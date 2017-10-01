Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Tourism Consultants Arrested On Ini Edo’s Order, Regain Their Freedom(photos) (6911 Views)

Chibuihe Obi Who Was Kidnapped Regains Freedom (Photos) / 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) / Escaped Billionaire Drug Kingpin Joaquin 'el Chapo' New Freedom /photos/

Ini Edo, allegedly accused the Ubong Ekpe and Joseph Utin of ‘stealing’ her idea of Ibom Fest, which was cancelled last year and also threatening her life.

In a petition to the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, Edo alleged that the duo sold the idea of Ibom Fest to the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and renamed it “Orange September” the official brand of the 30th anniversary of the State.

The actress who is also an SA to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Tourism, is said to be angry that she wasn’t carried along in this year’s event. The consultants however debunked her claims and described her petition as baseless. The duo have now been released after being dragged to Abuja.



thank God for catching them.

I salute your copy and paste work

Keeping copying from Instablog9ja..... To edit small na wahala 2 Likes

Bottom power. Next time don't mess with the governor's chick 2 Likes

Pvssy sharer

so what?... should we smoke toilet?

Power of pvssy,,



Rich powerful people will always hav edge in Nigeria, nobody is dare to challenge this kind of powerful people, that's y Nigeria will never develop in our generation..







Big man food





INI EdoBig man food 1 Like

Just sitting here and thinking about my future wife,were she must be now and how she must have been running after NIGERIA GUYS and how many abortions she must have carryout.... 6 Likes

Wen u start makin all celebrities S.A ND Ministers dats wah u GT.

Hmm! Why don't they have shoes on?

Just sitting here and thinking about my future wife,were she must be now and how she must have been running after NIGERIA GUYS and how many abortions she must have carryout....

she's also thinking abt u...



maybe on how pvssy go don bend ur dick. she's also thinking abt u...maybe on how pvssy go don bend ur dick. 8 Likes

Inventors are mostly poor, enterprenures are the real money makers.



The world is full of copies and pastes

she's also thinking abt u...

maybe on how pvssy go don bend ur dick.

Lol Lol

ARE TELLING ME YOU'VE NOT COPIED SOMEBODY'S WORK BEFORE?

she's also thinking abt u...



maybe on how pvssy go don bend ur dick.

Just sitting here and thinking about my future wife,were she must be now and how she must have been running after NIGERIA GUYS and how many abortions she must have carryout.... wow this two people are very brilliant they are able to calculate and determine the exact thing that somebody that is very far away from them is doing at a particular time. why is everything all about sex now? Sex is the main drive for this generation, not greatness or power or even corruption. Give a youth of nowadays a big fat oily behind and he believes he has achieved everything. Nobody wants to achieve great things again.



Youths don't want to be the first Nigeria. To drive a bicycle around Africa, nobody want to be the first Nigerian to invent a guided Rocket propulsion device, nobody wants to event anything again all we think of now is our prick and facebook.

I am sorry to say this but the Zombie Apocalypse have caught up with us and we are the zombies. A generation of desperate sex and attention seeking zombies.



Back to those two. What if she is actually sick in the hospital right now and need your prayers now more than ever? It must be about sex abi? wow this two people are very brilliant they are able to calculate and determine the exact thing that somebody that is very far away from them is doing at a particular time.why is everything all about sex now? Sex is the main drive for this generation, not greatness or power or even corruption. Give a youth of nowadays a big fat oily behind and he believes he has achieved everything. Nobody wants to achieve great things again.Youths don't want to be the first Nigeria. To drive a bicycle around Africa, nobody want to be the first Nigerian to invent a guided Rocket propulsion device, nobody wants to event anything again all we think of now is our prick and facebook.I am sorry to say this but the Zombie Apocalypse have caught up with us and we are the zombies. A generation of desperate sex and attention seeking zombies.Back to those two. What if she is actually sick in the hospital right now and need your prayers now more than ever? It must be about sex abi? 5 Likes

wow this two people are very brilliant they are able to calculate and determine the exact thing that somebody that is very far away from them is doing at a particular time. why is everything all about sex now? Sex is the main drive for this generation, not greatness or power or even corruption. Give a youth of nowadays a big fat oily behind and he believes he has achieved everything. Nobody wants to achieve great things again.



Youths don't want to be the first Nigeria. To drive a bicycle around Africa, nobody want to be the first Nigerian to invent a guided Rocket propulsion device, nobody wants to event anything again all we think of now is our prick and facebook.

I am sorry to say this but the Zombie Apocalypse have caught up with us and we are the zombies. A generation of desperate sex and attention seeking zombies.



Back to those two. What if she is actually sick in the hospital right now and need your prayers now more than ever? It must be about sex abi? in order to giv u respect, shud i lift my cap up or drop it on the floor ? in order to giv u respect, shud i lift my cap up or drop it on the floor 1 Like

Bottom power!



Had a similar experience in a South Eastern State, some lady parked wrongly at my office and blocked everyone with her vehicle, efforts to get her to move her vehicle took over 30mins. She eventually showed up with pomp and style, dint apologise to any of us, entered her vehicle and reparked. When we demanded apologies from her, she returned insults upon insults, daring us to do our worst, so we blocked her car with ours in return and disappeared. Few hours later a DPO and some of his men arrived the scene on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police of the State, can you imagine! But by then we had already unparked and let her go with her wahala. Wish the trouble had escalated sha, my AIG Uncle is on speed dial.



Don't know why women feel they can get away with anything because of who they f**k. The men they f**k who gives them this senseless assurance equally share in the blame. 2 Likes 1 Share

in order to giv u respect, shud i lift my cap up or drop it on the floor ? lols. Bros I dun raise my hand for you oh lols. Bros I dun raise my hand for you oh 1 Like

you can make it today

dont depend on anybody

be the boss of your own

I salute your copy and paste work



Keeping copying from Instablog9ja..... To edit small na wahala The source should be credited. OP never said h wrote it. He was only aggregating info for us. I thinks it's wrong not to credit. Is their an award for claiming to be the writer? The source should be credited. OP never said h wrote it. He was only aggregating info for us. I thinks it's wrong not to credit. Is their an award for claiming to be the writer?

Na that her strong nyash wey no dey even bounce small sef, naim she dey take do all these things so oh!

thank God for catching them.

You and the actress must be mad. Are those grounds for arrest?



Let her try this shite on someone that knows and is willing to fight for their rights. You and the actress must be mad. Are those grounds for arrest?Let her try this shite on someone that knows and is willing to fight for their rights.