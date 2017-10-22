₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 3:14pm
Unnecessary stupid decision from Koscielny there!
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by dabossman(m): 3:15pm
Coldfeets:
Not gonna happen. He would rather head off to China or the US.
2 Likes
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by 1wolex85: 3:17pm
Amberon11:
That is because Deschamps likes to play the small guy, big guy combination as forwards. It's actually Griezman benching him. Giroud is the best big guy they have. That combination may change at the world cup depending on the form of Mbappe and if Dembele can pick up form when he returns from injury
2 Likes
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:17pm
Ramsey scores
EVE 1-4 ARS
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by comradespade(m): 3:17pm
Kimcutie:
Wetin be ur own?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 3:17pm
Call me a prophet. I said Arsenal will win 4-1
1 Like
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:18pm
Goal
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Omooba77: 3:18pm
Ramsey 1-4!!! Goodison Park is leaving!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 3:19pm
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
Ramsey scoresss (90 mins )
Everton 1-4 Arsenal
BRING IT ON
#COYG
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:19pm
Bear in mind that this doesn't negate the fact that Ramsey is useless
2 Likes
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Dreamswayne: 3:20pm
ramsey scores....,
2 Likes
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by hablink: 3:20pm
hablink:awon boys mi o disappoint mehn
HBD Wenger
COYG!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:20pm
You must be a glo user
dotcomnamename:
2 Likes
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by comradespade(m): 3:20pm
Aarooooooon Ramzeeeeeey
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 3:21pm
Amberon11:I totally agree
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:21pm
See Cech and Monreal
EVE 2-4 ARS
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by toseen7: 3:21pm
Amberon11:So Chamberlain na good player wey suppose stay abi?
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:21pm
meforyou1:
You say wetin?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by ACE1010: 3:22pm
Amberon11:
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by toseen7: 3:22pm
Monreal and Cech
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 3:22pm
free gift from monreal
1 Like
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Omooba77: 3:22pm
See Cech and Monreal caused
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by WarriDemon: 3:23pm
Saaanchezzzzzzz!!!!
This is by far the best arsenal performance this season for me.. COYG!!
2 Likes
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:23pm
Sanchez scores in the 95th minute
EVE 2-5 ARS
2 Likes
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Neimar: 3:23pm
sanchez sef
y nau
1 Like
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Omooba77: 3:23pm
Sanchez got is goal 2-5
1 Like
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 3:23pm
Sanchez is a magician
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:23pm
Sorry dear, arsenal are destiny killers. Wanna kill your destiny as a prophet but God pass them
meforyou1:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Marvel1206: 3:23pm
Nofavors Oya u were saying
1 Like
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:23pm
Full time
EVE 2-5 ARS
Koeman,your cup is full!!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:24pm
Dammit Sanchez!!! My boo boo
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by NoFavors: 3:24pm
Marvel1206:Everton are useless. They sold this game
2 Likes 1 Share
