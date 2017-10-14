Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State (3211 Views)

Man Attempts To Kill Woman For Ritual In Mbaitoli Imo, Gets Arrested. Photos / Man Attempts To Molest Pregnant Woman In Broad Daylight(photo) / Ex-banker steals N27m from customer’s account (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Friday Amobi, Port Harcourt





There was pandemonium in Rumuagholu community , Obio /Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State following a report that a middle - aged man , had allegedly attempted to commit suicide over N 27m debt, a source disclosed .



The man, Mishack Okonye , who is the Managing Director of CMIK High Global Service , was said to have incurred the huge debt, which he had been battling to offset .

It was gathered that Okonye , had allegedly worked for a firm , Bua International Limited in Port Harcourt .



It was further learnt that Bua still owed CMIK over N 27 million and Okonye had sold most of his property in order to pay for the machineries and labours he hired for project .



Mrs. Millicent , the wife of Okonye, who narrated how her husband had attempted to commit suicide over the debt , noted that God ’ s intervention saved him .



Millicent disclosed in Port Harcourt that she met her husband , Meshach Okonye , trying to take a concoction in order to terminate his life.



She narrated that the cause of her husband ’ s attitude was the debt burden on him , adding that several persons have been coming to demand that Okonye pay them the money he owed them .



Millicent explained that those her husband also borrowed money from to execute the project had been threatening him for over two years now .



She explained that her husband did a job for one Bua International Limited , recalling that over N 27, 750, 000 was still not being paid, resulting to his husband being indebted to many persons .



The woman noted that her husband had sold off most of his property in order to be able to clear the debt because the company he worked for refused to pay .



“ I was out and something prompted me to go back to the house. When I got home, I saw my husband in a strange mood . I discovered that he wanted to drink something I saw in a cup.



“ I will not be happy and I will not take it lightly if my husband hurts himself because of debt that Bua International Company owes him , ” she cried .



She called on the government agencies, well -meaning individuals to prevail on the Bua International Limited to pay her husband so that he could pay of the debts her incurred in the project .



Meanwhile, when the management of Bua International Limited was contacted on the debt owed the contractor, one of the officials of the firm , simply identified as Rabiu, said he would not be able to speak on such matter .







http://punchng.com/man-attempts-suicide-over-n27m-debt/

Twenty-seven million naira. Now that's something worth committing suicide over. Not all those ones that kill themselves over a lover jilting them. 13 Likes

Mr man you have no where to go. 4 Likes

He should be prosecuted for trying to escape without paying his debts 5 Likes

Hmm! 27 million Naira is a lot of money though. 1 Like

It worth it! Allow him to die in peace

He actually cooked up the story just to get the money back from his employer 7 Likes

Hmn, for another person owing you? Scatter the person's ground na, why commit suicide? You'll just die for nothing. Na wa o. Consult money lenders and they'll advise you on how to recover your money, suicide nevers solves a thing because you'll not be alive to enjoy any benefit.



Don't be a weak fellow. If your debtors bring anything on you, tripple it and send to Bua. If they arrest you with police, use community boys to shut down Bua. Nonsense! 1 Like

What a coward? Even though such huge debt warrant sucide attempt, but he should never take his life. Why didn't he call a lawyer to demand his payment from BUA?



I pray he finds solution 1 Like

hahahahahahahah so someone cannot go an meet his ancestors in peace again 7 Likes

eyaa

Then use ur manhood or any of ur kid for ritual

veekid:

He should be prosecuted for trying to escape without paying his debts





2 Likes

He's not serious...he wouldn't have just ATTEMPTED.



If he owed me as his creditor, he would still pay me!

Me that lost 10k yesterday on bet9ja casino dream catcher....

Now my account balance is 1,100naira and I eat from my neighbors house today.. this thing no b ordinary hand God help me 3 Likes

Tonyreal49:

Me that lost 10k yesterday on bet9ja casino dream catcher....

Now my account balance is 1,100naira and I eat from my neighbors house today.. this thing no b ordinary hand God help me Continue gambling, until "your bed is taken away from under you while sleeping" Continue gambling, until "your bed is taken away from under you while sleeping" 6 Likes 1 Share

Na wa

Obio akpor a local government in rivers state and someone is telling them you're not Igbo..... seriously

When person get contract or lpo one need to be careful with debt and milestone for these big companies

I can only believe they are not Igbo when I hear odokwu abia local government in Ogun state or ojemba local government in Kano state.... Obio akpor a local government in rivers state and someone is telling them you're not Igbo..... seriouslyI can only believe they are not Igbo when I hear odokwu abia local government in Ogun state or ojemba local government in Kano state....

OK.



And he didin die? 1 Like

If he now dies who will pay d ppl who's owing? But Gbese no b beta thing ooo.. Anytym ur phone rings or someone knocks on d gate ur heart skips a beat

When Nigerians put money above every other index of development this is the result. They believe in success without organic growth. What do you have by way of education, intelligence and organisation that makes you competent to handle such a financial challenge successfully navigating the intricacies of the tough business environment we have.



Trying to execute a job of that magnitude without legal representation is the first step to suicide but may have enabled him keep his property and his creditors at bay or recovered his held compensations. The offending company must have known he stood legally na.ked so are playing the kind of hard ball they can only do with nonentities....sadly....



NB: taking the story at face value having not heard from the other side bit certainly if the suicidal man is at default it makes the fact of his ignorance all the more tragic. Nigerians should endeavour to develop themselves. Life is not all about money. Values are definitively more important.



It's well!

But sucide is definitely not the way! Contract! If u'v never been a contractor u would never understand his plightIt's well!But sucide is definitely not the way!

Being a contractor in Nigeria is one very risky venture.It is not for the faint hearted.

Things are really hard. smh..

ezenwajosh:

Obio akpor a local government in rivers state and someone is telling them you're not Igbo..... seriously I can only believe they are not Igbo when I hear odokwu abia local government in Ogun state or ojemba local government in Kano state.... we just ignore afonja propaganda we just ignore afonja propaganda