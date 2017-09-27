₦airaland Forum

Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu

Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by HeWrites: 7:41am



Boy set ablaze over mobile phone


• Another electrocuted while reconnecting power to his house

For allegedly abandoning a barber’s shop where a mobile phone plugged to charge was stolen, a boy was yesterday set ablaze in Enugu.The Guardian gathered that Wisdom Kelechi at about 11:00p.m. on Monday night had allegedly poured petrol on his friend, Junior Onah and set fire on him.

Onah’s sin according to sources was abandoning his friend’s mobile phone left in his custody in a barber’s shop where it was plugged to charge at Ifoh field in Abakpa Nike, Enugu.

Kelechi had returned to the shop and could not find the phone. Livid at the loss of the phone, he went out and returned with a gallon of fuel, which he poured on his friend and set him on fire.


Although, Onah was said to have been rescued by people, he, however, sustained severe burns that led to his being rushed to the hospital where doctors are battling to save his life.

The police in Enugu, which confirmed the incident, said Kelechi has been arrested. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, who expressed displeasure with the development, said a full-scale investigation has been launched into the matter with a view to unraveling the truth.

“The suspect has been promptly arrested by police operatives and he is helping in the investigations just as the victim was rescued with severe burns and taken to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment,” Amaraizu explained.

Meanwhile, an alleged attempt by a teenager, Enoch Ede to reconnect his residence with light said to have been severed earlier in the day by officials of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) over non-payment of bills, has claimed his life.

The police stated yesterday that Ede, who resides along Deeper Life road, Agbani in Nkanu West Local Council, was on Monday night electrocuted while attempting to reconnect his house, stressing that his mangled body had been deposited at the Agbani General Hospital mortuary.The statement warned the public to desist from illegal tampering and reconnection of electricity to avoid ugly incidents that might follow such action.

https://m.guardian.ng/news/boy-set-ablaze-over-mobile-phone/
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by psalmson001: 7:45am
This is no friend at all, and I smell the presence of a brewing beef dat could have warranted such act.........maybe d phone sef na one useless chinko phone like dat.

All these ipob pple sef.......*sigh*


Can't even celebrate my first FTC well coz of this sad event........its well sha.

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Nbote(m): 8:06am
Which kind story b dis.. D k leg no b here ooo
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Adamsberlin(m): 8:08am
He sud rot in kirikiri, dis man no get conscience

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by LionDeLeo: 8:33am
Na Enugu na, dis one no be news abeg.

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by livinus009(m): 10:12am
Another act of Bigotry

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Jh0wsef(m): 10:13am
so I would just carry fuel, pour on my own pal and set him ablaze..

what is this world all about? :

I am not understanding.

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by burmese: 10:13am

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by DckPssy(f): 10:13am
Enough people act fvcked up atimes
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by colossus91(m): 10:13am
hmmm
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Kizyte(m): 10:13am
The name Nigeria is now synonymous to Bad things sad

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by oluwaseunhere: 10:14am
G
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Ogashub(m): 10:14am
grin
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by mamatayour(f): 10:14am
Omo oro ....child of wickedness
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by ShyCypher(m): 10:14am
Ogashub:
grin
mamatayour:
Omo oro
Kizyte:
D
oluwaseunhere:
G
Jh0wsef:
.
colossus91:
hmmm

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by shinarlaura(f): 10:14am
Some human beings behaves like beasts undecided.

How can someone be this heartless... Na wa ooo angry angry

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by DanielsParker(m): 10:15am
too bad
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by adesean: 10:16am
wonders.

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by silasweb(m): 10:16am
Like seriously
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by haywhyy(m): 10:17am
Ha.. This is wickedness oo
So how has taken the poor boys life return the phone in anyway rather than you becoming a murderer


And am sure it's one tecno or infinix phone.. Lol
If na con Samsung Galaxy s8 edge nko
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by libertyhope2017: 10:17am
Kelechi Olusola ...this afonja at it again.SMH

Kheart...read again

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by kheart(m): 10:17am
Ipod terror

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Financialfree: 10:19am
.
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Oblang(m): 10:20am
ShyCypher:
This is what happens when you interbreed with Afonjas.

Your lineage becomes stained with savage genes and you produce this...


U must blame afonja for ur low sperm count...

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by angelanto8(f): 10:21am
Heartless heartless heartless
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by GavelSlam: 10:21am
These are the people the governors of SE were referring to. They need rehabilitation.
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by chibuike53(m): 10:24am
HeWrites:



https://m.guardian.ng/news/boy-set-ablaze-over-mobile-phone/

Na the same touts go dey shoot Biafra Biafra....when u set ur brother and friend because of phone.

The electrocuted fellow died like a hero.RIP TO THE slowpoke.one less miscreant

Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:26am
enough pèople self. .n.a. as o,.ordinary phone that you may buy n dash ur girlfriend that you poured fuel on ur friend. .they should torture him very wel before granting bail. .he is a devil reincarnate
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by SageMahrez: 10:27am
psalmson001:
This is no friend at all, and I smell the presence of a brewing beef dat could have warranted such act.........maybe d phone sef na one useless chinko phone like dat.

All these ipob pple sef.......*sigh*

Mr Smeller,,,why you no smell the absence of your brain.
Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by missyadorable(f): 10:28am
Because of an ordinary mobile phone
You set your friend ablaze
IPOBs shaaaa..
Screaming Biafra! Biafra!! but lacking iota of love for each other
It's a pity

