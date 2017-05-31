Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boyfriend Of Delta 15-Year-Old Girl Who Committed Suicide Over Heartbreak Reacts (3562 Views)

This Nigerian Lady's Boyfriend Of 2 Years, Married Another Today / This Lady Can't Keep Calm After Being Engaged By Her Boyfriend Of 5-months. PICS / 'my Boyfriend Of 4 Years Just Got Engaged' - Heartbroken Lady Shares Story (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Facebook user, Ro Se, alleged to be boyfriend of 15-year-old Nigerian girl, Jero Loveth a.k.a Slimzy who reportedly committed suicide by taking Sniper over heartbreak, has reacted to report of being the cause of Slimzy's death.



He wrote;



"For all of you guys that said i was the fault of my hearts death…no problem

may God judge your case….i wont say much…but God bless you all…."

https://www.lailasblog.com/boyfriend-15-year-old-nigerian-girl-reportedly-committed-suicide-heartbreak-reacts-report-behind-death/







15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide In Delta Over Love; Mourned By Friends (Photos) http://www.nairaland.com/4116167/15-year-old-girl-commits-suicide-delta

Kids 2 Likes

" who said that I was the fault"





Is English language that hard?



Block headed kid 10 Likes 2 Shares

Small children wey suppose face their studies dey die for luv. Ok nah kwantinu 1 Like 1 Share

Choi..... Where is RIP English 2 Likes

Someone actually committed suicide on top this small boy matter.



She miss road



All these teenagers that should be seeking for admission in schools and trying to learn a trade will be doing anyhow 3 Likes

At the age f 15 yrs she is answering slemzy na wa end time kids 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

Someone actually committed suicide on top this small boy matter.



She miss road so sad so sad

See as he small.



At 15 she is already dating, relationship is for the strong hearted not for the weak. Cos when break up comes knocking, they can easily move on. 3 Likes 1 Share

Parental failure. Parents today are no longer raising responsible, mentally sound kids. they now raise idiots. At 15 wetin she sabi? 7 Likes 2 Shares

Pierohandsome:

Small children wey suppose face their studies dey die for luv. Ok nah kwantinu the thing tire me the thing tire me

I think that sniper company should start diluting that their product. 2 Likes

Another useless cow is gone 1 Like

So I went to the boy's Facebook and people are saying she killed herself cos she was pregnant for them and the boy broke up with her this morning.



Being a heartbroken babymama is better than being dead.



Such life lost just like that.

Somehow i don't find this story believable

xxxtedyxxx:

" who said that I was the fault"



Is English language that hard?

Block headed kid lol.. Are you the new english teacher? Yes i are lol.. Are you the new english teacher? Yes i are 1 Like

mumu boy

when i was 15, the only thing i was in love with was "Nitendo64" See all these small small children doing hardcore romance ooo"....when i was 15, the only thing i was in love with was "Nitendo64" 1 Like

Fooooooooooooools. At this my age I'm still wondering if I should have a bf and have sex, this one already don do both and died on top. Dear Lord 1 Like

na so..15 yrs old I was in ss2 going to ss3 me and my friends dare not talk about gf's at home..the last time they heard us..the talk they gave us was the talk that would make u go and commit suicide, but in it all sha..I still dey reason their talk cause it really saved me from unwanted pregnancy, and it saved me thousands..! So I would always thank our moms...now I go study and make my money..no stress..!! na so..15 yrs old I was in ss2 going to ss3 me and my friends dare not talk about gf's at home..the last time they heard us..the talk they gave us was the talk that would make u go and commit suicide, but in it all sha..I still dey reason their talk cause it really saved me from unwanted pregnancy, and it saved me thousands..! So I would always thank our moms...now I go study and make my money..no stress..!! 1 Like

Adaumunocha:

I think that sniper company should start diluting that their product. with wat ? with wat ? 1 Like

Na wa oh

Teens pls focus on building yourselves.

Your teenage years are the most creative.



Stop dating until u are mature enough to marry.



Parents provide for your kids especially your daughters. AT LEAST the basics. A girl should not have to sleep with anyone just to buy sanitary pads, pants and bras...

Misplaced priority.

What does a 15-year old know about love?



I blame the parents for not guiding their daughter.

Your mama suffer carry u for 9months send u go sch feed u and luv u at the end u kill ur self for a boy I ve no pity buh I feel sorry for ur parents

Ode generation



It's a pity 1 Like

Idiot

lol....white trash crap



when a child thinks she has right to do whatever she wants



whatever happened is 100% her fault....

It's over!

Rotten Society......one less slay up coming queen