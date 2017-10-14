₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:42am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:44am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Kingbet: 8:45am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:45am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:46am
IB
IB
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:49am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by richeeyo(m): 8:51am
Where are the brown roofs
Where are the brown roofs
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:52am
Ni ile Oluyole
Ni ile Oluyole
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:53am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:54am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:56am
I b
I b
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 8:58am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by checkolatunji: 8:58am
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by seunny4lif(m): 9:07am
IB the coolest city
I love IB more than lag self cos its really nice
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by cosby02(m): 9:13am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 9:18am
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Natural01(m): 9:52am
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by verygudbadguy(m): 11:06am
Ibadan mesi Ogo, nile Oluyole. Ilu Ogunmola, olodogbo keri loju ogun. Ilu Ibikunle alagbala jaya-jaya. Ilu Ajayi, o gbori Efon se filafila. Ilu Latosa, Aare-ona kakanfo. Ibadan Omo ajoro sun. Omo a je Igbin yoo,fi ikarahun fo ri mu.
Ibadan maja-maja bii tojo kin-in-ni, eyi too ja aladuugbo gbogbo logun, Ibadan ki ba ni s’ore ai mu ni lo s’ogun. Ibadan Kure! Ibadan beere ki o too wo o, Ni bi Olè gbe n jare Olohun. B’Ibadan ti n gbonile bee lo n gba Ajoji. Eleyele lomi ti teru-tomo ‘Layipo n mu. Asejire lomi abumu-buwe nile Ibadan. A ki waye
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Afam4eva(m): 12:23pm
Ibadan is really underrated. I think it's because of it's closeness to Lagos.
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Henrydone: 12:57pm
Lovely
Lovely
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Marcelo290(m): 5:28pm
Ibadan looks nice...
Ibadan looks nice...
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Basic123: 6:05pm
Afam4eva:I guess as much too.
Its a great city.I reside there.It is miraculously and crazily big!,big brown roof and big modern roof.It has brown roofs more than any Nigerian city and more modern roof than any other Nigerian city apart from abuja and lagos.
The thread says beautiful part,but a particular hate filled tribe Will definitely soon post the legendary brown roofs!
They hate seeing the two country largest cities lagos and Ibadan in southwest.so,they declared one no mans land or claim they developed it and hate seeing modern Ibadan!,they like masturbating with the brown roofs and dont want people to know beyond that.
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Basic123: 6:14pm
IB
IB
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Oxtonguy: 6:30pm
Ibadan is awesome and underrated.
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by soberdrunk(m): 8:22pm
Eyin ti Ibadan owo yin da ooo??!!! E ja ka ri owo yin ooooo!!! Oluyole won shay carnival!!! I rep Akinyele Local government!!! Omo Ikereku toh quality!!!
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by mike404(m): 8:22pm
OP WHY DID YOU AVOID THE BROWNIE PART OF IBADAN SHOW US PICTURES OF IGBO-ORA MAKE WE SEE ABI E NOR DEY PART OF OYO STATE AGAIN
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by seunny4lif(m): 8:23pm
IB is the coolest city to me
Things are not expensive and weekends are always fun
Free drinks every weekends
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by kay29000(m): 8:23pm
I moved to Ibadan from Lagos last year and I don't regret it. First and foremost, no traffic. Lagos traffic almost drove me crazy...driving from surulere to Egbeda and spending 4 hours on the road.
Also, the cost of the living here is low compared to Lagos, and it has a lot of the same facilities as Lagos...Parks, Malls (Two Ventura Malls, Three Malls with Shoprite, and one De Palms), Clubs...I am at Platinum Club in Ibadan right now.
Fresh air...no polution like Lagos. Cheap food and fruits, accomodative people...all my neighbors are Deltans and Benin people, and they are landlords.
It is just such a great city.
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by heendrix(m): 8:23pm
crying like I wount stop my sister is like why wount I stop crying. ..
? Me: see op lying about ib.
all this photos are edited and overrated ...Lmao look at how iwo rd look like the heart of new York. you try gan o op
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by muller101(m): 8:25pm
How many times will this IB pixs be hitting FP.
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Isokowadoo: 8:26pm
Nothing Special Here, Jst some Third world Infrastructure...
Africans be Celebrating mediocrity Since 0000AD no wonder Ur Politician Steal u Dry.
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Ibadan City by Bullhari007(m): 8:26pm
Op you are a fvcking liar Ibadan will never be complete without this picture
