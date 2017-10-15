₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,825 members, 3,854,239 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 05:39 PM

Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) (950 Views)

Triversa Ltd Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (3 Positions) / Drury Industries Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (14 Positions) / Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by woodrow1: 7:16am
Newgate Medical Services Limited started operations in October, 2000 with committed staff of 10 with the aim of bridging the obvious gap identified in health care delivery service in Ikorodu. We decided to change the face of healthcare by raising delivery standard. We have over the year maintained our standards with continuous improvement of performance. Dynamism has been our watchword.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:

1.) Entry-level Front Desk Officer

Deadline: 31st October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


2.) Graduate Nursing Officer/ Midwife

Deadline: 1st November, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


3.) Obstetrician & Gynaecologist

Deadline: 31st December, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


4.) Senior Medical Officer

Deadline: 31st December, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


5.) Reconciliation & Debt Recovery Officer

Deadline: 31st December, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


6.) House Keeper

Deadline: 30th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


7.) Medical Officer

Deadline: 2nd November, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


8.) Entry-level Information Technology Support Technician

Deadline: 1st November, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


9.) Graduate Billing/Hmo Officer

Deadline: 31st Decmber, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


10.) Sonologist/Sonographer

Deadline: 31st Decmber, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


11.) Medical Laboratory Technician

Deadline: 30th August, 2018.

Click Here To View Details


12.) Account Officer

Deadline: 31st October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


13.) Kitchen Staff

Deadline: 1st November, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


14.) Pharmacy Technician

Deadline: 3rd November, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-newgate-medical-services-limited-fresh-graduate-and-experience-job-recruitment/

CC:LALASTICLALA
UBOMA
Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by Taviajack(m): 10:45am
Nice one
Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 10:49am
Make I spread Mat here
Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by woodrow1: 12:14pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by cuteraregem(f): 3:05pm
New gate just concluded their recruitment some months back. Are they recruiting again?
Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by aleeyus(m): 5:25pm
Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by aleeyus(m): 5:25pm
lizzygrace:
Make I spread Mat here
Why booking space?
Re: Newgate Medical Services Ltd Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(14 Positions) by CarlyX8(m): 5:33pm
gud

(0) (Reply)

Calling For Qualified Teacher / Vacancy @ An It Firm In Lagos,delta-state & Abuja / $200 Free For Your Online Bz,earn !8% Profit /wk

Viewing this topic: Chukwudi4naija(m), ascek(m), mathsagb, Tedassie(m), Windflower(f), Chari4, Dasherz(f), Ibyus01, DanishRossy(f), Ajokecakes(f), NEIGHBOUR(m), tobyharwe(m), Johnsonifeoluwa(m), paulsowande(m), olaide92(m), OnowuOra(m), fidel3431(m), dannio(m), Jackeeh(m), kunlemania(m), encryptor, Waluski1, vbnn, frankman365(m), guardian09(m), Badonasty(m), kaystal(f), Emmah123 and 44 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.