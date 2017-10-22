Wenger should not be on the bench.



Arsenal get back to Premier League action when we take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team I’d like to see Arsene Wenger select….

Goalkeeper: Cech

Cech made a rare appearance in Europe last night as Ospina has been ruled out for a few weeks with a groin injury so our Czech star will keep his place on Sunday.

Defence: Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal

Our defence was unrecognizable against Red Star Belgrade with Debuchy making his first appearance in almost a year as he lined-up alongside Elneny and Holding at the back.

They did well to be fair but obviously it will be all-change against Everton and we’ve been boosted by the news that Koscielny has been passed fit after recovering from the cramp that forced him off against Watford.

Monreal and Mertesacker are also fresh after being rested in the Europa League so with Mustafi and Chambers out injured, our back three pretty-much picks itself.

Midfield: Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac

I’d love to sit here and make a case for Wilshere to start ahead of Xhaka but it’s just too great a risk to start him twice in four days right now so a place on the bench will suffice.

Ramsey is back in contention after recovering from a minor hamstring problem that kept him out last weekend so he should be restored alongside Xhaka at Goodison Park.

Bellerin will be well rested so he should replace Nelson in the right wing-back position while Kolasinac will come in for Maitland-Niles on the left.

Attack: Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Wilshere actually impressed in an attacking role last night so Wenger may be looking to play him a little more further forward this season but as already stated, Jack can’t start another game so soon.

With Welbeck out with a groin injury and Walcott in horrendous form this season it’s going to be interesting to see who Wenger goes with in attack this weekend.

Sanchez is available again after shaking off a minor muscle issue so our Chilean super-star should certainly start against Everton, despite the fact his mind may already be in Manchester.

No doubt the boss will give Iwobi another chance but I personally don’t think he should be starting for Arsenal just yet so we’re left with little option than to call on Ozil. 1 Like 1 Share