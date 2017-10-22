₦airaland Forum

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 3:14pm
Unnecessary stupid decision from Koscielny there!
Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by dabossman(m): 3:15pm
Coldfeets:
I WILL BE SO HAPPY AND PLEASED SEEING ROONEY BOY PLAYING IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP NEXT SEASON.

Who else feels the same way?

Not gonna happen. He would rather head off to China or the US.

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by 1wolex85: 3:17pm
Amberon11:
Its funny how Lacazette benches Giroud at Arsenal but Giroud benches him at national level.

That is because Deschamps likes to play the small guy, big guy combination as forwards. It's actually Griezman benching him. Giroud is the best big guy they have. That combination may change at the world cup depending on the form of Mbappe and if Dembele can pick up form when he returns from injury

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:17pm
Ramsey scores

EVE 1-4 ARS

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by comradespade(m): 3:17pm
Kimcutie:
U sef be assnal fan.


Wetin be ur own? undecided

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 3:17pm
Call me a prophet. I said Arsenal will win 4-1

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:18pm
Goal
Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Omooba77: 3:18pm
Ramsey 1-4!!! Goodison Park is leaving!!!!!

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 3:19pm
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Ramsey scoresss (90 mins )

Everton 1-4 Arsenal

BRING IT ON shocked shocked shocked

#COYG

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:19pm
Bear in mind that this doesn't negate the fact that Ramsey is useless cheesy

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Dreamswayne: 3:20pm
ramsey scores....,

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by hablink: 3:20pm
hablink:
keep calm Gunners, we are nailing this!
awon boys mi o disappoint mehn


HBD Wenger


COYG!

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:20pm
You must be a glo user cheesy grin
dotcomnamename:
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Ramsey scoresss (90 mins )

Everton 1-4 Arsenal

BRING IT ON shocked shocked shocked

#COYG

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by comradespade(m): 3:20pm
Aarooooooon Ramzeeeeeey

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 3:21pm
Amberon11:
Bear in mind that this doesn't negate the fact that Ramsey is useless cheesy
I totally agree

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:21pm
See Cech and Monreal grin

EVE 2-4 ARS
Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by toseen7: 3:21pm
Amberon11:
Can't wait for Tottenham to really thrash Liverpool. Shey Chamberlain get mind leave us abi?
So Chamberlain na good player wey suppose stay abi?
Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:21pm
meforyou1:
Call me a prophet. I said Arsenal will win 4-1

You say wetin? grin

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by ACE1010: 3:22pm
Amberon11:
Bear in mind that this doesn't negate the fact that Ramsey is useless cheesy

grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by toseen7: 3:22pm
Monreal and Cech grin grin grin
Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 3:22pm
free gift from monreal grin

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Omooba77: 3:22pm
See Cech and Monreal caused
Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by WarriDemon: 3:23pm
Saaanchezzzzzzz!!!!



This is by far the best arsenal performance this season for me.. COYG!!

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:23pm
Sanchez scores in the 95th minute

EVE 2-5 ARS

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Neimar: 3:23pm
sanchez sef

y nau

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Omooba77: 3:23pm
Sanchez got is goal 2-5

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 3:23pm
Sanchez is a magician

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:23pm
Sorry dear, arsenal are destiny killers. Wanna kill your destiny as a prophet but God pass them grin
meforyou1:
Call me a prophet. I said Arsenal will win 4-1

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Marvel1206: 3:23pm
Nofavors Oya u were saying tongue grin

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:23pm
Full time

EVE 2-5 ARS

Koeman,your cup is full!!!!

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by Amberon11: 3:24pm
Dammit Sanchez!!! My boo boo

Re: Everton Vs Arsenal (2 - 5) On 22nd October 2017 by NoFavors: 3:24pm
Marvel1206:
Nofavo.rs
Oya u were saying tongue grin
Everton are useless. They sold this game

