Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos)
|Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by JAYTUNEZ(m): 7:59pm
Nigerian singer, Omawumi dazzled on stage in a mini Ankara blouse and Sasha P sneakers during her performance at Felabration.
The runnerup of Idols West Africa looked radiant in shots with her colleague, Bez, Debola Lagos and Fela's kids.
See below...
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:14pm
WATCH HER VIDEO AS SHE PERFORMS WITH FEMI KUTI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sC8hn5TnMo
Shows her fans what she gat between her legs
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:37pm
Is that why she should go there pantless?
13 Likes
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by GoldenBoi111(m): 8:37pm
Music still dey this Aunty body! Big ups ma'am. How many likes for this beautiful lady?
15 Likes
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by rovher(m): 8:37pm
Nice... really nice...
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:37pm
Ok
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 8:38pm
Mini gown to perform on stage?
Unless she didn't bend down low
1 Like
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:38pm
Cool.
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by martineverest(m): 8:39pm
naija best performer
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 8:39pm
The dress is not fine jor
1 Like
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Dianachirah: 8:39pm
So much love for dis lady
1 Like
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Danelo(m): 8:40pm
Cool but zero dignity
3 Likes
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Settingz321(m): 8:40pm
That woman is always cute with that hair style
1 Like
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Settingz321(m): 8:41pm
roqrules04:
Show us ur Bae first
3 Likes
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:42pm
Great
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Mccullum: 8:44pm
nice on her wishes of appearance on stage while her performance is Ultimate only if the audience enjoy her... more grease to her elbows any way.
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by abdelrahman: 8:44pm
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by teacherbim(f): 8:44pm
She is unique and beautiful,I like the gown
1 Like
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 8:45pm
beautiful lady.....fela the greatest naija musicians ever.......not the davido generation
beautiful lady.....fela the greatest naija musicians ever.......not the davido generation
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by teacherbim(f): 8:46pm
roqrules04:
But i like it,it really fits her
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 8:47pm
JAYTUNEZ:
2 Likes
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Noblebrown7(m): 8:49pm
Mama
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:49pm
Which kind mumu dress b dis, abegi make go learn from yemi Alade jor
1 Like
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:50pm
Which kind mumu dress b dis, abegi make she go learn from yemi Alade jor
1 Like
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by dkam: 8:51pm
I just don't seem to care
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 8:51pm
This ur dressing sha
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by westlius(m): 8:51pm
nairavsdollars:did u see her real yench
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Talkwell: 8:52pm
asawanathegreat:
Yemi alade don wear this kine jagajaga b4 na,even worse sef
All of them dey d same category
1 Like
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 8:56pm
Wherel's d wow
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Jaynom(m): 8:58pm
martineverest:You're joking right?
|Re: Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) by Baseloaded1(m): 9:00pm
Cute babe u too fine
