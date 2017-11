Tyonex Nigeria Limited is a group of registered companies, with operational base throughout Nigeria and Corporate Head Offices in Lagos, Nigeria.Established in September 1997, Tyonex is a member of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Marketing Companies in Nigeria.As a result of business expansion, the company wishes to boost her team with seasoned young professionals in the following vacant positions below:1.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - Kano/Kaduna2.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - Zamfara/Kebbi3.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - Akwa Ibom/Cross River4.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - Imo5.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - Abia6.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - Enugu7.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - Rivers8.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - Delta9.) Graduate Medical Sales Representative - EdoApplication Closing Date21st November, 2017.Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/tyonex-nigeria-limited-fresh-graduate-job-recruitment-9-positions/ CC: Lalasticlala, Uboma





