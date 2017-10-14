Afam4eva:

Ibadan is really underrated. I think it's because of it's closeness to Lagos. I guess as much too.



Its a great city.I reside there.It is miraculously and crazily big!,big brown roof and big modern roof.It has brown roofs more than any Nigerian city and more modern roof than any other Nigerian city apart from abuja and lagos.



The thread says beautiful part,but a particular hate filled tribe Will definitely soon post the legendary brown roofs!



