Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Laveda(f): 4:39pm
Freeze and his wife, Benedicta, went on a weekend Vacation in Lagos recently. He took to Instagram to share some lovely photos of them together. He wrote

"The leader of #FreeNation with his First Lady, spending quality time #bonding. Always make out time to reinvent your relationship and make each other happy! Remember, you are to nurture not torture one another! ~FRZ' he wrote.

See the photos below

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by BreezyCB(m): 4:40pm
To copy this tune for 50 naira press 1....I've never pressed that 1...LIKE if you've never pressed that 1

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Nogodye(m): 4:49pm
E be like say dey don restore the factory setting of his brain dis days.

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Laveda(f): 4:52pm
Nogodye:
E be like say dey don restore the factory setting of his brain dis days.

grin Lol. You want to say he has not been normal?

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by WeNoGoDie: 4:55pm
When did he marry?
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Kobicove(m): 4:59pm
This guy again...

The basket mouth of our time grin
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by daveP(m): 5:23pm
Why does he now resemble a 'friendly' UNDERTAKER of wwe fame?
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Jaytecq(m): 5:27pm
so..?
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by ezana1(m): 5:28pm
Booked
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by rosalieene(f): 5:28pm
baby mama
issorait
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by ossaisly(m): 5:28pm
lol
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by stcool(m): 5:28pm
baby mama association dem, tomorrow he would start insulting her on social media.

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by jerrybakermillz(m): 5:28pm
Ok...wife or him bae? Ops r u high on khuvuki poo?
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by felixomor: 5:28pm
Evangelist wey get baby mama.

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by 4ward(m): 5:28pm
Alright
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by DjSas11: 5:29pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Inception(m): 5:29pm
shocked

Nna mehn see shape!
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by yabatown: 5:31pm
HE NEEDS TO PUT HER ON A SERIOUS DIET. THANK HEAVEN SHE WAS NOT PHOTOGRAPHED IN A SWIMSUIT!

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Legolast: 5:31pm
Therefore undecided
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by treasuredluv(f): 5:31pm
See as he round like football. Thought nothing good wil come out of you. Nice one though
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by truedemocrat(m): 5:31pm
Used to love how his ex wife beat up his azz. Enjoy this peaceful one joor!

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Proffdada: 5:31pm
grin You need to listen to this guy on sundays trying to preach. He actually google his scriptures because he doesn't have a bible. He's the true yahoo boy pastor wannabe grin grin

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by daveson07(m): 5:33pm
why does she look famaliar?
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by perdollar(m): 5:33pm
u
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Brainardc(m): 5:33pm
Daddy freeze too has joined the band wagon
grin grin

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by kenzysmith: 5:36pm
Happy bday

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by PastorandMentor(m): 5:36pm
See the fornicator. No wonder no pastor wants to reply your many nonsense post. They know you know nothing. Antichrist deceiving young people. Mumu

Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by modelmike7(m): 5:36pm
cute
Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by free2ryhme: 5:39pm
Laveda:
Freeze and his wife, Benedicta, went on a weekend Vacation in Lagos recently. He took to Instagram to share some lovely photos of them together. He wrote

"The leader of #FreeNation with his First Lady, spending quality time #bonding. Always make out time to reinvent your relationship and make each other happy! Remember, you are to nurture not torture one another! ~FRZ' he wrote.

See the photos below

More here; http://orjisblog.com.ng/2017/10/16/oap-freeze-shares-lovely-vacation-pictures-of-himself-and-wife-photos/

na una sabi

