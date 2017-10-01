₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by ped007(m): 12:50am
Please find attached the official NYSC mobilization time table for Batch B 2017.
The wait is indeed over.
@lalasticlala people don dey wait since for this...
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by Lilv(m): 12:53am
Overcomers
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by jidexpet(m): 4:16am
ped007:
well done bro
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by Prinzecharlez(m): 7:30am
Site wey no dey go? Link please!
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by Dclique(m): 8:03am
Good luck to all PCMs
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by bamite(m): 10:36am
*ok*
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by kay29000(m): 10:36am
Good luck to all the batch b corpers.
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by tolexy123: 10:37am
After november, abeg which month be next batch?
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by omonighoblessing(f): 10:38am
what's the date for item 12.....the orientation course?
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by sureheaven(m): 10:39am
Nigerian government and kangaroo policy. I pray it comes out as read on social media
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by ayxmania: 10:39am
U mean Batch B of 2016 graduates?? Mehn!!
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by annnikky(f): 10:42am
Now Your Suffering Continue
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by olunbar: 10:43am
Thank God oooo since all this day
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by Mrvyktor(m): 10:46am
tolexy123:
Batch B stream II is February
May for Batch A
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by nickxtra(m): 10:57am
How does this affect graduates of part-time programs?
... I need a clue, pls.
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by Bari22(m): 10:58am
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by nickxtra(m): 10:59am
ped007:How does this affect graduates of part-time programs?
... I need a clue, pls.
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by noble71(m): 11:00am
ped007:Op go and charge ur phone
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by MustiizRaja(m): 11:01am
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by chloride6: 11:08am
But the date for the orientation course has not been fixed na.
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by dadasupremacy(m): 11:14am
U get xtra year Ni. ...anyway june
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by Noblebrown7(m): 11:23am
Owk o
|Re: Batch B NYSC Mobilization Time-Table 2017 by tolexy123: 11:31am
Mrvyktor:thank u man
