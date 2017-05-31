₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,170 members, 3,852,088 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 11:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts (3562 Views)
This Nigerian Lady's Boyfriend Of 2 Years, Married Another Today / This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS / 'my Boyfriend Of 4 Years Just Got Engaged' - Heartbroken Lady Shares Story (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by stane007: 10:15pm On Oct 13
Facebook user, Ro Se, alleged to be boyfriend of 15-year-old Nigerian girl, Jero Loveth a.k.a Slimzy who reportedly committed suicide by taking Sniper over heartbreak, has reacted to report of being the cause of Slimzy's death.
https://www.lailasblog.com/boyfriend-15-year-old-nigerian-girl-reportedly-committed-suicide-heartbreak-reacts-report-behind-death/
15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) http://www.nairaland.com/4116167/15-year-old-girl-commits-suicide-delta
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Homeboiy(m): 10:16pm On Oct 13
Kids
2 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:23pm On Oct 13
" who said that I was the fault"
Is English language that hard?
Block headed kid
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Pierohandsome: 10:25pm On Oct 13
Small children wey suppose face their studies dey die for luv. Ok nah kwantinu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by sunshineV(m): 10:27pm On Oct 13
Choi..... Where is RIP English
2 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by MhizzAJ(f): 10:40pm On Oct 13
Someone actually committed suicide on top this small boy matter.
She miss road
All these teenagers that should be seeking for admission in schools and trying to learn a trade will be doing anyhow
3 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Hector09(m): 10:43pm On Oct 13
At the age f 15 yrs she is answering slemzy na wa end time kids
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Kemjay(m): 10:43pm On Oct 13
MhizzAJ:so sad
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by MaritzaNL(f): 11:04pm On Oct 13
See as he small.
At 15 she is already dating, relationship is for the strong hearted not for the weak. Cos when break up comes knocking, they can easily move on.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Omoluabi16: 11:08pm On Oct 13
Parental failure. Parents today are no longer raising responsible, mentally sound kids. they now raise idiots. At 15 wetin she sabi?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by ProsperMVE(m): 11:11pm On Oct 13
Pierohandsome:the thing tire me
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Adaumunocha(f): 11:16pm On Oct 13
I think that sniper company should start diluting that their product.
2 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by OZAOEKPE(m): 11:17pm On Oct 13
Another useless cow is gone
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by MaritzaNL(f): 11:23pm On Oct 13
So I went to the boy's Facebook and people are saying she killed herself cos she was pregnant for them and the boy broke up with her this morning.
Being a heartbroken babymama is better than being dead.
Such life lost just like that.
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by sonikstargirl(f): 12:02am
Somehow i don't find this story believable
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by phintohlar(f): 12:52am
xxxtedyxxx:lol.. Are you the new english teacher? Yes i are
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by czaratwork: 11:32am
mumu boy
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by soberdrunk(m): 11:33am
See all these small small children doing hardcore romance ooo".... when i was 15, the only thing i was in love with was "Nitendo64"
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Queendoncom(f): 11:33am
Fooooooooooooools. At this my age I'm still wondering if I should have a bf and have sex, this one already don do both and died on top. Dear Lord
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by whitebeard(m): 11:34am
na so..15 yrs old I was in ss2 going to ss3 me and my friends dare not talk about gf's at home..the last time they heard us..the talk they gave us was the talk that would make u go and commit suicide, but in it all sha..I still dey reason their talk cause it really saved me from unwanted pregnancy, and it saved me thousands..! So I would always thank our moms...now I go study and make my money..no stress..!!
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Kemjay(m): 11:34am
Adaumunocha:with wat ?
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by supersystemsnig: 11:34am
Na wa oh
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by YelloweWest: 11:35am
Teens pls focus on building yourselves.
Your teenage years are the most creative.
Stop dating until u are mature enough to marry.
Parents provide for your kids especially your daughters. AT LEAST the basics. A girl should not have to sleep with anyone just to buy sanitary pads, pants and bras...
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by ivolt: 11:35am
Misplaced priority.
What does a 15-year old know about love?
I blame the parents for not guiding their daughter.
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by kenzysmith: 11:35am
Your mama suffer carry u for 9months send u go sch feed u and luv u at the end u kill ur self for a boy I ve no pity buh I feel sorry for ur parents
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Padrino707(m): 11:35am
Ode generation
It's a pity
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by SojiCash(m): 11:35am
Idiot
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by lilmax(m): 11:35am
lol....white trash crap
when a child thinks she has right to do whatever she wants
whatever happened is 100% her fault....
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Kizyte(m): 11:35am
It's over!
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by Chiefbuddle1: 11:36am
Rotten Society......one less slay up coming queen
|Re: Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts by kay29000(m): 11:36am
15 year old teens are already having casual sex? When I was 15, all I cared about was playing Sonic the Hedgehog on my Sega Genesis.
Widow Wants Justice ! / Speak Out Against Rape No Matter Who Is Involved / Nigeria To Arrest Former Us Vp!
Viewing this topic: nuruoniwo(m), agaka27, iamnlia(m), Sunnky23, myboy2010(m), Omede2u2(f), teatealayour, coolayou(m), Atom57(m), NairalandCS(m), ivolt, Chiboyz40(m), Philipmighty(m), nedu2000(m), Cachez(m), MustiizRaja(m), mrmaze(m), chloride6, Mikelowe, arukwe123, dhtml71, Highbhee(m), nekib89, Wfaluse, chubbyblackdick, akabude, Bishopbones007(m), NtoAkwaIbom(m), leesha(f), RETIREDMUMU(m), bokunrawo(m), samdavjustin(m), SapeeSky, bokohaman, yesorno, veekid(m), gleaf, Prinxxdave(m), Kitequincy, Cee9(m), Sweetmom, khalids, Boo3nity(m), Sweetema, bastien, peesleem(m), tundechange(m), ghmnoble, nowornever2016, onyx1470(m), austin360, Goodhart(f), Queendoncom(f), TSTC, ststyreal(f), QueenAw(f), ozonetoy, 9nite, Chetimah(m), Tinnytony24(m), Sparklee(m), Benjyville(m), bravejurn, chapwiz, ebenco2000, Exploity, emerald2014(f), gifted166, rollydex, personal59(m), amiibaby, Brinebryne(m), Briteiyobo1(m), delugajackson(m), asspen8, critic9ja, GBAS, hypergig(m), edungene7, hoodboy(m), HOHPEHYERMIE(m), idnole4(m), hardeyincah(m), misano(m), Headmistress(f), adigsdecor, hyb33(m), surveyorchimez, IronBoi(m), KKKWHITE(m), Stanleyville(m), shypo(m), jubrila, Phaanie, Panelbeater(m), lynliks(f), Keketu(m), Consray(f), Mikeonyeibo, Realgana(m), Twizzy30(m), safiaaBUTTHOLE, sotall(m), SlimCupid(m), mczico, Aquariann, Lawal103, ans123, nimzy13(f), Oluomo2468, okomogo(m), nnatom, eneji50(m), mamuzoOMAH(m), BlaqCoffee109(f), silentEXPLOSION, DiegoNakel(m), olarlekzy, ceeceeuwa, nettan, mastengsynergy, gcof(m), apuski2, Twemi(m), Ijenew, Okworigeorge(m), foleskay(m), iamNICE(m), GodsOwnFav, perps24(f), duas4real, daramolanas1(m), adajoe555(f), logica(m), deepwater(f), nikz(f), Ra88, adeSoft2yk, Lontrra, Nathseun(m), MasViews, kenidazz(f), Odunnayomi, oyetpel(m), Donphysics, kesprime(m), Ogexchi(f), makky555(f), crownedprinz(m), Blonchilli(m), cnnamoko(m), Cleantip(m), gbosah91, feyimen, lumzybo and 279 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10