|Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by queensera(f): 12:59pm
According to reports, the 38-year old Indonesia goalkeeper collapsed towards the end of the opening 45 minutes after colliding with his team-mate "Ramon Rodrigues" and Pedang forward Marcel Sacramento.
Huda is said to have left his line to clear the ball in Sunday’s game and was stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital following the three-man clash.
The Persela Lamongan shot-stopper who has nearly played 500 games for the club after making his debut in 1999, was declared dead at 5.15pm, surrounded by the Persela squad who were with him at the Regional General Hospital in Lamongan.
In a statement released on the website of his club – Persela FC – Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered “impacts on the chest and lower jaw”.
Dr. Nugroho, from Dr. Soegiri Lamongan hospital in Lamongan, East Java, said the collision resulted in Huda “stopping breathing and [caused a] cardiac arrest”.
He said a medical team attempted to revive him but after an hour there were “no reflexes of signs of normal life”.
Watch The Collision Incident Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxB-hnDwHrI
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/indonesian-goalkeeper-dies-after.htm
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by DiamondTips(m): 1:03pm
So Sad
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by Kashbwoyjnr: 2:47pm
I blame Jubrin of Sudan for this, bad luck is in his DNA. Since he became president we have been seeing all sorts of bad news.
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by TruePass(m): 2:47pm
Died in active service.
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by chuks34(m): 2:48pm
quite unfortunate
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by Foodforthought(m): 2:48pm
Must have been painful... ehya RIP
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by alexistaiwo: 2:48pm
See what Buhari and APC caused in faraway Indonesia
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by Pjogs: 2:48pm
Kashbwoyjnr:
Rest on keeper
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:48pm
The goal keeper was very careless.
While learning to walk, my parents always shouted "watch where you are going to". Unfortunately he didn't.
Some people might say it is destiny, but it is not...it is stupid carelessness
The Roman author Publilius Syrus wrote
“Fate is not satisfied with inflicting one calamity.”
And John Hobbes famously said “Men heap together the mistakes of their lives, and create a monster they call destiny.”
Well,
His family are lucky he is not a Nigerian.
Indonesia is a more responsible country than Nigeria at least they will pay them compensations.
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by Badonasty(m): 2:48pm
queensera:
His destiny
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by tydot3(m): 2:48pm
rip
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by lito1(m): 2:49pm
eyah... sorry baba eyah... sorry baba
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by sukkot: 2:49pm
hmmm. mayne that nigga just flat-lined just like dat
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by talk2saintify(m): 2:49pm
JUJU
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by Franco2017(m): 2:49pm
RIP
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by Mac2016(m): 2:49pm
So pathetic. Rest in Peace
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by saydfact(m): 2:49pm
sad-- rip
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by bintu43: 2:50pm
DiamondTips:
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by MasViews: 2:50pm
May Jannatul Fiddaus be his final abode
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by rachels: 2:51pm
rest in peace
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by favourmic(m): 2:51pm
Indonesia i hate that country
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by kay29000(m): 2:52pm
Hmm! He didn't collapse right away...but died later. Sad.
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by bunmioguns(m): 2:52pm
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by edeXede: 2:52pm
Who is that idiot selling data on a funeral thread?
Are we to start calling people on the other side?
Meanwhile RIP to the gallant footballer, he died doing what he loved..
The defender should be banned and make to walk round the pitch with shout of shame! shame! shame!
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by hilroy: 2:53pm
Now you see why footballers make so much money. They endanger their lifes when on pitch
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by Amajerry83(m): 2:53pm
Even goalkeeper is not safe
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by liberalsinnerx: 2:54pm
Soccer has more deaths than any sports in the world, even far more than dangerous sports like Rugby, Rodeo, American football, e.t.c.
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by abdelrahman: 2:54pm
Kashbwoyjnr:are you blind or something they said indonesia,you are saying jibrin.
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by abejide1000(m): 2:55pm
So sad. RIP Huda
|Re: Choirul Huda: Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Collision With Team-mate (Video) by mbahdi(m): 2:56pm
Rip
