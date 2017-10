Newgate Medical Services Limited started operations in October, 2000 with committed staff of 10 with the aim of bridging the obvious gap identified in health care delivery service in Ikorodu. We decided to change the face of healthcare by raising delivery standard. We have over the year maintained our standards with continuous improvement of performance. Dynamism has been our watchword.We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:1.) Entry-level Front Desk Officer2.) Graduate Nursing Officer/ Midwife3.) Obstetrician & Gynaecologist4.) Senior Medical Officer5.) Reconciliation & Debt Recovery Officer6.) House Keeper7.) Medical Officer8.) Entry-level Information Technology Support Technician9.) Graduate Billing/Hmo Officer10.) Sonologist/Sonographer11.) Medical Laboratory Technician12.) Account Officer13.) Kitchen Staff14.) Pharmacy TechnicianSource: https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-newgate-medical-services-limited-fresh-graduate-and-experience-job-recruitment/ CC:LALASTICLALAUBOMA