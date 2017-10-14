₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by contactmorak: 9:46pm
Yomi Casual,younger brother to Comedian AY had is wedding today. And it was as expected, a glamorous one.However an forgettable side attraction was wben the groom's friend started a display of the weirdest and craziest dance on the planet right now, "The One Corner Dance"
This lured and suggestive form of dancing which demands that the dancer bang his or her bossom against any corner's surface available, originated from Ghana and has in no time take over Nigeria and Ghana especially. See the photos and video below...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by contactmorak: 9:46pm
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 9:53pm
When you get transferred to borno state as a pastor
45 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 9:57pm
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Florblu(f): 10:03pm
Waiting for senator Adeleke's one corner dance version
17 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Kamelot77(m): 10:12pm
crazy dance
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Flashh: 10:21pm
1 Like
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Finstar: 10:21pm
Useless things are known to trend in Nigeria, the good ones hardly see the end of the day. We honestly have a long way to go as a country. We keep wondering what the future holds whereas the youths who hold the key are somewhere, wasting away.. SMH..
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by strawb(m): 10:21pm
Senseless dance
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:21pm
I think the dance is hilarious
2 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by EponOjuku: 10:21pm
Many are mad, few are roaming.
Useless dance. They'll be shaking as if they are rehearsing for epilepsy.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Dexter247: 10:21pm
GOATS
1 Like
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Xtianvic(m): 10:21pm
A generation that know not God
5 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:21pm
strawb:its still a dance
3 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 10:22pm
One Corner. Mmm!
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:22pm
And so , watin make we do now Op take for dia
3 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 10:22pm
Rubbish.
1 Like
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Alexis410: 10:23pm
Biko I don't understand which one is one corner dance can somebody pls explain
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by C4Ltd: 10:23pm
man always willing to accept every chance at degrading himself
6 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:23pm
EponOjuku:roaming on Nairaland
1 Like
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by martynsnet: 10:23pm
sometimes we make decisions for the moment, then we look back at those moments and regret them. years from now, he's going to look back at his wedding video and regret this act of monkeying around.
4 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 10:23pm
Fool
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Ritajovy(f): 10:24pm
There is a spirit behind this song.
Something just doesn't smell nice!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:24pm
5 Likes
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24pm
Lol
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by helphelp: 10:24pm
Crazy
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by bigerboy200: 10:24pm
EponOjuku:it can't be said any better....madness can also be transmitted..e.g is one corner madness from ghana to Nigeria...
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by elmagnifico411(m): 10:24pm
No be only one corner..
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by ableguy(m): 10:24pm
Nobody talk say make you no do make-up...but
aunty doit moderately, no come change the
swimming pool water to rainbow
colour.Taaaaah!!
1 Like
|Re: "One Corner" Dance At Yomi Casual's Wedding (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:25pm
Sup with this "One Corner dance"? What's that?
3rd time I'm seeing it on NL.
