|Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by zoba88: 8:49am
According to report,the handsome guy pictured below was caught sleeping with a married woman in a hotel.He was beaten mercilessly and locked in a car boot.It is unclear how the guys got the information and trailed him to the hotel.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/man-caught-sleeping-with-married-woman.html?m=1
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by zoba88: 8:50am
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by zoba88: 8:51am
zoba88:more
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by FortifiedCity: 8:52am
Married women are forbidden fruits, better not to eat
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by ElSherriff: 8:52am
Cheeeiiii Junior will not stay in one place...as them de beat e oga now, Junior go just fold hands bow e head like small coward as if e never stand up all e life.
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by TrueSenator(m): 8:53am
I blame Recession
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by Evablizin(f): 8:53am
I think i will go with the comment that says"why not post your wife's picture,let's see the dog".
Guy you've learnt your lessons,i believe from now on you will be percieving married women from afar and run for your life.Take it..........
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by Nbote(m): 8:54am
Why Nigerians lyk to vent their frustrations at anything at all? Since wen is adultery now a crime in dis country?? Two grown ups decided to go enjoy demselves so If he wasnt raping her dat means its consensual sex so what d Bleep is their problem?? Nigerians are jus bunch of hypocrites. And d guy below me is no different from a ram or at best a cow
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by freenortheast: 8:55am
In Biafra every meat na for chop. Na their way. Is free enterprise, all is fair and allowed. Is not normal that plenty of their children behave the way they do in Biafra land.
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by kokoA(m): 9:01am
Oops! He entered the wrong hole..
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by iliyande(m): 9:01am
We are in a generation where boobs and booms are celebrated. Even the married women are into the competition now.
We need self control to survive this generation
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by Makusidi(m): 9:15am
Dat gud for him
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:48am
yet that WH0RE who gladly slept with that man was let free to go back to her husband?! ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!
men and their misplaced ego... that biatch should have been beaten AND paraded next to that man!
sadly, women aint better in this ego rubbish, when they catch their husband cheating, they pounce on the lady as if she is the only guilty party.
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by Ericaikince(m): 12:06pm
What now happen to the woman
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by LexngtonSteele: 12:06pm
With the number of single girls available, you choose a married woman?
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by yeyerolling: 12:09pm
I keep asking why marry . Fools everywhere. He is even msrried too
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 12:09pm
Nawa o
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by Abfinest007(m): 12:09pm
good for you
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by Dillusionist(f): 12:09pm
freenortheast:you are not far from being a phool
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by emmanuel596(m): 12:09pm
Instead of to hustle he dey find sugar mummy
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by kay29000(m): 12:09pm
This is nonsense. What if the guy didn't know the lady was married. It has happened to me before. A lady lied to me about her marital status. I cut things off immidiately i go to know she was married. What if this guy didn't know the lady was married?
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by designer01(m): 12:09pm
He should be killed
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by Adaumunocha(f): 12:10pm
He won't mess with another Man's property again.
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by gentlechyke(m): 12:10pm
In Nigeria , when a Lady enters a Guy's room, & about 9 minutes later you hear loud music, just know they have started playing ludo.
Are we together?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by frenzyduchess(f): 12:10pm
Next time he sees a married woman I am sure he will take to his heels, me I know that woman's own will be worse,nonsense,if you can't stay married then don't get married, is that too hard for occupants of this century?
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by joeeee240(m): 12:10pm
WHY YOU NO BEAT THAT STUPID WHORÉ OF A WIFE. THAT FOOLISH WOMAN NA SHE DESERVE THE BEATING. #GIRLSNAHOÉS
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by CriticMaestro: 12:11pm
This is so wrong, y beating him, what crime has he committed? He was ethically wrong to sleep with someone's wife but legally right...who would dare touch him if he were a big man? They will simply write stories
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by johnstar(m): 12:11pm
Rubbish
Na d woman dem suppose dey disgrace
Abi d man drug d woman ni
Rubbish
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by sureheaven(m): 12:11pm
Which kain cheating be that. What happens to the lady
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by hola106(m): 12:11pm
I don't knw y people reason down word dis days I guess he did not force dem sha
|Re: Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot by ObamaOsama: 12:12pm
beat the woman join am
why always is the only the man will be beating
