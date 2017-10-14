₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,311 members, 3,852,484 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 04:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) (8368 Views)
Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) / Trailer Kills Osun Polytechnic Student (Photos) / Dangote Trailer Kills People At Oji-River In Enugu - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by yamendiva(f): 11:05am
A man whose identity is unknown was killed by a trailer man this morning who was carrying sand....
The tipper man was seen by some eye witness to be going through the wrong lane (blowing one way) by first upstairs along Benin agbor road, Benin city
The tipper man and his motor Boys are no where to be found....
May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family the fortitude to bear their loss
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by LexngtonSteele: 11:06am
Rest in Peace.....RIP
Unfortunately, he rested in PIECES
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by yamendiva(f): 11:07am
May his soul rip
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by yamendiva(f): 11:08am
More photos
1 Share
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by BreezyCB(m): 11:11am
WTF
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Mrkumareze: 11:22am
Death everywhere. Someone should tell us what comes after death with a good experience
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by columbus007(m): 11:44am
We are in the end time,end time manipulations here and there,this is the real end time accident WTf .
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by yamendiva(f): 2:44pm
Lalasticlala;
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by ProsperMVE(m): 2:49pm
rip
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by HeWrites: 2:50pm
Chai
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Finstar: 2:50pm
Ohh my heavens.. What is that? God, may I and NLers never encounter such a sudden death.. May my family and friends never experience such..
5 Likes
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Afobear: 2:50pm
life and its travails
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by 2babakizzy: 2:51pm
Blood of God
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by amiibaby: 2:51pm
Rip
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by lenghtinny(m): 2:51pm
OMG!!!
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Edu3Again: 2:52pm
Under Buhari bad news is the Norm.
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Johntitus: 2:52pm
R.I.P This life is nothing. If someone had told him he was gonna die, he'd fight the person. Live a life void of offence towards God and man.
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by GoodinPurple(f): 2:52pm
Jesu Kristi...
How I want take finish this Jollof rice now
RIP man
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by sunshineV(m): 2:52pm
It's a leg wound, quick help might have helped him
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by ChyOmaa(f): 2:52pm
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by annnikky(f): 2:52pm
He went out this morning not knowing that death is already waiting for him on d road.. Chai..
Rip man
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Jacktheripper: 2:53pm
K
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by pretty16(f): 2:53pm
OmG. HAVE MERCY LORD. THIS IS TOO MUCH.
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by sod09(m): 2:53pm
LexngtonSteele:seriously
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Amajerry83(m): 2:53pm
People should stop driving on the wrong lane. I always tell drivers but they won't listen.
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Proffdada: 2:53pm
RIP
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by ifeanyija(m): 2:53pm
Wow see meat
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by SoniaUK(f): 2:54pm
May his soul Rest In Perfect Peace Amen. Why the trailer man running away in such manner? He will never know peace for the rest of his life.
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by ThatFairGuy(m): 2:55pm
Oh Lord of Mercy. No good news at all? b
|Re: Trailer Kills Man In Benin (Viewer's Discretion Strongly Advised) by Danelo(m): 2:58pm
Disgusting!!!
South Africa Or China ? / Canal Being Blocked In Agungi, Lekki. / Us Visa Appointment
Viewing this topic: chikeze(m), ikaleguy(m), adedehinbo(m), Ballack1(m), adexyormait(m), JASBROS(m), ProEnergy, mikywonder(m), sanitelag(m), munalyn, mr1759, BrotherJesu(m), Emeluejc, corneli83(m), Oche211(m), Bobby4090, morufutunde, darmylolah(m), clefstone(m), Septembermann, flomark, abdeiz(m), ceasare, Rayd502(m), Augustinaz, nonso88(m), Gozychuks(m), Concyluv, Ifeogunleye1(f), Kitiii(m), hugoboss70(m), beaversticks(m), HeOrShe, faorex(m), Bombastik and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12