|Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by TunezMediaBlog: 10:51am
Nigerian singer and DMW top act, Dammy Krane takes to his social space to show his fans his exotic range of cars, safely packed at DMW's backyard.
See below...
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by anitapreeti(f): 10:52am
The guy is fine shaa
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by NicoBaba(m): 10:52am
Fleet kor Baygon ni...who get GTA San Andreas cheat codes...
Which kain service dis poster above dey use..Edo network...
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by AntiWailer: 10:53am
Fleet of 2 cars.
Ok which of them is exotic ?
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by thatNUPEboy: 10:59am
Na ds one be fleet of exotic cars?
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by whitebeard(m): 11:02am
Abeg someone should upload that "is thall all meme" abeg..!!
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by Odani: 11:06am
No b only fleet
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by forreelinc: 11:16am
na two cars wey e dey call fleet
All these people wey no dey go school
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by Kobicove(m): 12:06pm
Just 2 cars...and you call it a fleet?
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:22pm
Just negodu this idiot! Instead of showing support to davido he is showing of his cheap cars.....nonsense!
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by Yinxies(f): 12:46pm
LesbianBoy:
Na wa for him
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by haykes: 12:50pm
Op u be mumu and mugun
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by sinceraconcept: 1:41pm
anitapreeti:he looks like a Fuji musician with igbo lips that's trying to act posh,looks razz and dirty . you must be a fan of Fuji music yourself
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by delli(m): 1:48pm
AntiWailer:Bad belle is allowed sha
Which one u get like say u dey under rain and u see any of them u no go enter
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by falcon01: 2:03pm
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by mikool007(m): 2:08pm
Maybe they updated the meaning of "fleet" or i'm seeing minus double
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by MasterKim: 2:24pm
NicoBaba:Lol. Werey
Wich one be baygon again
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by Thelma1552(f): 2:40pm
Am very sure it's this guy that commited that credit card crime. They just want to cover him. Since the guy don come he's really living an expensive life and the 2 song he sang no BLOW. He even did welcome party when he came back from US detention. Dammy krane,skrrrrr da da da kra kra skiaaah !!! Sharp Boy
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by Thelma1552(f): 2:44pm
sinceraconcept:
Is that type of lips only meant for igbos. Unna lyk trouble!
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by lenghtinny(m): 3:09pm
NicoBaba:San Francisco or San Andreas?
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by ThatFairGuy(m): 3:09pm
Ma niccur
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by angelTI(f): 3:11pm
Fleet of cars? Dammy Krane? His credit card fraud story comes to mind
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by ThatFairGuy(m): 3:12pm
anitapreeti:
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by Sharplakezy(m): 3:13pm
common! don't misuse fleet
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by Omede2u2(f): 3:18pm
Just small
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by NicoBaba(m): 6:45pm
lenghtinny:tnx baba.. modified
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by muller101(m): 7:39pm
This thread should die here pls
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by agarawu23(m): 8:15pm
Hope no be with stolen CC?
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by Wizzyflexx: 8:22pm
awon wire wire...
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by SalamRushdie: 8:26pm
Fleet of exotic car yet he couldn't afford 3500 dollars bail bond and his mum was crying looking for help
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by supersystemsnig: 8:28pm
SalamRushdie:
K.O...
|Re: Dammy Krane Shows Off His Cars (Pictured) by itiswellandwell: 8:59pm
Nice one.
Nice one.
