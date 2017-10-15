Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES (2655 Views)

Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos / Photos From The Obi Of Onitsha's Palace / Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival 2015- PHOTOS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ooni of Ife arrives the great city of Onitsha for the Obi of Onitsha Ofala festival.



lalasticlala

God bless the Ooni, a king like no other.





But i'm not happpy with the kind of chair he's sitting on there. Too small. 5 Likes

This is nice.



This act promotes religious and cultural tolerance.



Only which our imams amd pastors can mimick such things. Nigeria wud hav been more peaceful.



We need religious and cultural unity 1 Like

Nice one

The elites maintain good relationships among themselves while the poor engage in e-fights on nairaland 10 Likes

Lovely cultural integration

kagari:

Lovely cultural integration



Lalasticlala

Tell him welcome







Check my signature

Nice.



He would be surprised there are no brown roofs this side.



6 Likes

One Nigeria

Respect.

He has my respect for standing with the Igbos during our time of struggle, lending his voice when needed.

Surely, this struggle is for a time.

If u can make it through the night, theres a brighter day.

Joy comes in d morning fellas.

He will be remembered. 1 Like

Kk.. Two kings, West coast King now he's banging in East

Must that man sit by the ooni? Na wa o

An eastern wife awaits him there

What is buhari and obiano pictures doing in a palace??

Royalty !!! Welcome Sir

.

my brother's from the southwest with the way this Oni is visiting igboland they will kuku give him an igbo woman to marry o 2 Likes

ONI OF IFE

A GREAT MAN

A PATRIOT

A SYMBOL OF UNITY

GOD BLESS ONI

aktolly54:



One Nigeria 2 Likes

The rising sun of all Yorubas

Wats it wit dat one on animal skin

at last e was not allowed into d main palace smh.. 1 Like

Good

Cholls:

my brother's from the southwest with the way this Oni is visiting igboland they will kuku give him an igbo woman to marry o Na so Na so

this guy get palace?

Obi and Ooni.



First class.

kagari:

Lovely cultural integration Not sure they have any culture to integrate though

Well they say Anambra are more civilised or should I say less savage than the rest of them.Let us see Not sure they have any culture to integrate thoughWell they say Anambra are more civilised or should I say less savage than the rest of them.Let us see

The guy go oppress dem die for palace sotey the king's wives and their children go wan follow am come back home

if the story was really truth. Both biniif the story was really truth.

This One dat Ooni of ife is touring south east ah hope our women r save oo!