



As the yuletide inches nearer, the Command will strategize to ensure there is peace and harmony in the state. This we intend to achieve by carrying out our core mandate relying substantially on media support, interagency collaboration and public partnership.



The last few weeks have been relatively peaceful. It is our resolve to make it more peaceful throughout the remaining part of the year. However, some unrepentant criminal elements who have been perpetrating various criminal acts in some parts of the state were arrested recently in the circumstances enumerated below:



1. KIDNAPPERS OF IBADAN-BASED LEBANESE NABBED: On 13/9/2017 at about 1030hrs, a five-man kidnap syndicate invaded a block-moulding industry at Podo area, Ibadan and robbed workers of their money, phones and other valuable property.



The gang, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, kidnapped one Elias Bashour, a Lebanese who is the CEO of the industry and took him away to an unknown place. As soon as information got to the police, patrol teams along the Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode axis were alerted who gave the kidnappers a hot chase forcing them to abandon the vehicle conveying the victim.



The suspects escaped to the bush but the vehicle was recovered by the police. However, after painstaking investigation, four members of the gang were eventually arrested at their criminal hideouts in Ibadan, Ilese via Ijebu-Ode, and Ibiade Waterside in Ogun State. The suspects confessed to the crime. They disclosed that a member of the gang named Sunday now at large supplied the information that led to the adoption of the victim.

The suspects are:

(i) Joseph Udoma 'm' aged 35

(ii) Mathew Egbulu 'm' aged 23

(iii) Samuel Agu 'm' aged 32

(iv) Monday Omugbe 'm' aged 28 - the gang's armourer.

Exhibits recovered from them include a cut-to-size single barrel gun, one Toyota 4 Runner SUV with Reg.No. AKD 70 BU, phones etc.



2. DISMISSED SOLDIER LEADS ROBBERY OPERATIONS COORDINATED BY PRISON INMATE:

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery suspects, who until their arrest, belonged to a dare-devil armed robbery gang which specialised in snatching posh cars in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and neighbouring states.



The robbery operations were often coordinated by one Ismaila, an inmate in the Ibara Prison, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The two suspects, Saheed Akangbe 'm' aged 24 and Abubakar Isiaka 'm' aged 34 were arrested with a stolen Toyota Camry car with Reg.No. KJA 89 ER by a Patrol team from Iyana- Offa Police Division on 22/9/2017 at about 0215hrs. Further investigation by SARS led to the recovery of another snatched Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. AGL 45 CW in Abeokuta, Ogun State.



Investigations also revealed that Saheed Akangbe was released from Abolongo prison in April while Abubakar Isiaka was dismissed from 1 Div of the Nigerian Army for various criminal activities. Other exhibits recovered from the suspects include three cut-to-size guns and twenty live cartridges.



3. POLY STUDENT NABBED FOR STEALING MOTORCYCLES: An ND II Agric Engineering student of the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Adedigba Elisha, has been arrested by SARS of the Command for stealing several motorcycles in many places in Saki and its environs. His modus operandi was to target busy viewing centres where football enthusiasts/lovers usually parked their motorcycles, and steal them using fabricated keys. The stolen motorcycles were thereafter sold to criminal receivers at giveaway prices. Nine stolen motorcycles were recovered from the suspects:

The suspects are:

(i) Adedigba Elisha 'm' aged 21

(ii) Chika Eze 'm' aged 47

(iii) Samuel Moses 'm' aged 21

(iv) Abdulsalam Abdulrazaq 'm' aged 47

(v) Musiliu Yusuf 'm' aged 35

(vi) Adedokun Rabiu 'm' aged 35

(vii) Tijani Afeez 'm' aged 29

http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/13/oyo-police-parade-serial-burglar-robbers-kidnappers-photos/

