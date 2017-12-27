₦airaland Forum

Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Teniola2000: 7:34pm On Dec 26
Nollywood Actress, Chizy Alichi has damned all the slay queens and actress by building a Four Bedroom bungalow for her parents in the Village.


According to her, her parents were living in a dilapidated house with leaking roofs,it was such a terrible experience that her Dad considered selling a part of their compound to seal the roofs and just then the Idea of building a New house for them crossed her mind,inspire of all the insults from her fellow stars she still went on to do what was right.

"People have always refer to me as "mgbeke" (local girl) that I dont know fashion or carry designer bags/shoes/clothes
That I don't wear expensive hair. Well my darlings I do know and want to wear those things but I have been saving for this building right here. I can't remember d last time my family travelled for Xmas because their is no house to stay. My mother falls sick whenever she goes for August meeting and comes back. My father wanted to sell half of our compound to fix d leaking roof, buy ceiling and also patch the broken wall but I told him No. ( PAPA I WILL BUILD HOUSE FOR YOU) after saving for sometime, I wanted to use the money to buy myself another car (A bigger car) but I said to myself, what's d need for d car when we don't have roof over our head in d village moreover the car I have is still in good condition and serves me well, I can always buy another one later. Today am grateful to Almight God that it came to pass. My parents are d happiest ppl on earth. 4 masters bedroom, extra 2 toilets, kitchen, dinning and palour. God is the Greatest.

The big question is what's the essence of been a slay queen if Ur parents are leaving on the streets?? Nigerian ladies should imitate this actress and not those ones that leave fake lives on social media...having a girl child wasn't a waste afterall...



News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nollywood-actress-chizzy-alichi-reveals-how-she-built-a-house-for-her-parentsinstead-of-buying-a-car/

48 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:42pm On Dec 26
She has sense

Her parents would be proud of her

179 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 7:58pm On Dec 26
shame on me Sha

Modified:
All this mind readers... She was somebody special

And oga my ouzo is a Greek word Tse tswa

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:58pm On Dec 26
angry


∆ She try sha!!!


But the source of her wealth must be questioned... angry

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:00pm On Dec 26
ouzo1:
shame on me Sha


Must you compare yourself with her?

Do you know if she was busy somewhere while you were snoring on your bed?


I am not surprised at your post, because your name is ozuo (those in Benin will understand)

33 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Temismith: 8:00pm On Dec 26
Well done to you..
Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by FrenchWay: 8:00pm On Dec 26
...
To every successful actress, there is a tithe-collecting clergyman in the background.

14 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Mariangeles: 8:00pm On Dec 26
God bless and replenish you...it's a dream come true to be able to build a house for ones parents... Their happiness alone is reward enough

35 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by ACHILLES45: 8:01pm On Dec 26
This is so unlike our Nigerian actresses.
she tried.

4 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Ayopredict: 8:01pm On Dec 26
...and how does this concerns us, I don't know why people like carrying their family problems come social media, if u don't build house for ur parent who do u expect to build am.....and na one mod go cary this nonsense come front page oooo


.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by adetayo234: 8:02pm On Dec 26
ouzo1:
shame on me Sha

Don't say that. You don't know what she did to make the money. "Actress" doesn't necessarily has to do with sitcom or home videos these days. "Actress" now means so many things

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by moderatorr1: 8:02pm On Dec 26
Apostle Sule!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 8:02pm On Dec 26
God bless her.....May d fruits of her womb be blessed

4 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by yeyerolling: 8:02pm On Dec 26
Who says olosho work no good

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Cordis92(f): 8:02pm On Dec 26
Nwa nwanyi bu ife.

Gone are the days when parents bank on their sons to perform magic wink

17 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by petishegzy(m): 8:02pm On Dec 26
Nice house

2 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:03pm On Dec 26
ouzo1:
shame on me Sha

angry

∆ So you're feeling like a loser because of this....??
Grow up and be a man and stop shaming yourself...
God knows I don't pattern my life in another man's footprints ∆

7 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by afbstrategies: 8:03pm On Dec 26
Very nice. Women always grow to take care of their parents more. Thank God I have a daughter. cheesy

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by mercyymai(f): 8:03pm On Dec 26
Good of you gal!!!
Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by odiereke(m): 8:03pm On Dec 26
She tried, no be small.

1 Like

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:04pm On Dec 26
Lovely !
Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by sweetTai(m): 8:04pm On Dec 26
God Bless you sweetheart! Your parents will be very proud. And also you have shamed Donald Trump by moving your parents out of that huts to a beautiful house. WELL DONE!!

21 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by forayfleo(m): 8:04pm On Dec 26
Do and help ur parent not to do then put on gold and cars weldone dear

1 Like

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by chigoizie7(m): 8:07pm On Dec 26
Nice

1 Like

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by eleko1: 8:07pm On Dec 26
cool u can't take care of f ur parents and not enjoy longevity

1 Like

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 8:08pm On Dec 26
I'm not a hater, but I honestly do not know her. Actresses plenty for Nigeria sha. Or Na Nairaland de dash ladies d title "Actress"??

2 Likes

Re: Chizzy Alichi Builds A House For Her Parents (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:08pm On Dec 26
Its good to help ur parents, but its bad showing off on social media

They fed,clothed,protected you and even sent you to school without putting it on social media.

Thats what I think, but then again, what do I know

6 Likes

