After the mysterious death of the two friends, DJ Olu and Chima, Davido's special hypeman, Special Spesh in a teary sad video can be heard saying; "There is evil among us". Now, Davido's former manager, Kamal Ajiboye has also come out in the same vein to give his death wish.



With a post on his social space, Kamal wrote; "If I die tomorrow, just remember me for my determination and hunger.



Kamal and Davido fell apart when the DMW boss had issue with his label, RCA. Before the dust of their beef settled Kamal was accused of using diabolical means to influence Davido.



See his death wish post below...



Hmmn.



Instead of death wish, its wiser to make ur way straight so you'll have a cozy place to go after this life.



Una never still talk wetin una chop wey dey purge una sha. 55 Likes 1 Share

But make sure that you were peaceful with peaceful men and you never ate someone's meal 4 Likes 1 Share

May be he is depress

If you die today wetin be my concern ? If you die today wetin be my concern ? 5 Likes

... Trying to rain on David parade....... 1 Like

Nah him sabi

how's this a death wish?

LionInBoxOffice:

how's this a death wish?

These bloggers are irritating and lazy. These bloggers are irritating and lazy. 10 Likes 2 Shares

If you die,you die wrongfully 5 Likes

People will rush in bcoz d OP Mentioned Davido and death even though the topic is meaningless. 4 Likes 1 Share

Selena Gomez

internationalman:

People will rush in bcoz d OP Mentioned Davido and death even though the topic is meaningless. Who is he? and what's our business if he dies soon

Okay

Na wa o

So like play like play, Davido has turned to Kanayo O. Kanayo. All of una wey dey shout 'Money fall on you', something will fall on all of u very soon. 2 Likes

Davido enemies. I hail oo.





This subtle death wish explains that we should expect more deaths from the DMW/HKN/30 Billion Gang.





This reminds me of what my grandmom told me about the devil's gifts.

"They are like an oyster or a clam, so inviting but once you go in, you are trapped"



Let me be the first to wish Jamal Ajiboye "Rest in Peace". This subtle death wish explains that we should expect more deaths from the DMW/HKN/30 Billion Gang.This reminds me of what my grandmom told me about the devil's gifts."They are like an oyster or a clam, so inviting but once you go in, you are trapped"Let me be the first to wish Jamal Ajiboye "Rest in Peace". 11 Likes 1 Share



okay oo okay oo

this reminds me of the song by dagrin



"if I die make you nor cry for me"

isokay though



after them don run one or two things then them go begin know when them one die.

kennygee:

Hmmn.



Instead if death wish, its wiser to make ur way straight so you'll have a cozy place to go after this life.



Una never still talk wetin una chop wey dey purge una sha. true, death is a debt we must pay true, death is a debt we must pay 1 Like

This guys likes to complicate things. Why are they trying to make Davido looks like a serial killer.

Na wah oh.



David the slayer

Unfortunately nobody knows you!













Modified:



He knows what is coming for him and he will get it sooner or later.



He is predicting his own death as if na nairabet him dey play. Well, nothing will cut his ticket ooo.





Sadly, I can't even wish him RIP in advance because he is a coward. He is scared already.





I only pity his immediate family.

















Waiting for NwaAmaikpe to comment first.

BTW, it seems we both got liberated today. Modified:He knows what is coming for him and he will get it sooner or later.He is predicting his own death as if na nairabet him dey play. Well, nothing will cut his ticket ooo.Sadly, I can't even wish him RIP in advance because he is a coward. He is scared already.I only pity his immediate family.Waiting for NwaAmaikpe to comment first.BTW, it seems we both got liberated today.

death is not your portion for now

Attention seeker.



Those that died are still with Davido and not ex crew members.



The guy was disengaged from the crew and relatively forgotten. He needs attention 1 Like

Davido and crew members ( ex) . Na una sabi o. If u like die no concern me.







Genius J

Na so wizKID say im wan die self ...Na wa o

Illuminati.

If davido release an album in this heat of controversy he will go platinum.