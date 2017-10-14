₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by missbehave247(m): 7:09am
Friday Amobi, Port Harcourt
http://punchng.com/man-attempts-suicide-over-n27m-debt/
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by DanseMacabre(m): 7:15am
Twenty-seven million naira. Now that's something worth committing suicide over. Not all those ones that kill themselves over a lover jilting them.
13 Likes
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by nifemi25(m): 7:20am
Mr man you have no where to go.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by veekid(m): 10:52am
He should be prosecuted for trying to escape without paying his debts
5 Likes
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by kay29000(m): 10:53am
Hmm! 27 million Naira is a lot of money though.
1 Like
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by bettercreature(m): 10:54am
It worth it! Allow him to die in peace
He actually cooked up the story just to get the money back from his employer
7 Likes
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by ruffhandu: 10:54am
Hmn, for another person owing you? Scatter the person's ground na, why commit suicide? You'll just die for nothing. Na wa o. Consult money lenders and they'll advise you on how to recover your money, suicide nevers solves a thing because you'll not be alive to enjoy any benefit.
Don't be a weak fellow. If your debtors bring anything on you, tripple it and send to Bua. If they arrest you with police, use community boys to shut down Bua. Nonsense!
1 Like
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by lonelydora(m): 10:54am
What a coward? Even though such huge debt warrant sucide attempt, but he should never take his life. Why didn't he call a lawyer to demand his payment from BUA?
I pray he finds solution
1 Like
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Damfostopper(m): 10:54am
hahahahahahahah so someone cannot go an meet his ancestors in peace again
7 Likes
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 10:55am
eyaa
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Hector09(m): 10:56am
Then use ur manhood or any of ur kid for ritual
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Tonobone: 10:56am
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by supersystemsnig: 10:57am
veekid:
2 Likes
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by LexngtonSteele: 10:58am
He's not serious...he wouldn't have just ATTEMPTED.
If he owed me as his creditor, he would still pay me!
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Tonyreal49: 10:58am
Me that lost 10k yesterday on bet9ja casino dream catcher....
Now my account balance is 1,100naira and I eat from my neighbors house today.. this thing no b ordinary hand God help me
3 Likes
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by ruffhandu: 11:01am
Tonyreal49:Continue gambling, until "your bed is taken away from under you while sleeping"
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by SalamRushdie: 11:02am
Na wa
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by ezenwajosh(m): 11:05am
Obio akpor a local government in rivers state and someone is telling them you're not Igbo..... seriously
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by damola1: 11:07am
When person get contract or lpo one need to be careful with debt and milestone for these big companies
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by ezenwajosh(m): 11:07am
Obio akpor a local government in rivers state and someone is telling them you're not Igbo..... seriously I can only believe they are not Igbo when I hear odokwu abia local government in Ogun state or ojemba local government in Kano state....
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by xreal: 11:08am
OK.
And he didin die?
1 Like
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Nbote(m): 11:10am
If he now dies who will pay d ppl who's owing? But Gbese no b beta thing ooo.. Anytym ur phone rings or someone knocks on d gate ur heart skips a beat
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Reference(m): 11:12am
When Nigerians put money above every other index of development this is the result. They believe in success without organic growth. What do you have by way of education, intelligence and organisation that makes you competent to handle such a financial challenge successfully navigating the intricacies of the tough business environment we have.
Trying to execute a job of that magnitude without legal representation is the first step to suicide but may have enabled him keep his property and his creditors at bay or recovered his held compensations. The offending company must have known he stood legally na.ked so are playing the kind of hard ball they can only do with nonentities....sadly....
NB: taking the story at face value having not heard from the other side bit certainly if the suicidal man is at default it makes the fact of his ignorance all the more tragic. Nigerians should endeavour to develop themselves. Life is not all about money. Values are definitively more important.
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by mccoy47(m): 11:16am
Contract! If u'v never been a contractor u would never understand his plight
It's well!
But sucide is definitely not the way!
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by aguiyi2: 11:18am
Being a contractor in Nigeria is one very risky venture.It is not for the faint hearted.
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Legendaryarcher(f): 11:20am
Things are really hard. smh..
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Leez(m): 11:31am
ezenwajosh:we just ignore afonja propaganda
|Re: Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State by Offpoint: 11:43am
Attempted? everyone has done that before....
