₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,825 members, 3,854,239 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES (2655 Views)
Ooni Of Ife Arrives Redeemed Camp In His Luxury Rolls Royce. Photos / Photos From The Obi Of Onitsha's Palace / Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival 2015- PHOTOS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by AmericanQuarter: 10:02pm On Oct 14
Ooni of Ife arrives the great city of Onitsha for the Obi of Onitsha Ofala festival.
lalasticlala
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by Diiet: 10:10pm On Oct 14
God bless the Ooni, a king like no other.
But i'm not happpy with the kind of chair he's sitting on there. Too small.
5 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by awillabo: 10:12pm On Oct 14
This is nice.
This act promotes religious and cultural tolerance.
Only which our imams amd pastors can mimick such things. Nigeria wud hav been more peaceful.
We need religious and cultural unity
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by auntysimbiat(f): 10:14pm On Oct 14
Nice one
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by rinzaugustine: 10:26pm On Oct 14
The elites maintain good relationships among themselves while the poor engage in e-fights on nairaland
10 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by kagari: 11:10pm On Oct 14
Lovely cultural integration
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by AmericanQuarter: 9:17am
kagari:
Lalasticlala
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by JoshMedia(m): 5:26pm
Tell him welcome
Check my signature
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by DanielsParker: 5:27pm
Nice.
He would be surprised there are no brown roofs this side.
6 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by aktolly54(m): 5:28pm
One Nigeria
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by skulgen: 5:28pm
Respect.
He has my respect for standing with the Igbos during our time of struggle, lending his voice when needed.
Surely, this struggle is for a time.
If u can make it through the night, theres a brighter day.
Joy comes in d morning fellas.
He will be remembered.
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by Teewhy2: 5:28pm
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by jerrybakermillz(m): 5:29pm
Kk.. Two kings, West coast King now he's banging in East
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by Foodforthought(m): 5:29pm
Must that man sit by the ooni? Na wa o
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by emeijeh(m): 5:29pm
An eastern wife awaits him there
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by Kashbwoyjnr: 5:30pm
What is buhari and obiano pictures doing in a palace??
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by GodblessNig247(m): 5:30pm
Royalty !!! Welcome Sir
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by lilcashking(m): 5:30pm
.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by Cholls(m): 5:30pm
my brother's from the southwest with the way this Oni is visiting igboland they will kuku give him an igbo woman to marry o
2 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by saraki2019(m): 5:30pm
ONI OF IFE
A GREAT MAN
A PATRIOT
A SYMBOL OF UNITY
GOD BLESS ONI
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by NIGHTMAREOO7: 5:31pm
aktolly54:
2 Likes
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by DePartfinder: 5:31pm
The rising sun of all Yorubas
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by emerazz(m): 5:31pm
Wats it wit dat one on animal skin
at last e was not allowed into d main palace smh..
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by clevadani: 5:31pm
Good
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by Foodforthought(m): 5:31pm
Cholls:Na so
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by lilmax(m): 5:31pm
this guy get palace?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by hucienda: 5:32pm
Obi and Ooni.
First class.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by aribisala0(m): 5:32pm
kagari:Not sure they have any culture to integrate though
Well they say Anambra are more civilised or should I say less savage than the rest of them.Let us see
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by notoriousbabe: 5:33pm
The guy go oppress dem die for palace sotey the king's wives and their children go wan follow am come back home
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by abdelrahman: 5:33pm
Both bini if the story was really truth.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by IfeanyiYagazie(m): 5:33pm
This One dat Ooni of ife is touring south east ah hope our women r save oo!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Arrives Onitsha For The Obi Of Onitsha Ofala Festival- PICTURES by STANPASQUAL(m): 5:34pm
Diiet:
so u expect the Obi to give up his throne for him?? The Ooni will sit where OTHERS sit!!
1 Like
Reason Why Culture And Religion Can't Go Together! / Check This Out!!yoruba Names And Their Direct Translations! / Are We More Alike Than Different?
Viewing this topic: folakin(m), Afam4eva(m), Dargreen(m), NgcoboP, harry01, cydophobia(m), Bisjosh(f), princeadams11, sherbol, Perge(m), danaiks(m), MiddleDimension, Albion05, BrandPromotions(m), emeijeh(m), Dtarmon(m), Gwill86, tron23(m), okhiai1(m), toyad(m), Movingcoil(m), buchionwuazor(m), ademuyiwaadewal, koolguy88(m), arent88(m), jaymichael(m), castrol180(m), noscarn91(m), gregyboy(m), MrPolitics, olaruchi, Akexstinger(m), kelly72, sowetto(m), Effiezynews, johnjah, happiness100, oladayo63(m), naturalflow(m), osigiepurr(m), tunechi28(m), lordkit400, Lawrencesamson(m), xeexo(m), Medicineguy, mikehelp, drslem, kernel505, GoodGuysGoodGir(m), qualityGod(m), Hormoniyi(m), Ifylicious, Bastiger(m), BulletThaDon, nairalady(f), KingOvoramwen1(m), highchiefpee(m), awillabo, oshomo200, Tundetiler2011(m), nejifresh(m), ThinkWISELY(m), woodboi(m), Greatdre(m), oreyemikay(m), stillseth, adeboizy11(m), Mcanie, Nostradamu(m), tempest12, bjcuntis(m), somegirl1, oshiiteoku, diego2015(m), Gentlelord(m), goaldynman, okogbemyk(m), itsIYKE(m), SoftDealz, tunde82seidat, uruego(f), wura2020, IJAOYEKAy123, mykh01(m), LouisVanGaal(m), Ibkanney, henrymorebaba(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), juncheng, NIGHTMAREOO7, copperA2015(m), HisSexcellency(m), Lokospirit(m), amoleoluyinka, stevebent(m), dongbo, skulgen, LBlessing(f), hapi4eva, okochaik, DanielsParker, phyphor, slath, Teewhy2, metro8032, Qadi, Praktikals(m), bokohaman, Ahmadgani(m), needy, overdrive(m), lathrowinger, bryanarchie, einsteino(m), omenziate(m), shyyor, LadyJasper, Mattiegold, uchedum(m), Pio44, loksed, Onijagidijagan(m), biggerboyc(m), Deicide and 242 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10