₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,906 members, 3,854,481 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) (4911 Views)
Photos Of Omotola, Amosu & Others At Amara Kanu’s Fitness Book Launch In London / Caption This Photo of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Dancing / Cute Photo Of Omotola And Her Daughter, Meraiah (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by janellemonae: 4:57pm
The beautiful actress just posted these photos on her instagram page.
The captain even has her name tattooed on him. Awwn. #marriagegoals
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaRagiynzTQ/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:09pm
He even got a tattoo of her of her name.
nice
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Cholls(m): 5:21pm
my brothers women are wicked sha see how she ask the husband to pull her pata for that second pix but the brother respect himself make people no go dey call am Gbewudani in Yoruba
5 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 5:21pm
May Day! May Day!! May Day!!!
A certain captain is about to unveil more that we bargain for on the second picture.
All units, standby!
4 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by janellemonae: 5:33pm
Still looking so in love.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:35pm
I really like this
Sweet
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:44pm
Make sense
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Chubhie: 6:09pm
Ife nsori ga eme nabania.
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:25pm
Couple goals.
They look so in love. He seem utterly obsessed with his wife.
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by stillondmatter: 6:25pm
She just revealed a good reason she's been able to sustain her marriage all this while .......A wise woman builds her home
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:45pm
Rokia2:
He is utterly obsessed with her big nyansh
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 7:03pm
LesbianBoy:
And so? he should enjoy it he's the owner.
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:24pm
Rokia2:
Nonsense! I learnt billionaire taiwo afolabi and senator abaribe have enjoyed it too
2 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by roarik(f): 7:32pm
couple crush
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by lolaxavie: 8:06pm
couple goodies
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by JoshMedia(m): 8:06pm
Nice picture
check my signature
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 8:06pm
What is an omotola ?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:06pm
Omotola be like me in the eye brow department.
Na pencil dey help our ministry.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:06pm
Beautiful family
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 8:07pm
And??�
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:07pm
ElPadrino33:A very beautiful and decent being.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:07pm
LesbianBoy:
If you don't have proof, stop throwing allegations.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 8:08pm
Den wan do one corner dance ni
janellemonae:
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 8:08pm
Her smile is priceless.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by lilmax(m): 8:09pm
kennygee:alright. I wonder why you are telling me though
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:09pm
kennygee:
Na blog I read am o
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 8:09pm
Make he shift am finish..aswear Omotola go like Doggy no be small..just like she murdered the Cowgirl style for the "Prostitute" Movie
NwaAmaikpe wetin you get to talk
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 8:10pm
How come the children are dark?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by youmour(m): 8:10pm
Who go be my own omo sexy na
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:11pm
Nice. But make up does a lot in beauty
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by JasonBLood: 8:11pm
An Ugly man and his old bitch nice.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Donpenny(m): 8:11pm
all still boil than to the money
1 Like
Stella Damasus Daughter Makes Acting Debut / (video) Muslim Girls Forced To Remove Clothes On The Street / Photo: Good News! Styl-plus Music Group Is Back
Viewing this topic: olaolaking(m), DareBello(m), manneger2, Todil(m), rodrirodri(m), LilTroy(m), Angy55(f), funmioye2000, mike1994reds, Darlee, micgray100(m), kindmman(m), greenstar, ogbutony(m), blym4real, Evaberry(f), okpanachil, ajbf, stallionsinn, Dayvhid(m), chegbe1104, 12go(m), LizzyAnn(f), gomman, metch1(m), KunkAcid, oka4ugoo, jbreezy, Ladyjumong(f), Oyetboy(m), tobe4real(m), mrfree(m), junta001, Fxwarrior, EmmySupol, okhey(m), stillondmatter, saraki2019(m), LoveEmpire, TABITHA1, barbi5, yoilasolomon, chiboy90, babalonimi, olaremint(m), felixomor, permsec, mira24(f), NewBea, makseg2002(m), leatfabiano3681(m), ayg440(m), ogzille(m), harizonal123(m), jen2praise(f), sammitex64, ademide0710, panthera4, itsIYKE(m), telimitless, DisGuy, Farrang, Auckland(m), GabrielKenneth, maberry(m), CircleOfWilis, Blm12(m), Foodforthought(m), IamGoke(m), asocubed(m), azlad2010(m), cokorie25(f), Womenrep, Oceandrive(f), emy77, Maafiaalady, Anijay1212(m), guiddoti, eruchboy(m), peckebu(f), Posimii(f), merikowa, SUPERPACK, Chrisnoni(m), abbasajao(m), assemble, groovie(m), Osu175(m), Eddy2cute(m), LizzyIkeukwu, MOJG, BuddhaPalm(m), ukgreat(m), Gidi7(m), Jeezuzpick(m), JennyJuggs, yomi007k(m), Olushayor(m), danielblessing(m), Successimpactld(m), timy22(f), Charly17(m), drawbag80, Butterscotch92, willjoe, Daviddaniels, danfash09(m), Mediapace, Mkbryants(m), carls003, roadsta(m), skimpychick(f), Reggae112(m), luminouz(m), Joshchi(m), NUELOJEI17, JatAbolaji(m), TFLAME(m), ijobaboy, Abbymart777(m), Adefaloye(m), ogbanekanu, enuose55, ugonology(m), hinograce, amarige, Pavore9, JOELIFYO, woodboi(m), MickyMozay(m), cassidy1996(m), onojaduru, panco, zyzxx(m), Amebo1(m), perdollar(m), daraj, daejavuu, logarithm4, ramalex(m), Esidene977, Pridestorm(m), phreakabit(m), HsLBroker(m), ossiken(m), saxtaiwo, joeprince23(m), pazienza(m), Treshmike(m), Softmojo, CAPSLOCKED, handelex(m), Kenitez(m), Young4jose(m), botman111, highway215(m), babadee1(m), BCISLTD, kamuzu(m), venoc200(m), stellarsfinest, jasonthastar(m), ihollarmide(m), goldenfresh, blogbaby(f), Ndy1919, ayodejijf(m), Obaiyski(m), Babgee01(m), marynPearl(f) and 255 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14