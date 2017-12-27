₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,954 members, 3,990,817 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 December 2017 at 07:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) (31223 Views)
Fans Go Gaga For Chizzy Alichi's Photo On Movie Set / Bisola And Chizzy Alichi Cover House Of Maliq Magazine / “Akaraoku”: Chizzy Alichi Is The Sexy Akara Seller (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Teniola2000: 7:34pm On Dec 26
Nollywood Actress, Chizy Alichi has damned all the slay queens and actress by building a Four Bedroom bungalow for her parents in the Village.
According to her, her parents were living in a dilapidated house with leaking roofs,it was such a terrible experience that her Dad considered selling a part of their compound to seal the roofs and just then the Idea of building a New house for them crossed her mind,inspire of all the insults from her fellow stars she still went on to do what was right.
"People have always refer to me as "mgbeke" (local girl) that I dont know fashion or carry designer bags/shoes/clothes
The big question is what's the essence of been a slay queen if Ur parents are leaving on the streets?? Nigerian ladies should imitate this actress and not those ones that leave fake lives on social media...having a girl child wasn't a waste afterall...
News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nollywood-actress-chizzy-alichi-reveals-how-she-built-a-house-for-her-parentsinstead-of-buying-a-car/
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:42pm On Dec 26
She has sense
Her parents would be proud of her
179 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 7:58pm On Dec 26
shame on me Sha
Modified:
All this mind readers... She was somebody special
And oga my ouzo is a Greek word Tse tswa
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:58pm On Dec 26
∆ She try sha!!!
But the source of her wealth must be questioned... ∆
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:00pm On Dec 26
ouzo1:
Must you compare yourself with her?
Do you know if she was busy somewhere while you were snoring on your bed?
I am not surprised at your post, because your name is ozuo (those in Benin will understand)
33 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Temismith: 8:00pm On Dec 26
Well done to you..
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by FrenchWay: 8:00pm On Dec 26
...
To every successful actress, there is a tithe-collecting clergyman in the background.
14 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Mariangeles: 8:00pm On Dec 26
God bless and replenish you...it's a dream come true to be able to build a house for ones parents... Their happiness alone is reward enough
35 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by ACHILLES45: 8:01pm On Dec 26
This is so unlike our Nigerian actresses.
she tried.
4 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Ayopredict: 8:01pm On Dec 26
...and how does this concerns us, I don't know why people like carrying their family problems come social media, if u don't build house for ur parent who do u expect to build am.....and na one mod go cary this nonsense come front page oooo
.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by adetayo234: 8:02pm On Dec 26
ouzo1:
Don't say that. You don't know what she did to make the money. "Actress" doesn't necessarily has to do with sitcom or home videos these days. "Actress" now means so many things
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by moderatorr1: 8:02pm On Dec 26
Apostle Sule!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 8:02pm On Dec 26
God bless her.....May d fruits of her womb be blessed
4 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by yeyerolling: 8:02pm On Dec 26
Who says olosho work no good
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Cordis92(f): 8:02pm On Dec 26
Nwa nwanyi bu ife.
Gone are the days when parents bank on their sons to perform magic
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by petishegzy(m): 8:02pm On Dec 26
Nice house
2 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:03pm On Dec 26
ouzo1:
∆ So you're feeling like a loser because of this....??
Grow up and be a man and stop shaming yourself...
God knows I don't pattern my life in another man's footprints ∆
7 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by afbstrategies: 8:03pm On Dec 26
Very nice. Women always grow to take care of their parents more. Thank God I have a daughter.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by mercyymai(f): 8:03pm On Dec 26
Good of you gal!!!
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by odiereke(m): 8:03pm On Dec 26
She tried, no be small.
1 Like
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:04pm On Dec 26
Lovely !
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by sweetTai(m): 8:04pm On Dec 26
God Bless you sweetheart! Your parents will be very proud. And also you have shamed Donald Trump by moving your parents out of that huts to a beautiful house. WELL DONE!!
21 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by forayfleo(m): 8:04pm On Dec 26
Do and help ur parent not to do then put on gold and cars weldone dear
1 Like
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by chigoizie7(m): 8:07pm On Dec 26
Nice
1 Like
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by eleko1: 8:07pm On Dec 26
u can't take care of f ur parents and not enjoy longevity
1 Like
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 8:08pm On Dec 26
I'm not a hater, but I honestly do not know her. Actresses plenty for Nigeria sha. Or Na Nairaland de dash ladies d title "Actress"??
2 Likes
|Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:08pm On Dec 26
Its good to help ur parents, but its bad showing off on social media
They fed,clothed,protected you and even sent you to school without putting it on social media.
Thats what I think, but then again, what do I know
6 Likes
Tonto Dikeh, The Scandal And The Wild Goose Chase. - Abuja Press / Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son / Falz Displays The Awards He Received In 2016 (Pics, Video)
Viewing this topic: Dvampire(m), chalsixtus(m), chidibond(m), kaykay1980, trutbetold, shayma(m), Enkaynwa(f), yhunghestboss(m), keleants, nutrino(m), Boleyndynasty2(f) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19