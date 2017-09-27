₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by HeWrites: 7:41am
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by psalmson001: 7:45am
This is no friend at all, and I smell the presence of a brewing beef dat could have warranted such act.........maybe d phone sef na one useless chinko phone like dat.
All these ipob pple sef.......*sigh*
Can't even celebrate my first FTC well coz of this sad event........its well sha.
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Nbote(m): 8:06am
Which kind story b dis.. D k leg no b here ooo
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Adamsberlin(m): 8:08am
He sud rot in kirikiri, dis man no get conscience
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by LionDeLeo: 8:33am
Na Enugu na, dis one no be news abeg.
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by livinus009(m): 10:12am
Another act of Bigotry
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Jh0wsef(m): 10:13am
so I would just carry fuel, pour on my own pal and set him ablaze..
what is this world all about? :
I am not understanding.
meanwhile, it's officially out
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by burmese: 10:13am
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by DckPssy(f): 10:13am
Enough people act fvcked up atimes
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by colossus91(m): 10:13am
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Kizyte(m): 10:13am
The name Nigeria is now synonymous to Bad things
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by oluwaseunhere: 10:14am
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Ogashub(m): 10:14am
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by mamatayour(f): 10:14am
Omo oro ....child of wickedness
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by ShyCypher(m): 10:14am
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by shinarlaura(f): 10:14am
Some human beings behaves like beasts .
How can someone be this heartless... Na wa ooo
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by DanielsParker(m): 10:15am
too bad
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by adesean: 10:16am
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by silasweb(m): 10:16am
Like seriously
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by haywhyy(m): 10:17am
Ha.. This is wickedness oo
So how has taken the poor boys life return the phone in anyway rather than you becoming a murderer
And am sure it's one tecno or infinix phone.. Lol
If na con Samsung Galaxy s8 edge nko
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by libertyhope2017: 10:17am
Kelechi Olusola ...this afonja at it again.SMH
Kheart...read again
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by kheart(m): 10:17am
Ipod terror
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Financialfree: 10:19am
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by Oblang(m): 10:20am
ShyCypher:
U must blame afonja for ur low sperm count...
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by angelanto8(f): 10:21am
Heartless heartless heartless
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by GavelSlam: 10:21am
These are the people the governors of SE were referring to. They need rehabilitation.
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by chibuike53(m): 10:24am
HeWrites:
Na the same touts go dey shoot Biafra Biafra....when u set ur brother and friend because of phone.
The electrocuted fellow died like a hero.RIP TO THE slowpoke.one less miscreant
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:26am
enough pèople self. .n.a. as o,.ordinary phone that you may buy n dash ur girlfriend that you poured fuel on ur friend. .they should torture him very wel before granting bail. .he is a devil reincarnate
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by SageMahrez: 10:27am
psalmson001:
Mr Smeller,,,why you no smell the absence of your brain.
|Re: Boy Set His Friend Ablaze Over Mobile Phone In Enugu by missyadorable(f): 10:28am
Because of an ordinary mobile phone
You set your friend ablaze
IPOBs shaaaa..
Screaming Biafra! Biafra!! but lacking iota of love for each other
It's a pity
