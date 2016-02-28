MANCHESTER UNITED will look to put the shock defeat to Huddersfield behind them when they face Spurs in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side crashed to a 2-1 defeat in Yorkshire last weekend, losing ground to bitter rivals City in the Premier League title race.



They host a Spurs team on the up, unbeaten in eleven games and possessing in Harry Kane one of the world's in-form strikers.

Kane has 11 goals in his last eight games and will be hoping to inspire Mauricio Pochettino's side to a first win at Old Trafford since New Years Day 2014.



What is the team news?

JOSE MOURINHO is dealing with an injury crisis and Phil Jones was the latest to go down during the Huddersfield defeat.

Victor Lindelof was hardly an inspiring replacement, whilst Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain out.



Long-term absentee Erik Lamela will miss out for Spurs, who might welcome back Mousa Dembele.

Victor Wanyama hasn't featured since the loss to Chelsea earlier this term but is hopeful of getting back to training soon.