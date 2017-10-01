₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by 360frolic(m): 7:53pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VefUZplCG1I
A man was almost lynched by an angry mob in Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue state after it was discovered that he had beheaded his sister.
Identified simply as Jonah, the man was said to have decapitated his sister during an hot argument over some issue Thursday morning.
He is believed to be mentally derailed.
A community leader, Johnson Agada added that the young man was caught by the youths after he tried to flee the community.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/video-man-beheads-sister-during-hot.html
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by madridguy(m): 7:56pm
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by zombieHUNTER: 7:59pm
Buhari killing Nigerians since 2015
Who wouldn't be mentally unstable after experiencing this administration induced hardship ...
Blood on their hands
R1p to the dead
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by Adaowerri111: 8:05pm
Buhari, it shall never be well with you
2 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:40pm
Devil incarnate
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by Bullhari007(m): 8:43pm
when you have hausa father and yoruba mother these will be the result
3 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by RaaGhu: 9:01pm
You produce Igbo and iDumb children!!
Better quiet before I call your husband, Buhari on you all the mouth you stupeed iDumb made about 1st October is gone.
Na only mouth una get.
Bullhari007:
3 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by EponOjuku: 9:17pm
Bullhari007:
You are one of the reasons I regret not supporting abortion. N50 condom would have prevented this waste that you've become.
Look at how you disgraced your entire lineage in one paragraph? They should lock down your village and conduct tests for all of you to ensure there are no genetic mistakes like you roaming around.
It is posters like this that vote in the north and people shout that goats vote in the North.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by holysainbj(m): 9:17pm
Bullhari007:common sense is truly uncommon
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by ABJDOT(m): 9:18pm
zombieHUNTER:So buhari should be blamed for everything, even when you confirm yourself to mentally unstable.....
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by enemyofprogress: 9:18pm
What are we going to do with these biafran people?
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by ABJDOT(m): 9:19pm
Adaowerri111:Remember Buhari is someone father, it's only here in Nigeria we don't respect our leaders, Shame on you.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 9:19pm
thosee monikers about me though, get life eh, tribalism is not the way noa
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:19pm
Wetin dem wait b4 dem burn dis idiot to arches.
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by realestniggah: 9:19pm
How can a whole person decide to be ISIL
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by Sunnycliff(m): 9:19pm
Now do we still have to blame the devil on this beastly act?
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by rawpadgin(m): 9:20pm
n
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by kay29000(m): 9:20pm
Seun and co, it is like these Ipob people are on a mission to spread HATE in every thread on Nairaland. They keep talking about stuff that are not related to the topic, just so they can spread their hate agenda.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by kidman96(m): 9:21pm
Hmm
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by JoshMedia(m): 9:22pm
Good for him
God go quickly catch all of them one by one
Check my signature
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by Rrankdonga(m): 9:22pm
They should take him to Daddy Freeze for deliverance
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 9:22pm
Adaowerri111:
Clap for yourself, take this medal of Grand Stupidity.
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by ifex370(m): 9:23pm
Nothing to say
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by Foodforthought(m): 9:24pm
Na dem
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by Nakairogold(f): 9:25pm
No long story, let him be beheaded as well.
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by Legendaryarcher(f): 9:26pm
God, thats terible
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by soquiz(m): 9:26pm
I wish this man would gimme a tangible reason....
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by indodon(m): 9:26pm
sister ?
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by Mopolchi: 9:26pm
If he is deranged, why running away?
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by mofeoluwadassah: 9:27pm
they should use him for money ritual
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by benuejosh(m): 9:27pm
That local government is close to Ebonyi State. They share Borders that except you told, you'll think it's also part of Ebonyi.
#Am not Insinuating anything tho.
|Re: Man Beheads His Sister In Benue During Hot Argument (Video) by OwoKolaChuks: 9:27pm
ABJDOT:Just as it is only in Nigeria that our leaders don't give 2sheat about us. I'll respect him when he respects me
3 Likes
