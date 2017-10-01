₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,414 members, 3,852,812 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 08:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) (9501 Views)
Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures / Funke Akindele And Chidinma Stylish In White Outfit / Ibinabo Fiberisima Shows Off Midriff In Sexy White Outfit (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by TunezMediaBlog: 3:48pm
Nigerian screen goddess, Ebube Nwagbo stepped out in this classy designed bow tie white dress from Sparkling Chi during the Independence holiday to pick the award for most fashionable female celebrity in Nigeria. An award she truly deserves, most will agree.
See more shots below...
www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/celeb-instyle-ebube-nwagbo-ties-knot-in.html?m=1
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 3:53pm
Ties the knot?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Sexy20: 3:57pm
phintohlar:
I wonder
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 4:16pm
Tunez blog, you have resorted to click bait lately.
Are you no longer having visitors on your blog. Check whether you go dust your CV. Just a candid advise
2 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:45pm
phintohlar:
Laugh wan kill me.
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Osinachyi(m): 4:56pm
No be only tie the knot, na tie the nut........ mtcheew
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 5:09pm
Rokia2:nna ehn, the thing weak me oo
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by IPOBrep: 5:49pm
We are not in April
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by FemiEdd: 6:12pm
GOOD
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 6:18pm
where is the dazzling?
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 6:23pm
lovely dress
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by ozidy1: 6:23pm
phintohlar:
What kind of knot?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 6:25pm
Not a bad dress.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by FreeTraining: 6:34pm
Lordygram:this is another bunch of pain, waiting for a man to consume, at 40 she is yet to hook a man she will call her own,,,,woe unto that man that will step in. We know them by dia fruit.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by priscaoge(f): 6:35pm
So Gorgeous!!! I love d dress
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 6:37pm
just passing
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 6:39pm
Nice
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by adajoe555(f): 6:40pm
Beautiful
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:46pm
Hoe
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:52pm
I like her smiles
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by khalhokage(m): 6:56pm
Always beautiful.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 7:01pm
Lovely...
meanwhile guys check out my profile for yur extender products
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Megatrix: 7:15pm
She is beautiful
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 7:16pm
ozidy1:if you ask me....
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by Siena247(f): 7:42pm
A graduate in zoology was having difficulty in finding a job. He saw an advert in one of the daily newspapers for a job at a zoo.
In the interview, the manager told him that their gorilla, which had been a tourists attraction has died so they needed someone to dress up and pretend as a gorilla. The graduate was embarrassed, but since the salary was okay, he accepted the job. The first day, he put on the gorilla skin and entered the cage, he started jumping up and down, beating his chest and roared like a gorilla. The next day, he put on a gorilla skin and started moving around the zoo again and mistakenly entered another cage and found himself staring at a lion. The lion roared and rushed towards him. The scared graduate quickly forgot that he is a gorilla and started shouting like a human, "Help! Help!" The lion leaped onto him, knocked him to the ground and whispered in his ear, "Ebuka, it's me Mike, your course mate." My brother, no job for this countryoo. Infact that crocodile weh dey for that water no be crocodile, na Sule be that.
�����
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by moshino(m): 7:43pm
phintohlar:
Worry about your own life.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 7:49pm
moshino:what has my life got to do with this now saucy bro?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 7:50pm
phintohlar:
Silly!!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In White Outfit (Photos) by marwanafrica(m): 7:58pm
I so much love her Tone
(0) (Reply)
Happy 32nd Birthday To Banky W / The Top Ten Nigerian Video Vixens / PHOTO: Nicki Minaj's Bréasts Accidentally Pops Out Of Her Bikini
Viewing this topic: dikachi01(m), HeWhoMusntBeNamed(m), dumodust(m), Abdul6, mareee(f), k10, munalyn, deriana(f), fav444(f), Petite22(f), investorfemi, specimenG(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), Longeaton, Billion24(m), switlolly27, logadims, Luv101, SlowlybtSurely, GraceEzeh(f), adun99(f), slimblinks, marygold(f), Warlord3000(m), nairarhymer(m), dacillin, juddexy2(m), navzla(m), msld, modele2, kenchriss, juliaexcel, Rilwantalarape(m), mexygirls(f), joshklassic(m), ifegy and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10