₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,311 members, 3,852,483 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 04:18 PM

The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup (6254 Views)

Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos / Man Using Python For Pepper Soup In Port Harcourt. Online Users React (Photos) / How To Make Goat Meat Stew (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by eneubane1(f): 2:34pm
Goat Meat Pepper Soup is a hot and spicy soup made with goat meat. It is popular in Nigeria as it can be found in most eateries and drinking joints.

Nigerian goat meat pepper soup has a distinct smell, that differentiate it from other meat pepper soup. All edible part of the goat can be used for making pepper soup or you can make use of the red meat alone.

Goat meat is known as chevon/mutton in international markets. Here's how to make a delicious pot of Nigerian goat meat pepper soup:

Ingredients for Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup:
• 500g Goat meat... cut into small sizes
• 2 spoonful ground Nutmeg
• 2 spoonful of Thyme
• Habanero/Chilli Pepper (to taste)
• 2 teaspoonful Dry Uziza/basil leaves (optional)
• 1 tablespoonful of ground Crayfish
• 2 seasoning cubes (maggi or knorr)
• 1 medium Onion bulb (chopped)
• Salt to taste
• Water (as needed)

To prepare the Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup

• Wash the meat and put in the pot then season the goat meat pieces with chopped onions, seasoning cubes and salt to taste.

• Leave the meat to simmer in its own juice for 5 minutes, then add a little water and cook for 30 minutes on medium heat.

• After the 30 minutes, add enough water to cover the meat. Taste for salt, and if need be, add extra salt and the remaining seasoning cube.

• Then add the, nutmeg, thyme, ground crayfish, pepper and the chopped uziza/basil leaves; mix thoroughly and cook for 5 minutes or until the Goat meat is tender or well cooked.

• That's it, you just made a delicious pot of Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup. Serve hot and enjoy.

Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup can be served alone as a meal or as a side dish with rice, agidi, boiled yams, potatoes or boiled plantains.

Source: http://www.versatileblog.com.ng/2017/10/goat-meat-pepper-soup.html

Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by FemiEddy(m): 2:38pm
eneubane1:
Goat Meat Pepper Soup is a hot and spicy soup made with goat meat. It is popular in Nigeria as it can be found in most eateries and drinking joints.

Nigerian goat meat pepper soup has a distinct smell, that differentiate it from other meat pepper soup. All edible part of the goat can be used for making pepper soup or you can make use of the red meat alone.

Goat meat is known as chevon/mutton in international markets. Here's how to make a delicious pot of Nigerian goat meat pepper soup:

Ingredients for Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup:
• 500g Goat meat... cut into small sizes
• 2 spoonful ground Nutmeg
• 2 spoonful of Thyme
• Habanero/Chilli Pepper (to taste)
• 2 teaspoonful Dry Uziza/basil leaves (optional)
• 1 tablespoonful of ground Crayfish
• 2 seasoning cubes (maggi or knorr)
• 1 medium Onion bulb (chopped)
• Salt to taste
• Water (as needed)

To prepare the Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup

• Wash the meat and put in the pot then season the goat meat pieces with chopped onions, seasoning cubes and salt to taste.

• Leave the meat to simmer in its own juice for 5 minutes, then add a little water and cook for 30 minutes on medium heat.

• After the 30 minutes, add enough water to cover the meat. Taste for salt, and if need be, add extra salt and the remaining seasoning cube.

• Then add the, nutmeg, thyme, ground crayfish, pepper and the chopped uziza/basil leaves; mix thoroughly and cook for 5 minutes or until the Goat meat is tender or well cooked.

• That's it, you just made a delicious pot of Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup. Serve hot and enjoy.

Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup can be served alone as a meal or as a side dish with rice, agidi, boiled yams, potatoes or boiled plantains.

Source: http://www.versatileblog.com.ng/2017/10/goat-meat-pepper-soup.html

cc; lalasticlala, Mynd44, Ddominique, Obinoscopy, MissyB3
Can I come to ur house? I will bring Angy55 Lefulefu Luminouz Lalas247 SunshineG along
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Finstar: 2:43pm
Op, how much you pay Lalasticlala for pushing this thread? It's okay.. Kontinue....
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Mrcontractor007(m): 2:44pm
Dope
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by AK481(m): 2:44pm
grin

i use youtube to cook anything i wey i want eat.

2 Likes

Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by MilesLamar(m): 2:45pm
This is it? E no sexy for eyes self



NP: Feel good inc by Gorrilaz
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by solpat(m): 2:45pm
What a delicacy!!! My favorite actually wink
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Bullhari007(m): 2:45pm
we are coming
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by hisgrace090: 2:45pm
Another foodiologist sported
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Sirheny007(m): 2:46pm
@Op
you dont look like you have have eaten a plate of goat meat pepper soup
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by amiibaby: 2:46pm
Hmmmm
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Netz2(m): 2:46pm
scasc
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by obembet(m): 2:46pm
Another Goat pox is coming
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by slowpoison1(m): 2:47pm
Then you top it with oohpa,33 or nkwocha (preferably nkwu enu)
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Angy55(f): 2:47pm
FemiEddy:

Can I come to ur house? I will bring Angy55 Lefulefu Luminouz Lalas247 SunshineG along

FemiEddy, you are still owing me pounded yam.
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Netz1: 2:47pm
YOU ALL SHOULD FIND ALL DELICACIES YOU COULD MAKE WITH MEAT HERE....


This is one ladies corner. grin grin

https://afrifoodnetwork.com/?s=meat

1 Like

Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by wondaboi2010(m): 2:48pm
Na waooo
Which kind wahala be this na?
Now I dey go find goat meat pepper soup to chop...
After seeing this topic, I no fit do siesta again.
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by iffydave(m): 2:49pm
Ok
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by FemiEddy(m): 2:49pm
Angy55:


FemiEddy, you are still owing me pounded yam.
come to my house na, I will pound na........I will panel-beat u as well grin

1 Like

Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by sunshineG(m): 2:52pm
FemiEddy:

Can I come to ur house? I will bring Angy55 Lefulefu Luminouz Lalas247 SunshineG along
bro that one go make sense die grin
Emmm abeg bring one chick along for me too grin
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by asuustrike2009: 2:53pm
obembet:
Another Goat pox is coming

Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by SLOVFO: 2:53pm
I would rather use ehuru (or calabash nutmeg) than thyme and nutmeg. I wonder how a pepper soup will taste with thyme.

3 Likes

Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by driand(m): 2:54pm
Elaborate
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Angy55(f): 2:55pm
FemiEddy:

come to my house na, I will pound na........I will panel-beat u as well grin

I'm speechless. But don't worry, I know where to get you.

Don't worry you will be forced to eat haudraulic soup. My crew is waiting for you.
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Angy55(f): 2:57pm
sunshineG:
bro that one go make sense die grin
Emmm abeg bring one chick along for me too grin

Chick abi? FemiEddy didn't tell me he has started raring chickens at his back yard.
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by sunshineG(m): 2:59pm
Angy55:


Chick abi? FemiEddy didn't tell me he has started raring chickens at his back yard.
grin grin you know the type of chick I am talking about now...the chick with two breast and ukwu the size of London bridge grin tongue
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by luminouz(m): 2:59pm
FemiEddy:

Can I come to ur house? I will bring Angy55 Lefulefu Luminouz Lalas247 SunshineG along
Oyaaaaaaa!!!
Let's go dia
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Angy55(f): 3:01pm
sunshineG:
grin grin you the type of chick I am talking about now...the chick with two breast and ukwu the size of London bridge grin tongue

Oh lawd, deliver me.
FemiEddy come and carry your partner in crime.
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by sunshineG(m): 3:04pm
Angy55:

Oh lawd, deliver me.
FemiEddy come and carry your partner in crime.
I am beginning to think you have those specs I mentioned in my previous post. grin grin ...pictorial evidence will help our ministry, don't you think? cheesy
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by fabulousfortune(m): 3:05pm
I hate goat lipsrsealed Give me cat fish pepper soup any day anytime grin
Re: The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup by Awoofawo(m): 3:07pm
Angy55:


FemiEddy, you are still owing me pounded yam.
Abeg go meet am inside room, make e pound you pounded yam with him strong and reliable omoriodo wellawella............. undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

Rice Importation / Do You Eat Snakes? / How Often Do You Eat With Cutlery??

Viewing this topic: aanexplus(m), zenti99(m), tobeGod, Valleoo, Deejaygold(m), slimhomiequan(m), Kendzyma, omocalabar(m), Folafikemi, nedman77, wassade, GT07115, uxomykaz, Ustec(m), CDCEO001, reajen(m), ameemu, Amoshie(m), Woke4all(m), codemaster2much, Pzone, fortunechy(m) and 49 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.