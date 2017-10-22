₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Omooba77: 7:32pm On Oct 14
Wenger should not be on the bench.
Arsenal get back to Premier League action when we take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team I’d like to see Arsene Wenger select….
Goalkeeper: Cech
Cech made a rare appearance in Europe last night as Ospina has been ruled out for a few weeks with a groin injury so our Czech star will keep his place on Sunday.
Defence: Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal
Our defence was unrecognizable against Red Star Belgrade with Debuchy making his first appearance in almost a year as he lined-up alongside Elneny and Holding at the back.
They did well to be fair but obviously it will be all-change against Everton and we’ve been boosted by the news that Koscielny has been passed fit after recovering from the cramp that forced him off against Watford.
Monreal and Mertesacker are also fresh after being rested in the Europa League so with Mustafi and Chambers out injured, our back three pretty-much picks itself.
Midfield: Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac
I’d love to sit here and make a case for Wilshere to start ahead of Xhaka but it’s just too great a risk to start him twice in four days right now so a place on the bench will suffice.
Ramsey is back in contention after recovering from a minor hamstring problem that kept him out last weekend so he should be restored alongside Xhaka at Goodison Park.
Bellerin will be well rested so he should replace Nelson in the right wing-back position while Kolasinac will come in for Maitland-Niles on the left.
Attack: Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette
Wilshere actually impressed in an attacking role last night so Wenger may be looking to play him a little more further forward this season but as already stated, Jack can’t start another game so soon.
With Welbeck out with a groin injury and Walcott in horrendous form this season it’s going to be interesting to see who Wenger goes with in attack this weekend.
Sanchez is available again after shaking off a minor muscle issue so our Chilean super-star should certainly start against Everton, despite the fact his mind may already be in Manchester.
No doubt the boss will give Iwobi another chance but I personally don’t think he should be starting for Arsenal just yet so we’re left with little option than to call on Ozil.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by collinometricx: 10:01pm On Oct 21
oshey
#COYG
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by mostob(m): 6:22am
abeg remove ozil and put iwobi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Aldebaran(m): 11:18am
2-1
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by bentlywills(m): 11:19am
Everton to win 3-nil
1 Like
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by fabulousfortune(m): 11:20am
Dis is my problem with Wenger, y play Ozil nd Mertesacker Two lazy players who can't run
Will sit on d fence 4 dis one, anyway #coyg
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Apina(m): 11:22am
Ozil shouldn't even be on d bench, talk more of starting
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by mancityguy: 11:22am
up city.... we are winning this league wit lyk 15 points clear... we will prove dat EPL is overrated
1 Like
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by AlexCk: 11:22am
Gunners!!!!.
Let's do this!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by CAPSLOCKED: 11:22am
I'M ALSO READY FOR THE MATCH.
I'M WITH MY PANADOL, STREPSIL, AND "MIST-MAG"
FOR THE HEADACHE, SORE THROAT, AND CHEST PAIN THAT ACCOMPANIES EVERY ARSENAL MATCH.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by iammee(f): 11:22am
bentlywills:chaii Arsenal hater spotted
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Michael004: 11:23am
Gunners on the win.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by haffaze777(m): 11:23am
this match to end Everton 2 vs assnal 1
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Tonytonex(m): 11:23am
SURE WIN ARSENAL
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Michael004: 11:24am
bentlywills:
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by bentlywills(m): 11:24am
iammee:
Am a true Gunner dear
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by bentlywills(m): 11:25am
[quote author=Michael004 post=61659915][/quote]
[]
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Michael004: 11:26am
bentlywills:
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by cheta02(m): 11:27am
Arsenal lost my bid last week so today im hoping they regain my trust or never. 3-0 correct score.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by collinometricx: 11:27am
CAPSLOCKED :
y u quote mhi?
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Hysmady(m): 11:29am
Everton Win...Stake high and thank me later.. Bye
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by stano2(m): 11:32am
up gunners.... winning is ours today
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by collinometricx: 11:33am
Hysmady :
ode
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by RoyalBlak007: 11:36am
♤ Everton-1
♤Arsenal-2
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Dreamswayne: 11:40am
#coyg
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Stevengerd(m): 11:44am
GG12
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by isan(m): 11:45am
I really hope iwobi will start this match
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by saintgoogle(m): 11:45am
Lemme order for pop corn and a jug of breast milk
#COYG
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by LesbianBoy(m): 11:51am
Everton 5 - 0 Arsenal
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by mansakhalifa(m): 11:58am
Grrrrr... We lost yesterday... No thanks to that stup!d Smalling who couldn't keep his legs straight. To balance things UP! Arsenal must lose today! Everton over to you.
|Re: Everton Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by percyshelu(m): 12:03pm
Everton are now useless,I tip arsenal for straight win (not a gonna)
