|See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by WotzupNG: 9:48am
Wow!
2face's daughters with his wife Annie Idibia are fast growing.
Annie shared a picture she took with the girls on Instagram and had fans commending their cuteness. The cute picture didn't stop some fans from noticing the leg on one of the girls which looks bow.
While some feel the leg looks bow in the picture due to the normal slay queen pose girls love to do, others called Annie's attention to it and advised she does something about it fast.
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by WotzupNG: 9:49am
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by fatimababy95(f): 9:51am
i do not even Know What to say on such threads
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by udyheart01(m): 9:52am
Fans Too Dey React... Dem Be Chemical Nii?
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by teresafaith(f): 10:09am
Nigerians tooo react, una be chemical
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by modelmike7(m): 10:15am
Too many jobless fans these days.
They just keep reacting and commenting on what concerns them and what not.
Na wa o!
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by owomida1: 10:15am
Reminds me of Alvaro Recoba and Ambrosini
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by Jh0wsef(m): 10:15am
thick girls, oh I love thick girls
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by ozoemenaca: 10:15am
They are good
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by Offpoint: 10:15am
The future is f*ck...
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by Alisegun(m): 10:15am
THEY ARE GOOD. BUT THEM GET LEG PROBLEM?
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by neonly: 10:15am
Make I go look for sanusi make he come see meat I understand he like them small
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by Afrok(m): 10:16am
Hmmm... why are they bending their legs like LKT?
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by Profcamsey(m): 10:16am
They are trying to hide her bowleg
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by olayinkaboss11(m): 10:16am
lol what about arrow leg
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by adeniyi55: 10:16am
Leme see ! Don't block my view na kattapa
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by kennygee(f): 10:17am
DNA got them in the bow legs department.
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by tansderid: 10:17am
Sweet
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by Funjosh(m): 10:17am
No wonder
okay seen
okay seen
meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by sgunji: 10:17am
Am no pedophile but girls with bow legs give bomb ass Bleep... They are good for missionary... If them wrap u with them legs, u must confess....
(Future tense not now ooo)
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by kafiz1(m): 10:17am
Jh0wsef:keep bookin
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by SweetJoystick(m): 10:17am
Na them sabi
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by etinanguy(m): 10:18am
Oboi see as psquare daughters fyn.
I don't think she has a bow leg. it just for the picture... am sure about that
I don't think she has a bow leg. it just for the picture... am sure about that
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man
visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by masteryoda24: 10:18am
Ok
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by truedemocrat(m): 10:18am
E go straight
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by uju22(f): 10:18am
My beautiful Olivia darling , cutie family
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by akins177(m): 10:18am
who park that jeep behind them the wan enter d wall in o.
|Re: See The Picture Of Annie Idibia And Her Daughters That Made Fans To React by uscofield: 10:19am
did you notice the christian mother hand of the first girl?
cuties
