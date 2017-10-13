₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,925 members, 3,851,308 topics. Date: Friday, 13 October 2017 at 10:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) (6209 Views)
Faces Of The Kidnappers Killed In Anambra Yesterday (graphic Images) / Malik Nasir Storming Lagos Creeks In Search Of Kidnappers, Shares His Experience / 3 Kidnappers Killed By Soldiers In Bauchi State (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by anonymousIP2: 9:24pm
@VIVIANGIST
The ANAMBRA State Police Command today foiled a kidnap syndicate as they came to collect a ransom of 20million naira in Obosi.
The victim was rescued, two suspects shot dead during a gun battle and few suspects are still at large with bullet wounds.
Please if you have any useful information, kindly report to the nearest Police Station close to you or call: 08166559820.
Graphic pictures below:
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/kidnappers-killed-in-anambra/
CC - Lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Hentizzle: 9:26pm
.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by ufuosman(m): 9:28pm
Kudos to d police
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by anonymousIP2: 9:32pm
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Tamass: 9:35pm
ufuosman:Better shut up there...whch stupid kudos! very barbaric country...
Meanwhile they are acting as convoy for the real theives
3 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Tinnytony24(m): 9:36pm
Agbero wan chop free money ... And now they will receive it in HELL ...
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by DanseMacabre(m): 9:36pm
Another set of fools bites the dust. Local touts with bike wan come warrant twenty milla just like that with Jincheng, wey una no be Evans.
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Kingbet: 9:39pm
inc
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by bro4u: 9:43pm
Tamass:bros its like the victims are your relatives o, the way you attacked him proves that.
8 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Tamass: 9:46pm
bro4u:God forbid! take it or not..thats the truth...its nt fair for this ones to just get punishment immediately and the other ones will be roaming about enjoying themselves..imagine the money diezani stole? haba!
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Homeboiy(m): 9:57pm
Good for Anambra people
We in Benin city na one eye we take dey sleep now
Yesterday a headmistress/principal was attacked at UWA primary school in the morning
Two days ago a barber at Erie junction was attacked afoybd 4:15 pm n his car got snatched
Commissioner of police edo state should pls do something around Igbesebwan street to First east circular road
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by bro4u: 10:01pm
Tamass:Smh... Nigerians wont seize to amaze me, if you serve them a hot food they'll complain, cold food they'll still complain.
So you want an alarm to be set on a later date before they can punished?
Why bring in Diezani?, those are kidnappers and incase you're not aware, there's now a death penalty for kidnappers.
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Tamass: 10:09pm
bro4u:Quite alright i get your point...but is evans not a kidnapper? why wasnt he killed immediately?
get it straight bro...the rich are given preferential treatment
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by EponOjuku: 10:23pm
Kidnapping na their work.
Àwọn olórí pẹlẹbẹ eyan Judas Iscariot.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by EponOjuku: 10:24pm
Tamass:
It's like those policemen just foiled your only chance of making it in life.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by kagari: 10:24pm
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Zico5(m): 10:25pm
So these people are still in this business. I don't blame them cos anything goes so far it involves money. Even one stupid fool is still defending them. Well those are minus now, many still to go till our dear country is cleaned of their evil and inglorious acts.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by pmc01(m): 10:25pm
Tamass:
You almost made sense until you brought this into the discussion. I'm honestly disappointed.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by iamleumas: 10:25pm
I have nothing to say...
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:26pm
Was always scared of bikemen when I visited that Obosi. Things dey happen there.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by davillian(m): 10:26pm
1
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by bedford101(m): 10:26pm
N20m awaits them in hell... idiaats
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Boyooosa(m): 10:26pm
Wawu!
Not their day really.
WTF!
Hunter turns to bush meat when hunting gone wrong. Sad!
Failed cums.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by superiorinferno(m): 10:27pm
May their soul rest in peace
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by sekem: 10:27pm
Wasted youths
Na so e easy to collect 20 mirrion?
You guys should rot and burn in the hottest part of hell
Fools die
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by OfficialDad: 10:27pm
Devil vs Kidnappers in Hell. How did you fvck up like this?
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by hokafor(m): 10:29pm
Fools, have they started again in anambra. Go and look for something doing crime dosnt pay they will not listen. You want 20 million to go and spend on prostitutes. now vultures will eat your remains,
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:30pm
Fast Money...You wan ride Okada collect 20m. Clap for yourself...
P.S : That pretty Police lady na she shoot them?? She Jes too go well for police work.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by iammolise(m): 10:31pm
u said 'suspects'... When they fired at the corps... That's culprit to me not suspects... There's a fine line between the two.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by bamirotola: 10:31pm
ufuosman:
You need to be enlightenment, you think this is GTA game or police fire! That's the best they could do? Shoot on sight ? That's very poor of them.... What if they are not the real sindicate but just normal okada riders following paid instruction to help em collect money... D real kidnapper cld still be out there....
Its high time we started recruiting educated police officer or educating d illiterate among dem....
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by mgvv: 10:31pm
|Re: Kidnappers Who Came To Collect N20m Ransom Killed In Anambra Today (Graphic Pho) by balancediet(m): 10:32pm
Na wa
My Naval Boyfriend Threw Our Baby Into The Lagoon – Glory Yusuf / 14yr Old Boy Hammered Mum To Death...sets Home On Fire To Cover The Murder / 111-year-old Blind Woman Burnt To Death
Viewing this topic: Communication10, austinzee007, DrTG1, Apostlebokohara, JamaicaTheDrunk(m), kenelink11, Duuzsz(m), 9jaAmerican, Themandator, mitchel1(m), cashmyles(f), Tmissy3000(m), oogamenyi(m), meetvalue, frosbel2, streetlight, Sixaxis, onnyye, Skyboyy(m), chuksze, DEOLINX, efilefun(m), HottestFire, Anjeco, babatee1985(m), laiza(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), ogunnowo28(m), Princedapace(m), dickhead01(m), ocalisiobi, igwedaboss(m), Donbraye(m), Guitarlife, Timagex, Emekus92(m), Odjesha, Airdy, solelymade, Habane(m), Aboguede, PrinceMario(m), whyteteeth, Dasshboard(m), YemyTemmy, murphybladino(m), wealthpin, djlimbo, lovingyouhun, twentyfourseven, samwizzye(m), chyke007(m), toxco, dlox147(m), Amos15, kastroobike, iliyande(m), collinsoft(m), sirfee(m), ndmoore, Austinio, Phemmy777(m), Spandy(m), Timkriss(m), nwosueugeneken, babamadiba(m), 41sabo(m), favourmic(m), lifestyle1(m), surgecom(m), DONADAMS(m), Hereigns4eva, sunisonflex29(m), dejonathan(m), chisamoo, jafeni, NCP, wealthyhrt, ZaraGift, Benite, houstonia(m), cossyjay, Leyelyzo(m), Blooddiamond, Denobrown, abudujanah and 186 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6