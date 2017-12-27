





According to her, her parents were living in a dilapidated house with leaking roofs,it was such a terrible experience that her Dad considered selling a part of their compound to seal the roofs and just then the Idea of building a New house for them crossed her mind,inspire of all the insults from her fellow stars she still went on to do what was right.



"People have always refer to me as "mgbeke" (local girl) that I dont know fashion or carry designer bags/shoes/clothes

That I don't wear expensive hair. Well my darlings I do know and want to wear those things but I have been saving for this building right here. I can't remember d last time my family travelled for Xmas because their is no house to stay. My mother falls sick whenever she goes for August meeting and comes back. My father wanted to sell half of our compound to fix d leaking roof, buy ceiling and also patch the broken wall but I told him No. ( PAPA I WILL BUILD HOUSE FOR YOU) after saving for sometime, I wanted to use the money to buy myself another car (A bigger car) but I said to myself, what's d need for d car when we don't have roof over our head in d village moreover the car I have is still in good condition and serves me well, I can always buy another one later. Today am grateful to Almight God that it came to pass. My parents are d happiest ppl on earth. 4 masters bedroom, extra 2 toilets, kitchen, dinning and palour. God is the Greatest.

The big question is what's the essence of been a slay queen if Ur parents are leaving on the streets?? Nigerian ladies should imitate this actress and not those ones that leave fake lives on social media...having a girl child wasn't a waste afterall...







News by Joelsblog: Nollywood Actress, Chizy Alichi has damned all the slay queens and actress by building a Four Bedroom bungalow for her parents in the Village.According to her, her parents were living in a dilapidated house with leaking roofs,it was such a terrible experience that her Dad considered selling a part of their compound to seal the roofs and just then the Idea of building a New house for them crossed her mind,inspire of all the insults from her fellow stars she still went on to do what was right.The big question is what's the essence of been a slay queen if Ur parents are leaving on the streets?? Nigerian ladies should imitate this actress and not those ones that leave fake lives on social media...having a girl child wasn't a waste afterall...News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nollywood-actress-chizzy-alichi-reveals-how-she-built-a-house-for-her-parentsinstead-of-buying-a-car/ 48 Likes 4 Shares