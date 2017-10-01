₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by kabakaauu: 2:40pm
Monkey Pox is a rare viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted primarily from animals to humans with limited subsequent person to person transmission. Most common animal hosts are squirrels, rats and sometimes monkeys. In previous outbreaks, death had occurred between 1 and 10% of infected cases with most deaths occurring in younger age groups.
this viral diseases was first reported in bayelsa states, other cases seems to have been reported from six other states bringing a total number of suspected cases to about 30 or there about across 7 states. samples have since been collected from each of the suspected cases and have gone to the laboratory for conformation and the result are being awaited, no death has been recorded. according to national center for disease control, the suspected cases are currently receiving appropriate care and the patient are all improving clinically in their respective location.
so what is it about monkey pox that should worry the country because in some part of the country,some parents are withdrawing their children from school and some people refuse to go work because of the outbreak.
So today Dr. Eyan Asibom Commissioner for health Cross River State, Dr. Tunde Ekweri Commissioner for health Ogun State and Chief Lawal backari in channel television program called Health Care discussed all the things you need to know abou monkey pox .
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uhf_M4R5Zwc
CC: Lalasticlala
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by hemartins(m): 2:46pm
Enlightenment is very important.
This monkey pox is as scary as hell.
Minister of Health should put hands together with concerning bodies and find a vaccine to this sh!t ASAP
God will continue to protect us.
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by ELTON123(m): 2:46pm
Buhari It will never be well with you !!! BASTARD
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by Hofbrauhaus: 2:46pm
Tell Buhari to tell his fulani Bokoharam aka Nigeria Army to stop injecting our children with monkeypox virus all in the name of immunization. Let them inject their children in uguawusa...is it by force?
Nice one dullard from daura....oya bring solution to the virus you introduced, let's add it to your lists of achievements! Ewuawusa!
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by FemiEddy(m): 2:46pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by Hofbrauhaus: 2:46pm
ELTON123:
Calm down captain...Buhari won't go unpunished.
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by chrischika(m): 2:46pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by chinex276(m): 2:47pm
monkey pox fall on buhari
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by Finstar: 2:47pm
This monkeypox is scary �
May God save us..
This monkeypox is scary �
May God save us.. Visit www.entmirror.com for business ideas
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by amiibaby: 2:47pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by marwanafrica(m): 2:47pm
May Allah save us from all kind of sickness
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by Agimor(m): 2:47pm
They've not really been enough awareness of the so called monkey pox like in the case of ebola. We need to know the symptoms and how to prevent it.
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by ProsperMVE(m): 2:47pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by onisler: 2:47pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by bobbyANSELEM: 2:48pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by doctorkush(m): 2:48pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by slimshadyl(m): 2:49pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by 042report: 2:50pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by slimshadyl(m): 2:51pm
chrischika:made what? FTC?
|Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by uzoclinton(m): 2:52pm
In case you cant afford to watch the video
you can read up on everything on monkey pox below
MonkeyPox Outbreak: Things You Need To Know About The MonkeyPox Virus
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by slimshadyl(m): 2:52pm
chinex276:
|Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by Sapiosexuality(m): 2:57pm
Read more about it here.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/monkeypox-all-you-need-to-know/
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by porschetips: 2:59pm
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by MrBONE2(m): 3:02pm
And we Ancient Africans are immune to the disease.
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by Jolar101(m): 3:08pm
Nigeria corrupt politicians in government will always import all kinds of viruses to rigged elections to stayput in government.
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by kay29000(m): 3:10pm
MODS need to do something about these Buhari haters that are always derainling threads. Yea, we all are suffering, but it is clear these guys have another agenda.
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by OSESUNATE(m): 3:12pm
Hofbrauhaus:Who is a dullard now?
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by Hofbrauhaus: 3:19pm
OSESUNATE:
How many dullards do you know?
OSESUNATE:
How many dullards do you know?
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by mcayomind(m): 3:23pm
wetin concern us for okitipupa?
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by Aeesha2: 3:26pm
You are the fourth generation of bastards. You don't respect your elders.
Re: All You Need To Know About Monkey Pox As Discussed Today By Doctors [video] by chals7893: 3:35pm
