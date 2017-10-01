Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet (14763 Views)

“Oh boss what I can say is that, I’m really content with how far my song has traveled but I can sincerely say that I can’t boast of GH¢1000 in my pocket from this hard work.” He says



Really? Not hating on anybody's hustle but would you like to use your money to buy nonsense too? Seems Your countrymen are enjoying it,they'll compensate you soonest.. 31 Likes

Sorry who is this singer and what does he want?





Mtcheww.



Pls can we have the outcome of Buhari's meeting with Kachikwu?



Secondly please, the news about 3 USA soldiers who were killed in Niger republic while training Nigerien soldiers has gone wild in America.



But my main problem is that autocorrect keeps changing :



Niger to Nigeria

And

Nigerien soldiers to Nigerian soldiers.



So the confusion is getting worse on social media.



Please someone should help us tell Donald Trump that if he wants to send Nuclear bomb to Niger, he should not allow any useless autocorrect to change it to Nigeria o.



Abeg 128 Likes 8 Shares

na the problem with africa



if na america now or any developed country he would had made millions of $$$$



sue somebody man 21 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Song sounds thuggish...

I don't see any right sensible person dancing to that noise. 14 Likes

you mean travelled from Accra to Kumasi abi,because here in Nigeria that senseless dance is not trending.



we are more educated here 30 Likes 1 Share

one corner with Aisha Buhari... 6 Likes

tobdee:

Demonic song is it your demons? is it your demons? 22 Likes 1 Share

no wahala...Satan. just use u. 4 Likes

Ask Terry G how he does it 7 Likes

the money de one corner de wait for u 103 Likes 4 Shares

Ur time yet to come

bosschinalu:

one corner with Aisha Buhari...

For where?



Pls am in For where?Pls am in 4 Likes

It will only take time

Things go beta sha

U mean ur epilepsy inducing song?



By God's grace u won't make any money from it 12 Likes

who u be and watin be one coner 1 Like

really this one hard oo 1 Like



Please oo am not understanding....where is the hard work !!! tell this man to goan park in one corner.....says he hasnt made any money from this hard workPlease oo am not understanding....where is the hard work!!! 6 Likes

What song? Is that song? Abeg comot make I see road joor. 5 Likes

Song from the pit of hell Song from the pit of hellSong from the pit of hell 3 Likes

so make we fry akara? All I see is seemingly possessed people rolling on the floor. Only highly mad people dance to that song. 10 Likes 1 Share

If you don't make any money from one corner then sing two corners naaw. No dulling man.



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank 4 Likes

u will soon go to hell

if na so, speed Darlington go don over blow nah how money go enter ur pocket from that kind mumu songif na so, speed Darlington go don over blow nah 3 Likes

The guy should make the video... people would troop to watch it... make your money on views on YouTube.

Relax Bro... The Cedis will flow soonest 1 Like

Song for epileptic patients 2 Likes

Even you the singer, can you pay your hard-earned for such JOGODO song?



Tell us make we know.......... 2 Likes 1 Share

family people be laffing you at one corna like dat.. 3 Likes