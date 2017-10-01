₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Best Goat Meat Pepper Soup
Goat Meat Pepper Soup is a hot and spicy soup made with goat meat. It is popular in Nigeria as it can be found in most eateries and drinking joints.
Nigerian goat meat pepper soup has a distinct smell, that differentiate it from other meat pepper soup. All edible part of the goat can be used for making pepper soup or you can make use of the red meat alone.
Goat meat is known as chevon/mutton in international markets. Here's how to make a delicious pot of Nigerian goat meat pepper soup:
Ingredients for Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup:
• 500g Goat meat... cut into small sizes
• 2 spoonful ground Nutmeg
• 2 spoonful of Thyme
• Habanero/Chilli Pepper (to taste)
• 2 teaspoonful Dry Uziza/basil leaves (optional)
• 1 tablespoonful of ground Crayfish
• 2 seasoning cubes (maggi or knorr)
• 1 medium Onion bulb (chopped)
• Salt to taste
• Water (as needed)
To prepare the Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup
• Wash the meat and put in the pot then season the goat meat pieces with chopped onions, seasoning cubes and salt to taste.
• Leave the meat to simmer in its own juice for 5 minutes, then add a little water and cook for 30 minutes on medium heat.
• After the 30 minutes, add enough water to cover the meat. Taste for salt, and if need be, add extra salt and the remaining seasoning cube.
• Then add the, nutmeg, thyme, ground crayfish, pepper and the chopped uziza/basil leaves; mix thoroughly and cook for 5 minutes or until the Goat meat is tender or well cooked.
• That's it, you just made a delicious pot of Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup. Serve hot and enjoy.
Nigerian Goat Meat Pepper Soup can be served alone as a meal or as a side dish with rice, agidi, boiled yams, potatoes or boiled plantains.
Source: http://www.versatileblog.com.ng/2017/10/goat-meat-pepper-soup.html
