This lured and suggestive form of dancing which demands that the dancer bang his or her bossom against any corner's surface available, originated from Ghana and has in no time take over Nigeria and Ghana especially. See the photos and video below...







WATCH THE CRAZY VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/one-corner-dance-madness-reign-supreme-at-ay-brothers-weddingpics







WATCH THE CRAZY VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/one-corner-dance-madness-reign-supreme-at-ay-brothers-weddingpics

When you get transferred to borno state as a pastor 45 Likes

Waiting for senator Adeleke's one corner dance version 17 Likes

Useless things are known to trend in Nigeria, the good ones hardly see the end of the day. We honestly have a long way to go as a country. We keep wondering what the future holds whereas the youths who hold the key are somewhere, wasting away.. SMH.. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Senseless dance 4 Likes 1 Share

I think the dance is hilarious 2 Likes

Useless dance. They'll be shaking as if they are rehearsing for epilepsy. 22 Likes 1 Share

A generation that know not God 5 Likes

Senseless dance its still a dance its still a dance 3 Likes

Op take for dia And so , watin make we do nowOp take for dia 3 Likes

Biko I don't understand which one is one corner dance can somebody pls explain

man always willing to accept every chance at degrading himself 6 Likes

Many are mad, few are roaming. roaming on Nairaland roaming on Nairaland 1 Like

sometimes we make decisions for the moment, then we look back at those moments and regret them. years from now, he's going to look back at his wedding video and regret this act of monkeying around. 4 Likes

Something just doesn't smell nice!! There is a spirit behind this song.Something just doesn't smell nice!! 3 Likes 1 Share

5 Likes

Useless dance. They'll be shaking as if they are rehearsing for epilepsy. it can't be said any better....madness can also be transmitted..e.g is one corner madness from ghana to Nigeria... it can't be said any better....madness can also be transmitted..e.g is one corner madness from ghana to Nigeria...

No be only one corner..





Nobody talk say make you no do make-up...but

aunty doit moderately, no come change the

swimming pool water to rainbow

colour.Taaaaah!! Nobody talk say make you no do make-up...butaunty doit moderately, no come change theswimming pool water to rainbowcolour.Taaaaah!! 1 Like