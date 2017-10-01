Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 (4753 Views)

Please find attached the official NYSC mobilization time table for Batch B 2017.

The wait is indeed over.

@lalasticlala people don dey wait since for this... 1 Share

Overcomers

ped007:

well done bro well done bro 1 Like

Site wey no dey go? Link please!

Good luck to all PCMs

*ok*

Good luck to all the batch b corpers.

After november, abeg which month be next batch?

what's the date for item 12.....the orientation course?

Nigerian government and kangaroo policy. I pray it comes out as read on social media

U mean Batch B of 2016 graduates?? Mehn!!

Now Your Suffering Continue

Thank God oooo since all this day

tolexy123:

After november, abeg which month be next batch?

Batch B stream II is February



May for Batch A Batch B stream II is FebruaryMay for Batch A

How does this affect graduates of part-time programs?



... I need a clue, pls.

ped007:

ped007:

But the date for the orientation course has not been fixed na.

U get xtra year Ni. ...anyway june

Owk o