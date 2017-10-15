₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by woodrow1: 7:16am
Newgate Medical Services Limited started operations in October, 2000 with committed staff of 10 with the aim of bridging the obvious gap identified in health care delivery service in Ikorodu. We decided to change the face of healthcare by raising delivery standard. We have over the year maintained our standards with continuous improvement of performance. Dynamism has been our watchword.
We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:
1.) Entry-level Front Desk Officer
Deadline: 31st October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
2.) Graduate Nursing Officer/ Midwife
Deadline: 1st November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
3.) Obstetrician & Gynaecologist
Deadline: 31st December, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
4.) Senior Medical Officer
Deadline: 31st December, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
5.) Reconciliation & Debt Recovery Officer
Deadline: 31st December, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
6.) House Keeper
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
7.) Medical Officer
Deadline: 2nd November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
8.) Entry-level Information Technology Support Technician
Deadline: 1st November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
9.) Graduate Billing/Hmo Officer
Deadline: 31st Decmber, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
10.) Sonologist/Sonographer
Deadline: 31st Decmber, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
11.) Medical Laboratory Technician
Deadline: 30th August, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
12.) Account Officer
Deadline: 31st October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
13.) Kitchen Staff
Deadline: 1st November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
14.) Pharmacy Technician
Deadline: 3rd November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-newgate-medical-services-limited-fresh-graduate-and-experience-job-recruitment/
CC:LALASTICLALA
UBOMA
|Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by Taviajack(m): 10:45am
Nice one
|Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 10:49am
Make I spread Mat here
|Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by woodrow1: 12:14pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by cuteraregem(f): 3:05pm
New gate just concluded their recruitment some months back. Are they recruiting again?
|Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by aleeyus(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by aleeyus(m): 5:25pm
lizzygrace:Why booking space?
|Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by CarlyX8(m): 5:33pm
gud
Viewing this topic: Chukwudi4naija(m), ascek(m), mathsagb, Tedassie(m), Windflower(f), Chari4, Dasherz(f), Ibyus01, DanishRossy(f), Ajokecakes(f), NEIGHBOUR(m), tobyharwe(m), Johnsonifeoluwa(m), paulsowande(m), olaide92(m), OnowuOra(m), fidel3431(m), dannio(m), Jackeeh(m), kunlemania(m), encryptor, Waluski1, vbnn, frankman365(m), guardian09(m), Badonasty(m), kaystal(f), Emmah123 and 44 guest(s)
