₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,515 members, 3,856,474 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 06:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) (7168 Views)
Daddy Freeze, His Son And Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Vacation At Epe Resort / Benedicta Elechi Makes Isi Ewu For Daddy Freeze / Daddy Freeze Won't Cheat On Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Because Of Mushroom (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Laveda(f): 4:39pm
Freeze and his wife, Benedicta, went on a weekend Vacation in Lagos recently. He took to Instagram to share some lovely photos of them together. He wrote
"The leader of #FreeNation with his First Lady, spending quality time #bonding. Always make out time to reinvent your relationship and make each other happy! Remember, you are to nurture not torture one another! ~FRZ' he wrote.
See the photos below
More here; http://orjisblog.com.ng/2017/10/16/oap-freeze-shares-lovely-vacation-pictures-of-himself-and-wife-photos/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by BreezyCB(m): 4:40pm
To copy this tune for 50 naira press 1....I've never pressed that 1...LIKE if you've never pressed that 1
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Nogodye(m): 4:49pm
E be like say dey don restore the factory setting of his brain dis days.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Laveda(f): 4:52pm
Nogodye:
Lol. You want to say he has not been normal?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by WeNoGoDie: 4:55pm
When did he marry?
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Kobicove(m): 4:59pm
This guy again...
The basket mouth of our time
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by daveP(m): 5:23pm
Why does he now resemble a 'friendly' UNDERTAKER of wwe fame?
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Jaytecq(m): 5:27pm
so..?
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by ezana1(m): 5:28pm
Booked
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by rosalieene(f): 5:28pm
baby mama
issorait
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by ossaisly(m): 5:28pm
lol
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by stcool(m): 5:28pm
baby mama association dem, tomorrow he would start insulting her on social media.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by jerrybakermillz(m): 5:28pm
Ok...wife or him bae? Ops r u high on khuvuki poo?
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by felixomor: 5:28pm
Evangelist wey get baby mama.
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by 4ward(m): 5:28pm
Alright
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by DjSas11: 5:29pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Inception(m): 5:29pm
Nna mehn see shape!
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by yabatown: 5:31pm
HE NEEDS TO PUT HER ON A SERIOUS DIET. THANK HEAVEN SHE WAS NOT PHOTOGRAPHED IN A SWIMSUIT!
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Legolast: 5:31pm
Therefore
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by treasuredluv(f): 5:31pm
See as he round like football. Thought nothing good wil come out of you. Nice one though
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by truedemocrat(m): 5:31pm
Used to love how his ex wife beat up his azz. Enjoy this peaceful one joor!
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Proffdada: 5:31pm
You need to listen to this guy on sundays trying to preach. He actually google his scriptures because he doesn't have a bible. He's the true yahoo boy pastor wannabe
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by daveson07(m): 5:33pm
why does she look famaliar?
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by perdollar(m): 5:33pm
u
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by Brainardc(m): 5:33pm
Daddy freeze too has joined the band wagon
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by kenzysmith: 5:36pm
Happy bday
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by PastorandMentor(m): 5:36pm
See the fornicator. No wonder no pastor wants to reply your many nonsense post. They know you know nothing. Antichrist deceiving young people. Mumu
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by modelmike7(m): 5:36pm
cute
|Re: Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) by free2ryhme: 5:39pm
Laveda:
na una sabi
16 Year Old Nollywood Child Actress Releases More Sexy Photos / Funniest Nkem Owoh Quotes / PHOTO: Nollywood Diva Alex Lopez With PH Boyfriend At Grocery Store
Viewing this topic: Zehner(f), CockpitSense, sirejay, bamix95(m), mekinzy(m), nwabu21, Ofobodo(m), Hedrisxylanre(m), suwas2003, LadyGoddiva(f), pepperoni55(f), Akeemj189(m), Raphwise(m), Mrsfaithfoly, Activity77(m), may01(f), femi312, kaffy4tope(m), tenny4christ(f), ejosh4(m) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15