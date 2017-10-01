₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by Muckross1122(m): 6:45pm
The Ghanaian artiste behind the popular hit song "One corner" "Patapaa Amisty" in an interview with Gatuso on ghana radio station "KasapaFM". he reveal that the trending song "One Corner" has still not brought any income to his pocket.
“Oh boss what I can say is that, I’m really content with how far my song has traveled but I can sincerely say that I can’t boast of GH¢1000 in my pocket from this hard work.” He says
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/i-havent-made-any-money-from-my-one.html
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by goldbim(f): 7:21pm
Really? Not hating on anybody's hustle but would you like to use your money to buy nonsense too? Seems Your countrymen are enjoying it,they'll compensate you soonest..
31 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by Cacawa2: 7:41pm
Sorry who is this singer and what does he want?
Mtcheww.
Pls can we have the outcome of Buhari's meeting with Kachikwu?
Secondly please, the news about 3 USA soldiers who were killed in Niger republic while training Nigerien soldiers has gone wild in America.
But my main problem is that autocorrect keeps changing :
Niger to Nigeria
And
Nigerien soldiers to Nigerian soldiers.
So the confusion is getting worse on social media.
Please someone should help us tell Donald Trump that if he wants to send Nuclear bomb to Niger, he should not allow any useless autocorrect to change it to Nigeria o.
Abeg
128 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by cristianisraeli: 7:41pm
na the problem with africa
if na america now or any developed country he would had made millions of $$$$
sue somebody man
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by brightnelly(f): 7:41pm
Lol
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by tobdee: 7:41pm
Song sounds thuggish...
I don't see any right sensible person dancing to that noise.
14 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by olassy239(f): 7:41pm
you mean travelled from Accra to Kumasi abi,because here in Nigeria that senseless dance is not trending.
we are more educated here
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by bosschinalu(m): 7:41pm
one corner with Aisha Buhari...
6 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by Afobear: 7:42pm
tobdee:is it your demons?
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by Generalyemi(m): 7:42pm
no wahala...Satan. just use u.
4 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by mikkypel(m): 7:42pm
Ask Terry G how he does it
7 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by Felixalex(m): 7:42pm
the money de one corner de wait for u
103 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by xtremeTall(m): 7:42pm
Ur time yet to come
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by NigerDeltan(m): 7:42pm
bosschinalu:
For where?
Pls am in
4 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by Tisevadon: 7:42pm
It will only take time
Things go beta sha
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by owomida1: 7:42pm
U mean ur epilepsy inducing song?
By God's grace u won't make any money from it
12 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by wayne4loan: 7:42pm
who u be and watin be one coner
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by vicky3(m): 7:43pm
really this one hard oo
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by elsse(m): 7:43pm
tell this man to goan park in one corner.....says he hasnt made any money from this hard work
Please oo am not understanding....where is the hard work!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by Alajiki(m): 7:43pm
What song? Is that song? Abeg comot make I see road joor.
5 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by NiRfreak(m): 7:43pm
Song from the pit of hell Song from the pit of hell
3 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by epospiky(m): 7:43pm
so make we fry akara? All I see is seemingly possessed people rolling on the floor. Only highly mad people dance to that song.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by itiswellandwell: 7:43pm
If you don't make any money from one corner then sing two corners naaw. No dulling man.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
4 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by rattlesnake(m): 7:44pm
u will soon go to hell
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by koolcat: 7:44pm
how money go enter ur pocket from that kind mumu song if na so, speed Darlington go don over blow nah
3 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by netmoneywizard: 7:44pm
The guy should make the video... people would troop to watch it... make your money on views on YouTube.
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by winkmart: 7:44pm
Relax Bro... The Cedis will flow soonest
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by adonismuller(m): 7:44pm
Song for epileptic patients
2 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by PatriotTemidayo: 7:44pm
Even you the singer, can you pay your hard-earned for such JOGODO song?
Tell us make we know..........
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:44pm
family people be laffing you at one corna like dat..
3 Likes
|Re: Patapaa: My "One Corner" Song Hasn't Given Me Money Yet by jobaltol: 7:44pm
A
