Nigerian singer and DMW top act, Dammy Krane takes to his social space to show his fans his exotic range of cars, safely packed at DMW's backyard.

The guy is fine shaa 4 Likes

Fleet kor Baygon ni...who get GTA San Andreas cheat codes...





Which kain service dis poster above dey use..Edo network... 38 Likes 3 Shares

Fleet of 2 cars.



Ok which of them is exotic ? 42 Likes 2 Shares

Na ds one be fleet of exotic cars? 2 Likes 1 Share

Abeg someone should upload that "is thall all meme" abeg..!! 7 Likes

No b only fleet 1 Like

na two cars wey e dey call fleet



All these people wey no dey go school na two cars wey e dey call fleetAll these people wey no dey go school 57 Likes 2 Shares

Just 2 cars...and you call it a fleet? 32 Likes

Just negodu this idiot! Instead of showing support to davido he is showing of his cheap cars.....nonsense! 2 Likes

Just negodu this idiot! Instead of showing support to davido he is showing of his cheap cars.....nonsense!



Na wa for him Na wa for him 1 Like

Op u be mumu and mugun 4 Likes

he looks like a Fuji musician with igbo lips that's trying to act posh,looks razz and dirty . you must be a fan of Fuji music yourself

Fleet of 2 cars.



Ok which of them is exotic ? Bad belle is allowed sha

Which one u get like say u dey under rain and u see any of them u no go enter

Maybe they updated the meaning of "fleet" or i'm seeing minus double 3 Likes

Fleet kor Baygon ni...who get GTA San francisco cheat codes...





Lol. Werey

Wich one be baygon again

Am very sure it's this guy that commited that credit card crime. They just want to cover him. Since the guy don come he's really living an expensive life and the 2 song he sang no BLOW. He even did welcome party when he came back from US detention. Dammy krane,skrrrrr da da da kra kra skiaaah !!! Sharp Boy 7 Likes

he looks like a Fuji musician with igbo lips that's trying to act posh,looks razz and dirty . you must be a fan of Fuji music yourself

Is that type of lips only meant for igbos. Unna lyk trouble! Is that type of lips only meant for igbos. Unna lyk trouble! 7 Likes

Fleet kor Baygon ni...who get GTA San francisco cheat codes...





San Francisco or San Andreas?

Ma niccur 2 Likes

Fleet of cars? Dammy Krane? His credit card fraud story comes to mind 1 Like

The guy is fine shaa 8 Likes

common! don't misuse fleet 1 Like

Just small 3 Likes

tnx baba.. modified

This thread should die here pls

Hope no be with stolen CC? 1 Like

awon wire wire... 1 Like

Fleet of exotic car yet he couldn't afford 3500 dollars bail bond and his mum was crying looking for help 7 Likes

Fleet of exotic car yet he couldn't afford 3500 dollars bail bond and his mum was crying looking for help

K.O...