|Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by JAYTUNEZ(m): 3:15pm
Following the death of Tagbo and two other friends of Davido, the crew members and close associates of the pop star have been thrown into mourning for the past week.
After the mysterious death of the two friends, DJ Olu and Chima, Davido's special hypeman, Special Spesh in a teary sad video can be heard saying; "There is evil among us". Now, Davido's former manager, Kamal Ajiboye has also come out in the same vein to give his death wish.
With a post on his social space, Kamal wrote; "If I die tomorrow, just remember me for my determination and hunger.
Kamal and Davido fell apart when the DMW boss had issue with his label, RCA. Before the dust of their beef settled Kamal was accused of using diabolical means to influence Davido.
See his death wish post below...
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by kennygee(f): 3:16pm
Hmmn.
Instead of death wish, its wiser to make ur way straight so you'll have a cozy place to go after this life.
Una never still talk wetin una chop wey dey purge una sha.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by FortifiedCity: 3:17pm
But make sure that you were peaceful with peaceful men and you never ate someone's meal
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by biacan(f): 3:18pm
May be he is depress
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by sunnysunny69(m): 3:19pm
If you die today wetin be my concern ?
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by abelprice(m): 3:21pm
Trying to rain on David parade.... ...
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by BossDanniee(m): 3:22pm
Nah him sabi
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by LionInBoxOffice(m): 3:23pm
how's this a death wish?
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by AntiWailer: 3:25pm
LionInBoxOffice:
These bloggers are irritating and lazy.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by Baawaa(m): 3:25pm
If you die,you die wrongfully
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by internationalman(m): 3:28pm
People will rush in bcoz d OP Mentioned Davido and death even though the topic is meaningless.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by kingxsamz(m): 3:30pm
Selena Gomez
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by danieljessy: 3:31pm
internationalman:Who is he? and what's our business if he dies soon
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by Rutley(m): 3:38pm
Okay
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by ThisShouldBeFun(f): 3:43pm
Na wa o
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by BabaAlabi: 5:49pm
So like play like play, Davido has turned to Kanayo O. Kanayo. All of una wey dey shout 'Money fall on you', something will fall on all of u very soon.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by Infajay(m): 6:32pm
Davido enemies. I hail oo.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by NwaAmaikpe: 6:33pm
This subtle death wish explains that we should expect more deaths from the DMW/HKN/30 Billion Gang.
This reminds me of what my grandmom told me about the devil's gifts.
"They are like an oyster or a clam, so inviting but once you go in, you are trapped"
Let me be the first to wish Jamal Ajiboye "Rest in Peace".
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by JamesReache: 6:33pm
okay oo
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by slawomir: 6:33pm
this reminds me of the song by dagrin
"if I die make you nor cry for me"
isokay though
after them don run one or two things then them go begin know when them one die.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by Piiko(m): 6:33pm
kennygee:true, death is a debt we must pay
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by MasViews: 6:33pm
This guys likes to complicate things. Why are they trying to make Davido looks like a serial killer.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by owomida1: 6:33pm
Na wah oh.
David the slayer
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by Diegobonito: 6:33pm
Unfortunately nobody knows you!
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by KunkAcid: 6:34pm
Modified:
He knows what is coming for him and he will get it sooner or later.
He is predicting his own death as if na nairabet him dey play. Well, nothing will cut his ticket ooo.
Sadly, I can't even wish him RIP in advance because he is a coward. He is scared already.
I only pity his immediate family.
Waiting for NwaAmaikpe to comment first.
BTW, it seems we both got liberated today.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by TeeAL(m): 6:34pm
death is not your portion for now
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by davodyguy: 6:35pm
Attention seeker.
Those that died are still with Davido and not ex crew members.
The guy was disengaged from the crew and relatively forgotten. He needs attention
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by Jerryojozy(m): 6:35pm
Davido and crew members ( ex) . Na una sabi o. If u like die no concern me.
Genius J
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by BrutalJab: 6:35pm
Na so wizKID say im wan die self ...Na wa o
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by comshots(m): 6:36pm
Illuminati.
If davido release an album in this heat of controversy he will go platinum.
|Re: Ajiboye Kamal: "If I Die Tomorrow, Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger" by holluwai(m): 6:36pm
Dem dey share am ni
