See photos below



According to report,the handsome guy pictured below was caught sleeping with a married woman in a hotel.He was beaten mercilessly and locked in a car boot.It is unclear how the guys got the information and trailed him to the hotel.See photos below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/man-caught-sleeping-with-married-woman.html?m=1

Married women are forbidden fruits, better not to eat

Cheeeiiii Junior will not stay in one place...as them de beat e oga now, Junior go just fold hands bow e head like small coward as if e never stand up all e life. 7 Likes

I blame Recession





I think i will go with the comment that says"why not post your wife's picture,let's see the dog".





Guy you've learnt your lessons,i believe from now on you will be percieving married women from afar and run for your life.Take it.......... I think i will go with the comment that says"why not post your wife's picture,let's see the dog".Guy you've learnt your lessons,i believe from now on you will be percieving married women from afar and run for your life.Take it.......... 3 Likes

Why Nigerians lyk to vent their frustrations at anything at all? Since wen is adultery now a crime in dis country?? Two grown ups decided to go enjoy demselves so If he wasnt raping her dat means its consensual sex so what d Bleep is their problem?? Nigerians are jus bunch of hypocrites. And d guy below me is no different from a ram or at best a cow 8 Likes

In Biafra every meat na for chop. Na their way. Is free enterprise, all is fair and allowed. Is not normal that plenty of their children behave the way they do in Biafra land. 2 Likes

Oops! He entered the wrong hole..

We are in a generation where boobs and booms are celebrated. Even the married women are into the competition now.



We need self control to survive this generation 1 Like

Dat gud for him 1 Like

yet that WH0RE who gladly slept with that man was let free to go back to her husband?! ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!



men and their misplaced ego... that biatch should have been beaten AND paraded next to that man!



sadly, women aint better in this ego rubbish, when they catch their husband cheating, they pounce on the lady as if she is the only guilty party. 1 Like 1 Share

What now happen to the woman 1 Like

With the number of single girls available, you choose a married woman?







2 Likes

. Fools everywhere. He is even msrried too I keep asking why marry. Fools everywhere. He is even msrried too 2 Likes

Nawa o

good for you

In Biafra every meat na for chop. Na their way. Is free enterprise, all is fair and allowed. Is not normal that plenty of their children behave the way they do in Biafra land. you are not far from being a phool you are not far from being a phool

Instead of to hustle he dey find sugar mummy

This is nonsense. What if the guy didn't know the lady was married. It has happened to me before. A lady lied to me about her marital status. I cut things off immidiately i go to know she was married. What if this guy didn't know the lady was married?

He should be killed

He won't mess with another Man's property again.

In Nigeria , when a Lady enters a Guy's room, & about 9 minutes later you hear loud music, just know they have started playing ludo.

Are we together? 3 Likes

Next time he sees a married woman I am sure he will take to his heels, me I know that woman's own will be worse,nonsense,if you can't stay married then don't get married, is that too hard for occupants of this century?

WHY YOU NO BEAT THAT STUPID WHORÉ OF A WIFE. THAT FOOLISH WOMAN NA SHE DESERVE THE BEATING. #GIRLSNAHOÉS

This is so wrong, y beating him, what crime has he committed? He was ethically wrong to sleep with someone's wife but legally right...who would dare touch him if he were a big man? They will simply write stories

Rubbish





Na d woman dem suppose dey disgrace



Abi d man drug d woman ni





Rubbish

Which kain cheating be that. What happens to the lady

I don't knw y people reason down word dis days I guess he did not force dem sha