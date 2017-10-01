₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 7:30am
According to Sopu who lives in Aba that shared the sad story,the deceased pictured below was killed yesterday by NNPC tanker driver.People gathered to take pictures to see if the relatives can be contacted.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/nnpc-tanker-kills-young-vibrant.html?m=1
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 7:31am
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Bishopbones007(m): 7:32am
pls how do I Post pictures on nairaland
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by crackerspub: 7:38am
I'm tired of typing RIP
People die in my beloved country like chickens
Accidents that could be prevented
RIP bro
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by haywire07(m): 7:40am
Nigga don go him own way be dat . End of hustle
If u like type RIP till next year, person wey don die don die . The moment u even posted a picture of the bad incident to gain traffic, you already mocked the dead
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by crackerspub: 7:45am
Bishopbones007:
And u decided to ask such question on a sad and tragic thread.
Ok ask Seun, he might know
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by serverconnect: 8:16am
Chai, RIP.
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by looseweight: 12:14pm
Op, pls put very graphic..
IAMLOOSEWEIGHT
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:14pm
crackerspub:
Do you know that more people die in the US from gun attacks daily/ yearly?
3 Likes
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:14pm
OP I don`t understand the story. Was it an NNPC tanker that ran over the man, or an NNPC tanker driver, came out of his tanker and clubbed him on the head?
RIP to the deceased.
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Dharniel(m): 12:14pm
what a disturbing picture, hope justice would be meted out on whoever did this.
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by passyhansome(m): 12:15pm
R I P. REPENT TODAY BRETHREN YOU DON'T KNOW WHEN IT'S COMING.... GOD KEEP US SAFE
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by madgoat(m): 12:16pm
the way people easily die this days
I wonder what it feels like to die
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Magnifico2000: 12:17pm
Na wa o
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:18pm
madgoat:
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by iamleumas: 12:18pm
Nigeria is cursed
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by 2shure: 12:19pm
but how
i mean was he walking against traffic
using ear piece
drunk driver
failed brakes
or what
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by damzigy: 12:19pm
madgoat:So this is an easy death........
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Leakdaddy: 12:20pm
Feel like sucking that blood.
Thirsty
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Raph01: 12:21pm
Tragic mehn, Tragic.
Check my signature ASAP. I bet U'ld love it
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by masada: 12:21pm
2shure:
so many questions begging for answers
it’s jus so sad
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 12:22pm
Congratulations to social media.
the only thing that can do both right and wrong at the same time.
So people were snapping pictures to see if His relatives might show up and at the same time disrespecting the dead?
I wouldn't want my pictures taken like that even if you are doing me a favour.
#justthinking
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by superior494(m): 12:23pm
chai!
RIP broo
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Dottore: 12:23pm
Rip
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Yahooboi(m): 12:24pm
emeijeh:
Hell Yes
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Yahooboi(m): 12:26pm
Leakdaddy:
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by candlewax: 12:27pm
Augustap, you need to see this
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by kay29000(m): 12:27pm
SAD
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Benkoo(m): 12:30pm
Leakdaddy:May God have mercy on u
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by omooba969: 12:30pm
What da...!
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Leakdaddy: 12:31pm
Benkoo:May Satan bless u
|Re: NNPC Tanker Driver Kills Man In Aba (Graphic Photos) by highchief1: 12:35pm
Leakdaddy:u must be a vampire
