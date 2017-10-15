₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,906 members, 3,854,481 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 08:22 PM

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) (4911 Views)

Photos Of Omotola, Amosu & Others At Amara Kanu’s Fitness Book Launch In London / Caption This Photo of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Dancing / Cute Photo Of Omotola And Her Daughter, Meraiah (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by janellemonae: 4:57pm
The beautiful actress just posted these photos on her instagram page.
The captain even has her name tattooed on him. Awwn. #marriagegoals

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaRagiynzTQ/?hl=en

2 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:09pm
He even got a tattoo of her of her name.
nice

3 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Cholls(m): 5:21pm
my brothers women are wicked sha see how she ask the husband to pull her pata for that second pix but the brother respect himself make people no go dey call am Gbewudani in Yoruba

5 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 5:21pm
May Day! May Day!! May Day!!!

A certain captain is about to unveil more that we bargain for on the second picture.

All units, standby! cool

4 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by janellemonae: 5:33pm
Still looking so in love. kiss
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:35pm
I really like this

Sweet
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:44pm
Make sense
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Chubhie: 6:09pm
Ife nsori ga eme nabania.

3 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:25pm
Couple goals.

They look so in love. He seem utterly obsessed with his wife.

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by stillondmatter: 6:25pm
She just revealed a good reason she's been able to sustain her marriage all this while .......A wise woman builds her home
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:45pm
Rokia2:
Couple goals.

They look so in love. He seem utterly obsessed with his wife.

He is utterly obsessed with her big nyansh angry

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 7:03pm
LesbianBoy:


He is utterly obsessed with her big nyansh angry

And so? undecided he should enjoy it he's the owner. tongue

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:24pm
Rokia2:


And so? undecided he should enjoy it he's the owner. tongue

Nonsense! I learnt billionaire taiwo afolabi and senator abaribe have enjoyed it too angry

2 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by roarik(f): 7:32pm
couple crush

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by lolaxavie: 8:06pm
couple goodies
kiss
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by JoshMedia(m): 8:06pm
Nice picture



check my signature
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 8:06pm
What is an omotola ?
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:06pm
Omotola be like me in the eye brow department.

Na pencil dey help our ministry.
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:06pm
Beautiful family
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 8:07pm
And??�
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:07pm
ElPadrino33:
What is an omotola ?
A very beautiful and decent being.
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:07pm
LesbianBoy:


Nonsense! I learnt billionaire taiwo afolabi and senator abaribe have enjoyed it too angry

If you don't have proof, stop throwing allegations.
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 8:08pm
Den wan do one corner dance ni grin


janellemonae:
The beautiful actress just posted these photos on her instagram page.
The captain even has her name tattooed on him. Awwn. #marriagegoals

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaRagiynzTQ/?hl=en
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 8:08pm
Her smile is priceless.
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by lilmax(m): 8:09pm
kennygee:
Omotola be like me in the eye brow department.

Na pencil dey help our ministry.
alright. I wonder why you are telling me though
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:09pm
kennygee:


If you don't have proof, stop throwing allegations.

Na blog I read am o angry
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 8:09pm
Make he shift am finish..aswear Omotola go like Doggy no be small..just like she murdered the Cowgirl style for the "Prostitute" Movie grin grin grin







NwaAmaikpe wetin you get to talk grin

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 8:10pm
How come the children are dark?
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by youmour(m): 8:10pm
Who go be my own omo sexy na
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:11pm
Nice. But make up does a lot in beauty
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by JasonBLood: 8:11pm
An Ugly man and his old bitch nice.
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Husband In Swimming Pool (Photos) by Donpenny(m): 8:11pm
all still boil than to the money

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Stella Damasus Daughter Makes Acting Debut / (video) Muslim Girls Forced To Remove Clothes On The Street / Photo: Good News! Styl-plus Music Group Is Back

Viewing this topic: olaolaking(m), DareBello(m), manneger2, Todil(m), rodrirodri(m), LilTroy(m), Angy55(f), funmioye2000, mike1994reds, Darlee, micgray100(m), kindmman(m), greenstar, ogbutony(m), blym4real, Evaberry(f), okpanachil, ajbf, stallionsinn, Dayvhid(m), chegbe1104, 12go(m), LizzyAnn(f), gomman, metch1(m), KunkAcid, oka4ugoo, jbreezy, Ladyjumong(f), Oyetboy(m), tobe4real(m), mrfree(m), junta001, Fxwarrior, EmmySupol, okhey(m), stillondmatter, saraki2019(m), LoveEmpire, TABITHA1, barbi5, yoilasolomon, chiboy90, babalonimi, olaremint(m), felixomor, permsec, mira24(f), NewBea, makseg2002(m), leatfabiano3681(m), ayg440(m), ogzille(m), harizonal123(m), jen2praise(f), sammitex64, ademide0710, panthera4, itsIYKE(m), telimitless, DisGuy, Farrang, Auckland(m), GabrielKenneth, maberry(m), CircleOfWilis, Blm12(m), Foodforthought(m), IamGoke(m), asocubed(m), azlad2010(m), cokorie25(f), Womenrep, Oceandrive(f), emy77, Maafiaalady, Anijay1212(m), guiddoti, eruchboy(m), peckebu(f), Posimii(f), merikowa, SUPERPACK, Chrisnoni(m), abbasajao(m), assemble, groovie(m), Osu175(m), Eddy2cute(m), LizzyIkeukwu, MOJG, BuddhaPalm(m), ukgreat(m), Gidi7(m), Jeezuzpick(m), JennyJuggs, yomi007k(m), Olushayor(m), danielblessing(m), Successimpactld(m), timy22(f), Charly17(m), drawbag80, Butterscotch92, willjoe, Daviddaniels, danfash09(m), Mediapace, Mkbryants(m), carls003, roadsta(m), skimpychick(f), Reggae112(m), luminouz(m), Joshchi(m), NUELOJEI17, JatAbolaji(m), TFLAME(m), ijobaboy, Abbymart777(m), Adefaloye(m), ogbanekanu, enuose55, ugonology(m), hinograce, amarige, Pavore9, JOELIFYO, woodboi(m), MickyMozay(m), cassidy1996(m), onojaduru, panco, zyzxx(m), Amebo1(m), perdollar(m), daraj, daejavuu, logarithm4, ramalex(m), Esidene977, Pridestorm(m), phreakabit(m), HsLBroker(m), ossiken(m), saxtaiwo, joeprince23(m), pazienza(m), Treshmike(m), Softmojo, CAPSLOCKED, handelex(m), Kenitez(m), Young4jose(m), botman111, highway215(m), babadee1(m), BCISLTD, kamuzu(m), venoc200(m), stellarsfinest, jasonthastar(m), ihollarmide(m), goldenfresh, blogbaby(f), Ndy1919, ayodejijf(m), Obaiyski(m), Babgee01(m), marynPearl(f) and 255 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.