUNTER:

Buhari killing Nigerians since 2015

Who wouldn't be mentally unstable after experiencing this administration induced hardship ...



Blood on their hands

R1p to the dead So buhari should be blamed for everything, even when you confirm yourself to mentally unstable..... So buhari should be blamed for everything, even when you confirm yourself to mentally unstable.....

What are we going to do with these biafran people?

Adaowerri111:

Buhari, it shall never be well with you Remember Buhari is someone father, it's only here in Nigeria we don't respect our leaders, Shame on you. Remember Buhari is someone father, it's only here in Nigeria we don't respect our leaders, Shame on you. 5 Likes

thosee monikers about me though, get life eh, tribalism is not the way noa

Wetin dem wait b4 dem burn dis idiot to arches.

How can a whole person decide to be ISIL

Now do we still have to blame the devil on this beastly act?

n

Seun and co, it is like these Ipob people are on a mission to spread HATE in every thread on Nairaland. They keep talking about stuff that are not related to the topic, just so they can spread their hate agenda. 2 Likes

Hmm

Good for him



God go quickly catch all of them one by one



Check my signature

They should take him to Daddy Freeze for deliverance

Adaowerri111:

Buhari, it shall never be well with you

Clap for yourself, take this medal of Grand Stupidity. Clap for yourself, take this medal of Grand Stupidity.

Nothing to say

Na dem

No long story, let him be beheaded as well.

God, thats terible

I wish this man would gimme a tangible reason....

sister ? sister ?

If he is deranged, why running away?

they should use him for money ritual

That local government is close to Ebonyi State. They share Borders that except you told, you'll think it's also part of Ebonyi.

#Am not Insinuating anything tho.