Islie:





















If Buhari didn't win in 2015, we would have thought by now that Nigeria would have been like London.

Thank God he won for everyone to know that he can't perform magic.

Buhari said he does not know anything called subsidy. You clapped.

He later paid subsidy. You clapped again.

He said he would never devalue the Naira. You clapped.

He devalued the Naira. You clapped.

He said he will make N1 equals to $1. You clapped.

$1 is officially equal N360. You are still clapping.

He said he will make petrol price to N40, you clapped,

Now petrol price is N145, you clapped and do protest in support.

He said he would turn all presidential jets to national carrier. You clapped.

Today, he and his family are cruising on all presidential jets. You are clapping.

He said he would build one new refinery each year. You clapped.

Its getting to three years, no refinery has been built. You are still clapping.

When he cancelled Military road blocks, you clapped.

When he asked them to go back, you clapped.

When PMB promise to end medical tourism, you clapped.

When he spent months in UK hospital and allowed local doctors on strike, you clapped.

