₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,414 members, 3,852,812 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 08:15 PM

Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) (9501 Views)

Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures / Funke Akindele And Chidinma Stylish In White Outfit / Ibinabo Fiberisima Shows Off Midriff In Sexy White Outfit (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 3:48pm
Nigerian screen goddess, Ebube Nwagbo stepped out in this classy designed bow tie white dress from Sparkling Chi during the Independence holiday to pick the award for most fashionable female celebrity in Nigeria. An award she truly deserves, most will agree.

See more shots below...

www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/celeb-instyle-ebube-nwagbo-ties-knot-in.html?m=1

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 3:53pm
Ties the knot?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Sexy20: 3:57pm
phintohlar:
Ties the knot?

I wonder
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 4:16pm
Tunez blog, you have resorted to click bait lately.

Are you no longer having visitors on your blog. Check whether you go dust your CV. Just a candid advise

2 Likes

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:45pm
phintohlar:
Ties the knot?

Laugh wan kill me.

1 Like

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Osinachyi(m): 4:56pm
No be only tie the knot, na tie the nut........ mtcheew
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 5:09pm
Rokia2:

Laugh wan kill me.
nna ehn, the thing weak me oo

1 Like

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by IPOBrep: 5:49pm
We are not in April
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by FemiEdd: 6:12pm
GOOD
shocked

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 6:18pm
where is the dazzling?

1 Like

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 6:23pm
lovely dress

1 Like

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by ozidy1: 6:23pm
phintohlar:
Ties the knot?

What kind of knot?
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 6:25pm
Not a bad dress.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by FreeTraining: 6:34pm
Lordygram:
where is the dazzling?
this is another bunch of pain, waiting for a man to consume, at 40 she is yet to hook a man she will call her own,,,,woe unto that man that will step in. We know them by dia fruit.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by priscaoge(f): 6:35pm
So Gorgeous!!! I love d dress kiss

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 6:37pm
just passing
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 6:39pm
Nice
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by adajoe555(f): 6:40pm
Beautiful
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:46pm
Hoe
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:52pm
I like her smiles

1 Like

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by khalhokage(m): 6:56pm
Always beautiful.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 7:01pm
Lovely...



meanwhile guys check out my profile for yur extender products
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Megatrix: 7:15pm
She is beautiful
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 7:16pm
ozidy1:

What kind of knot?
if you ask me....
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Siena247(f): 7:42pm
A graduate in zoology was having difficulty in finding a job. He saw an advert in one of the daily newspapers for a job at a zoo.
In the interview, the manager told him that their gorilla, which had been a tourists attraction has died so they needed someone to dress up and pretend as a gorilla. The graduate was embarrassed, but since the salary was okay, he accepted the job. The first day, he put on the gorilla skin and entered the cage, he started jumping up and down, beating his chest and roared like a gorilla. The next day, he put on a gorilla skin and started moving around the zoo again and mistakenly entered another cage and found himself staring at a lion. The lion roared and rushed towards him. The scared graduate quickly forgot that he is a gorilla and started shouting like a human, "Help! Help!" The lion leaped onto him, knocked him to the ground and whispered in his ear, "Ebuka, it's me Mike, your course mate." My brother, no job for this countryoo. Infact that crocodile weh dey for that water no be crocodile, na Sule be that.
�����
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by moshino(m): 7:43pm
phintohlar:
Ties the knot?

Worry about your own life.
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 7:49pm
moshino:


Worry about your own life.
what has my life got to do with this now saucy bro?
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 7:50pm
phintohlar:
Ties the knot?


Silly!! undecided
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by marwanafrica(m): 7:58pm
I so much love her Tone

(0) (Reply)

Happy 32nd Birthday To Banky W / The Top Ten Nigerian Video Vixens / PHOTO: Nicki Minaj's Bréasts Accidentally Pops Out Of Her Bikini

Viewing this topic: dikachi01(m), HeWhoMusntBeNamed(m), dumodust(m), Abdul6, mareee(f), k10, munalyn, deriana(f), fav444(f), Petite22(f), investorfemi, specimenG(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), Longeaton, Billion24(m), switlolly27, logadims, Luv101, SlowlybtSurely, GraceEzeh(f), adun99(f), slimblinks, marygold(f), Warlord3000(m), nairarhymer(m), dacillin, juddexy2(m), navzla(m), msld, modele2, kenchriss, juliaexcel, Rilwantalarape(m), mexygirls(f), joshklassic(m), ifegy and 48 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.