Huda is said to have left his line to clear the ball in Sunday’s game and was stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital following the three-man clash.



The Persela Lamongan shot-stopper who has nearly played 500 games for the club after making his debut in 1999, was declared dead at 5.15pm, surrounded by the Persela squad who were with him at the Regional General Hospital in Lamongan.



In a statement released on the website of his club – Persela FC – Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered “impacts on the chest and lower jaw”.



Dr. Nugroho, from Dr. Soegiri Lamongan hospital in Lamongan, East Java, said the collision resulted in Huda “stopping breathing and [caused a] cardiac arrest”.



He said a medical team attempted to revive him but after an hour there were “no reflexes of signs of normal life”.



Watch The Collision Incident Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxB-hnDwHrI







Source:

So Sad So Sad 1 Like 1 Share

I blame Jubrin of Sudan for this, bad luck is in his DNA. Since he became president we have been seeing all sorts of bad news. 7 Likes

Died in active service. 1 Like

quite unfortunate

Must have been painful... ehya RIP

See what Buhari and APC caused in faraway Indonesia 8 Likes

Kashbwoyjnr:

Jubrin

Rest on keeper Rest on keeper







The goal keeper was very careless.

While learning to walk, my parents always shouted "watch where you are going to". Unfortunately he didn't.

Some people might say it is destiny, but it is not...it is stupid carelessness



The Roman author Publilius Syrus wrote

“Fate is not satisfied with inflicting one calamity.”



And John Hobbes famously said “Men heap together the mistakes of their lives, and create a monster they call destiny.”



Well,

His family are lucky he is not a Nigerian.

Indonesia is a more responsible country than Nigeria at least they will pay them compensations. The goal keeper was very careless.While learning to walk, my parents always shouted "watch where you are going to". Unfortunately he didn't.Some people might say it is destiny, but it is not...it is stupid carelessnessThe Roman author Publilius Syrus wrote“Fate is not satisfied with inflicting one calamity.”And John Hobbes famously said “Men heap together the mistakes of their lives, and create a monster they call destiny.”Well,His family are lucky he is not a Nigerian.Indonesia is a more responsible country than Nigeria at least they will pay them compensations.

queensera:

His destiny His destiny

rip

eyah... sorry baba eyah... sorry baba eyah... sorry babaeyah... sorry baba

hmmm. mayne that nigga just flat-lined just like dat

JUJU

RIP

So pathetic. Rest in Peace

sad-- rip

DiamondTips:

So Sad

May Jannatul Fiddaus be his final abode

rest in peace

Indonesia i hate that country

Hmm! He didn't collapse right away...but died later. Sad.





Who is that idiot selling data on a funeral thread?

Are we to start calling people on the other side?



Meanwhile RIP to the gallant footballer, he died doing what he loved..



The defender should be banned and make to walk round the pitch with shout of shame! shame! shame! Who is that idiot selling data on a funeral thread?Are we to start calling people on the other side?Meanwhile RIP to the gallant footballer, he died doing what he loved..The defender should be banned and make to walk round the pitch with shout of shame! shame! shame! 1 Like

Now you see why footballers make so much money. They endanger their lifes when on pitch 1 Like

Even goalkeeper is not safe

Soccer has more deaths than any sports in the world, even far more than dangerous sports like Rugby, Rodeo, American football, e.t.c.

Kashbwoyjnr:

I blame Jubrin of Sudan for this, bad luck is in his DNA. Since he became president we have been seeing all sorts of bad news. are you blind or something they said indonesia,you are saying jibrin. are you blind or somethingthey said indonesia,you are saying jibrin.

So sad. RIP Huda