₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,402 members, 3,856,060 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 03:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady (1484 Views)
Man With Four Wives Dies After Sex Romp With Concubine / Prostitute Arraigned For Taking Customer’s Nude Pictures After Sex Romp / Three Men Arrested For Engaging Neighbours’ Sister In Sex Romp (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by Islie: 1:30pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/randy-man-loses-car-sex-romp-lady/
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by uniqueren(f): 1:33pm
Laughing in spiritual powers
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by XD3G: 1:37pm
Sword....lol
Back to medieval times.
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:39pm
See kids...
And where the hell a 19yr old get a sword?
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by biacan(f): 1:42pm
He just tasty some sweetness
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by DozieInc(m): 1:45pm
Is the suspect a ninja? sword kwa.
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by Homeboiy(m): 1:58pm
Na the lady arrange the gang
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by fr3do(m): 2:15pm
19?
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by NwaAmaikpe: 3:03pm
I love this story.
Preek issues.
1 Share
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by kay29000(m): 3:03pm
"Daredevil robbers struck at a popular hotel in the Mushin area of Lagos, attacked and snatched a Toyota Corolla Car said to belong to a randy man who reportedly went to the hotel for sex romp with a lady."
Why was he labelled 'a randy man?' What is wrong with going to chill in a hotel with your lover?
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by Keneking: 3:04pm
Cyriacus sef
"His plea was not taken because of the seriousness of the matter".
1. Was it because of the sword?
2. Was it because it happened at a hotel?
3. Which seriousness?
This APC government sef
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by grin88(m): 3:04pm
oti dobo daran
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by classicfrank4u(m): 3:04pm
g
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by nairaman66(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by colli247(m): 3:04pm
Islie:If Buhari didn't win in 2015, we would have thought by now that Nigeria would have been like London.
Thank God he won for everyone to know that he can't perform magic.
Buhari said he does not know anything called subsidy. You clapped.
He later paid subsidy. You clapped again.
He said he would never devalue the Naira. You clapped.
He devalued the Naira. You clapped.
He said he will make N1 equals to $1. You clapped.
$1 is officially equal N360. You are still clapping.
He said he will make petrol price to N40, you clapped,
Now petrol price is N145, you clapped and do protest in support.
He said he would turn all presidential jets to national carrier. You clapped.
Today, he and his family are cruising on all presidential jets. You are clapping.
He said he would build one new refinery each year. You clapped.
Its getting to three years, no refinery has been built. You are still clapping.
When he cancelled Military road blocks, you clapped.
When he asked them to go back, you clapped.
When PMB promise to end medical tourism, you clapped.
When he spent months in UK hospital and allowed local doctors on strike, you clapped.
APC apologists and co. Do you still think Buhari has integrity.
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by baski92(m): 3:04pm
[qu
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by classicfrank4u(m): 3:05pm
so?? he will go back to trecking
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by moscobabs(m): 3:05pm
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by Adfolak(m): 3:05pm
Chaiii....From pleasure to pain
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by deb303(f): 3:05pm
he get ....there might not be a next time....be warned
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by Sleyanya1(m): 3:07pm
Sexual Immorality has been causing so much trouble for Man but still needs the Grace of God and knowledge to resist it.
God help us
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by profolaolu: 3:07pm
The wicked shall be satisfied in his ways
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by deji17: 3:07pm
The 19-year old suspect, Obinna Udechukwu
Came from Isiala Ngwa North Local Govt area of Abia state to "develop Lagos"
Wahala dey o.. Too many "crime developers" in our midst..
|Re: Man Loses Car After Sex Romp With Lady by goodvision12(m): 3:08pm
Islie:I dont in anyway believe this story,It was a cooked up story.
(0) (Reply)
Shocking: Indian Man Nabbed For Stealing Okada Rider's Manhood(video Footage) / We Have Made Steady Progress, Boko Haram Will End Soon - Buratai / Female Banker ‘spiritually Attacked’, Allegedly Defrauds Top Governor’s Aide
Viewing this topic: Morikaih, oshomo200, madridsta007(m), Mizhoneywealth, Femirot2003(m), mcrach, dante101, Bmnazazuri, Singapore1(m), jiksman3, NL1960, ugo13(m), khalids, bamosagie(m), yinparc, sundaynome, hazyfm1, trustmybiz(m), shakespere, Taper, emydot(m), chaidavese, 1Dray(m), Lustig(m), registration(m), moscobabs(m), Ifeanyimark(m), baski92(m), princeadams11, Noloss(f), Yahoogirl, blackbelt(m), pawesome(m), abdul1976(m), daposon, jaykay68, Rosheal(m), majekdom2, teetooraj(f), Joephat(m), iamjavadem, periscope123, Sunkyphil, hjedua(m), ochoandy, Folaoni(m), jayney404, phemolala07(m), eph12(m), Danzeky, iykebest1(m), tunde55(m), tman14(m), Chimaraihe(f), dejive, zigi(f), supernet5, Idyllic, pitastephen, DONSMITH123(m), ItzMrsix(m), phrancys001(m), peripepe(m), Silvermoney, deedo93(m), cristianisraeli, dellyosh, Bonjezee(m), Tegraeagles, dame134, ProWalker, theblessings, WhoBeThisMan, fidalgo19, ellance11(m), X21, Aduksade(f), AffordableAutos, almarufade(m), Hakeem12(m), grin88(m), Noblechykk(m), Queenbalikees(f), lukman22, oyejohn, classicfrank4u(m), MasViews, nuban07, Deen4me(m), Geniero, 4oyrsExperience(m), AdakoleG, abedammy, lexrichy(m), preciousman(m), ogedanny, Cheekah212(m), Partnerbiz3, gbengaore, Truckpusher(m), Jonex123465, cstr1000, Shhhola, Owode1, olurock123, Jokkarm2, tunlade02, damula(m), pastilo, HapiNna, chronique(m), jaymichael(m), dunnes06(f), debonairprinx(m), Malayy(m), Alvelt14(m), chynie, adslipps, RangeCars(m), Ollymurs(m), Adfolak(m), Paperwhite(m), Chukyz, ellbreziy(m), Viqtour(m), sylva1, gbemoh, MRNICEGUYy(m), JerryLegend(m), Cooladex(m), sil4all(m), dadebayo1(m), Segxy2ng(m), sehin79(m), Kriszidan, joecheezeman(m), Olastedy10, steveab(m), iliyande(m), babajero(m), MOM1(m), Smooth278(m), goodvision12(m), Asey(f), Adefolajuwonlo, Engrgeneral(m), joeeee240(m), kay29000(m), rash47(m), kingzjay(m), younghero9(m), Emily22(m), jamesjude, tadejosh(m), edibobo, activelyA(f), Sheguama, Sexytemi(f), korm2me(m), Oba09085(m), koolModee, deb303(f), skertel123(m), leonine1(m), princemajj, exclusive7(m), profolaolu, ikayForReal, boygeorge, arma, rhetorical17, punche(m), Sleyanya1(m), Chibukings111(m), Nawteemaxie(m), olad54, Sh0lar, korent265, ablezhizhi, octus2008(m), xpizzy(m), jimohibrahim(m), oz4real83(m), opensine, taiyesoul(m), iberu001(m), tolanibae(f) and 347 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3