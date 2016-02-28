₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by iwaeda: 12:47pm On Oct 14
MANCHESTER UNITED will look to put the shock defeat to Huddersfield behind them when they face Spurs in the early kick-off on Saturday.
Jose Mourinho's side crashed to a 2-1 defeat in Yorkshire last weekend, losing ground to bitter rivals City in the Premier League title race.
They host a Spurs team on the up, unbeaten in eleven games and possessing in Harry Kane one of the world's in-form strikers.
Kane has 11 goals in his last eight games and will be hoping to inspire Mauricio Pochettino's side to a first win at Old Trafford since New Years Day 2014.
What is the team news?
JOSE MOURINHO is dealing with an injury crisis and Phil Jones was the latest to go down during the Huddersfield defeat.
Victor Lindelof was hardly an inspiring replacement, whilst Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain out.
Long-term absentee Erik Lamela will miss out for Spurs, who might welcome back Mousa Dembele.
Victor Wanyama hasn't featured since the loss to Chelsea earlier this term but is hopeful of getting back to training soon.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by iwaeda: 7:02pm On Oct 25
It will be epic.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by iwaeda: 9:38am On Oct 26
4-4
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by gameboy727(m): 11:58am On Oct 27
Kane would miss the game cause of a slight hamstring injury. No need to risk him.
Pogba is back at Carrington training ground and he trained on Friday morning session. Bailley and Rashford were present too.
Good news for Utd, bad one for Spurs.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by iwaeda: 6:33pm On Oct 27
gameboy727:Anybody's game
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by Keneking: 11:34am
3-0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by freedesk: 11:34am
good one
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by Amosjaj(m): 11:34am
Hhh
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Today At 12:30pm by Abeyjide: 11:34am
Tot win
