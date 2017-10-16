₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by AnonymousIP: 12:16pm
@VIVIANGIST
Checkout the Latest Pictures of Actress Onyii Alex as she Steps Out In Ankara Fashion Style
Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/actress-onyii-alex-ankara-pictures/
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Miscellaneous(m): 2:34pm
Nice outfit.
In other news,
Buhari Python is dancing in d S East. In the S South and S West, his crocodile is smiling while World bank is working in d North. Chai..... Wat av we done?
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Ohcanada(m): 2:35pm
must she show us her yansh
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by TruePass(m): 2:35pm
Rising where
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by NORSIYK(m): 2:35pm
Lovely
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:35pm
Actress?
Well, we don't know her here.
Her information is yet to be fed into my database.
With that said,
She looks like an awfully deformed bad-wig wearing, ugly mannequin.
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Ursino(f): 2:36pm
Beautiful .
Nice shape
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Mac2016(m): 2:36pm
I think I like her too
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Foodforthought(m): 2:36pm
Beauthieful
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by kay29000(m): 2:36pm
She got a nice body.
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by dosht(f): 2:36pm
Good
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Tospark(m): 2:36pm
who cares..
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by scooby12: 2:36pm
Ankara fall on her.
She looks nice.
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Kenon9: 2:36pm
Cool dress...
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by OtunbaEze: 2:36pm
Beauty
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by bintu43: 2:36pm
Lovely
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by khaykay15(f): 2:37pm
Ohcanada:lol...funny you
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Ugoeze2016: 2:37pm
These pictures were taken inside and not outside
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by alexistaiwo: 2:37pm
How many movies has she featured in?
Or fast rising olosho you mean?
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Papiikus: 2:38pm
;Djesus is lord
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by enemmo(f): 2:38pm
Na wa o
How is this important?
Let me come and be going before they call me hater.
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by rottennaija(m): 2:38pm
Miscellaneous:
You conveniently forgets operation lafia dole in the north
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by alexis4real: 2:39pm
the higher she goes, the higher the number of men that have slayed her pussy..lol
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by amoduganja: 2:40pm
eee
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by newoffer: 2:40pm
Beach doing Indecency marketing
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Stelvin101(m): 2:40pm
Miscellaneous:
Una nova chi sum tin.
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by LadyGoddiva(f): 2:43pm
You know that's a huge lie. She's gorgeous. Stop hating
Meanwhile, where did she get that yansh from?? Last I saw her, she was as slim as as they come with little yansh and breast. wow!! See transformation oh
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by uzoclinton(m): 2:43pm
Boring
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Sveen: 2:44pm
No wonder she's fast-rising, see hips and bress
|Re: Onyii Alex Steps Out In Ankara (Pictures) by Badonasty(m): 2:49pm
AnonymousIP:
Is she popular ni
