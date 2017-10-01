Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omawumi Wows At Felabration (Photos) (17818 Views)

The runnerup of Idols West Africa looked radiant in shots with her colleague, Bez, Debola Lagos and Fela's kids.



See below...



WATCH HER VIDEO AS SHE PERFORMS WITH FEMI KUTI





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sC8hn5TnMo





Shows her fans what she gat between her legs

Is that why she should go there pantless? 13 Likes

Music still dey this Aunty body! Big ups ma'am. How many likes for this beautiful lady? 15 Likes

Nice... really nice...

Ok

Mini gown to perform on stage?



Unless she didn't bend down low 1 Like

Cool.

naija best performer 1 Like 2 Shares

The dress is not fine jor 1 Like

So much love for dis lady 1 Like

Cool but zero dignity 3 Likes

That woman is always cute with that hair style 1 Like

roqrules04:

The dress is not fine jor

Show us ur Bae first Show us ur Bae first 3 Likes

Great

nice on her wishes of appearance on stage while her performance is Ultimate only if the audience enjoy her... more grease to her elbows any way.

She is unique and beautiful,I like the gown 1 Like





roqrules04:

The dress is not fine jor

But i like it,it really fits her But i like it,it really fits her 3 Likes 1 Share

JAYTUNEZ:

2 Likes

Mama

Which kind mumu dress b dis, abegi make go learn from yemi Alade jor 1 Like

Which kind mumu dress b dis, abegi make she go learn from yemi Alade jor 1 Like

I just don't seem to care

This ur dressing sha

nairavsdollars:

Is that why she should go there pantless? did u see her real yench did u see her real yench

asawanathegreat:

Which kind mumu dress b dis, abegi make go learn from yemi Alade jor

Yemi alade don wear this kine jagajaga b4 na,even worse sef



All of them dey d same category Yemi alade don wear this kine jagajaga b4 na,even worse sefAll of them dey d same category 1 Like

Wherel's d wow

martineverest:

naija best performer You're joking right? You're joking right?