The ANAMBRA State Police Command today foiled a kidnap syndicate as they came to collect a ransom of 20million naira in Obosi.



The victim was rescued, two suspects shot dead during a gun battle and few suspects are still at large with bullet wounds.



Please if you have any useful information, kindly report to the nearest Police Station close to you or call: 08166559820.



Graphic pictures below:



Kudos to d police 1 Like

ufuosman:

Kudos to d police Better shut up there...whch stupid kudos! very barbaric country...

Meanwhile they are acting as convoy for the real theives Better shut up there...whch stupid kudos! very barbaric country...Meanwhile they are acting as convoy for the real theives 3 Likes

... And now they will receive it in HELL ... Agbero wan chop free money... And now they will receive it in HELL...

Another set of fools bites the dust. Local touts with bike wan come warrant twenty milla just like that with Jincheng, wey una no be Evans. 2 Likes

Tamass:



Better shut up there...whch stupid kudos! very barbaric country...

Meanwhile they are acting as convoy for the real theives bros its like the victims are your relatives o, the way you attacked him proves that. bros its like the victims are your relatives o, the way you attacked him proves that. 8 Likes

bro4u:



bros its like the victims are your relatives o, the way you attacked him proves that. God forbid! take it or not..thats the truth...its nt fair for this ones to just get punishment immediately and the other ones will be roaming about enjoying themselves..imagine the money diezani stole? haba! God forbid! take it or not..thats the truth...its nt fair for this ones to just get punishment immediately and the other ones will be roaming about enjoying themselves..imagine the money diezani stole? haba!

Good for Anambra people



We in Benin city na one eye we take dey sleep now



Yesterday a headmistress/principal was attacked at UWA primary school in the morning



Two days ago a barber at Erie junction was attacked afoybd 4:15 pm n his car got snatched



Commissioner of police edo state should pls do something around Igbesebwan street to First east circular road

Tamass:



God forbid! take it or not..thats the truth...its nt fair for this ones to just get punishment immediately and the other ones will be roaming about enjoying themselves..imagine the money diezani stole? haba! Smh... Nigerians wont seize to amaze me, if you serve them a hot food they'll complain, cold food they'll still complain.



So you want an alarm to be set on a later date before they can punished?



Why bring in Diezani?, those are kidnappers and incase you're not aware, there's now a death penalty for kidnappers. Smh... Nigerians wont seize to amaze me, if you serve them a hot food they'll complain, cold food they'll still complain.So you want an alarm to be set on a later date before they can punished?Why bring in Diezani?, those are kidnappers and incase you're not aware, there's now a death penalty for kidnappers. 2 Likes

bro4u:



Smh... Nigerians wont seize to amaze me, if you serve them a hot food they'll complain, cold food they'll still complain.



So you want an alarm to be set on a later date before they can punished?



Why bring in Diezani?, those are kidnappers and incase you're not aware, there's now a death penalty for kidnappers. Quite alright i get your point...but is evans not a kidnapper? why wasnt he killed immediately?

get it straight bro...the rich are given preferential treatment Quite alright i get your point...but is evans not a kidnapper? why wasnt he killed immediately?get it straight bro...the rich are given preferential treatment 1 Like

Kidnapping na their work.



Àwọn olórí pẹlẹbẹ eyan Judas Iscariot.

Tamass:



Better shut up there...whch stupid kudos! very barbaric country...

Meanwhile they are acting as convoy for the real theives

It's like those policemen just foiled your only chance of making it in life. It's like those policemen just foiled your only chance of making it in life. 1 Like 1 Share

So these people are still in this business. I don't blame them cos anything goes so far it involves money. Even one stupid fool is still defending them. Well those are minus now, many still to go till our dear country is cleaned of their evil and inglorious acts.

Tamass:



God forbid! take it or not..thats the truth...its nt fair for this ones to just get punishment immediately and the other ones will be roaming about enjoying themselves..imagine the money diezani stole? haba!

You almost made sense until you brought this into the discussion. I'm honestly disappointed. You almost made sense until you brought this into the discussion. I'm honestly disappointed.



I have nothing to say...



Was always scared of bikemen when I visited that Obosi. Things dey happen there.

N20m awaits them in hell... idiaats

Wawu!

Not their day really.

WTF!

Hunter turns to bush meat when hunting gone wrong. Sad!

Failed cums.

May their soul rest in peace

Wasted youths



Na so e easy to collect 20 mirrion?



You guys should rot and burn in the hottest part of hell



Fools die

Devil vs Kidnappers in Hell. How did you fvck up like this?

Fools, have they started again in anambra. Go and look for something doing crime dosnt pay they will not listen. You want 20 million to go and spend on prostitutes. now vultures will eat your remains, 1 Like 1 Share

Fast Money...You wan ride Okada collect 20m. Clap for yourself...









P.S : That pretty Police lady na she shoot them?? She Jes too go well for police work.

u said 'suspects'... When they fired at the corps... That's culprit to me not suspects... There's a fine line between the two.

ufuosman:

Kudos to d police

You need to be enlightenment, you think this is GTA game or police fire! That's the best they could do? Shoot on sight ? That's very poor of them.... What if they are not the real sindicate but just normal okada riders following paid instruction to help em collect money... D real kidnapper cld still be out there....





Its high time we started recruiting educated police officer or educating d illiterate among dem.... You need to be enlightenment, you think this is GTA game or police fire! That's the best they could do? Shoot on sight ? That's very poor of them.... What if they are not the real sindicate but just normal okada riders following paid instruction to help em collect money... D real kidnapper cld still be out there....Its high time we started recruiting educated police officer or educating d illiterate among dem....