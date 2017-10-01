



this viral diseases was first reported in bayelsa states, other cases seems to have been reported from six other states bringing a total number of suspected cases to about 30 or there about across 7 states. samples have since been collected from each of the suspected cases and have gone to the laboratory for conformation and the result are being awaited, no death has been recorded. according to national center for disease control, the suspected cases are currently receiving appropriate care and the patient are all improving clinically in their respective location.



so what is it about monkey pox that should worry the country because in some part of the country,some parents are withdrawing their children from school and some people refuse to go work because of the outbreak.



So today Dr. Eyan Asibom Commissioner for health Cross River State, Dr. Tunde Ekweri Commissioner for health Ogun State and Chief Lawal backari in channel television program called Health Care discussed all the things you need to know abou monkey pox .





WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uhf_M4R5Zwc



