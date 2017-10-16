Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze And Benedicta Elechi On Vacation (Pictures) (7168 Views)

Daddy Freeze, His Son And Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Vacation At Epe Resort / Benedicta Elechi Makes Isi Ewu For Daddy Freeze / Daddy Freeze Won't Cheat On Benedicta Elechi, His Baby Mama Because Of Mushroom (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"The leader of #FreeNation with his First Lady, spending quality time #bonding. Always make out time to reinvent your relationship and make each other happy! Remember, you are to nurture not torture one another! ~FRZ' he wrote.



See the photos below



More here; Freeze and his wife, Benedicta, went on a weekend Vacation in Lagos recently. He took to Instagram to share some lovely photos of them together. He wrote"The leader of #FreeNation with his First Lady, spending quality time #bonding. Always make out time to reinvent your relationship and make each other happy! Remember, you are to nurture not torture one another! ~FRZ' he wrote.See the photos belowMore here; http://orjisblog.com.ng/2017/10/16/oap-freeze-shares-lovely-vacation-pictures-of-himself-and-wife-photos/ 2 Likes 1 Share

To copy this tune for 50 naira press 1....I've never pressed that 1...LIKE if you've never pressed that 1 59 Likes 2 Shares

E be like say dey don restore the factory setting of his brain dis days. 2 Likes

Nogodye:

E be like say dey don restore the factory setting of his brain dis days.

Lol. You want to say he has not been normal? Lol. You want to say he has not been normal? 1 Like 1 Share

When did he marry?





The basket mouth of our time This guy again...The basket mouth of our time

Why does he now resemble a 'friendly' UNDERTAKER of wwe fame?

so..?

Booked

baby mama

issorait

lol

baby mama association dem, tomorrow he would start insulting her on social media. 2 Likes

Ok...wife or him bae? Ops r u high on khuvuki poo?

Evangelist wey get baby mama. 3 Likes

Alright

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim 1 Like





Nna mehn see shape! Nna mehn see shape!

HE NEEDS TO PUT HER ON A SERIOUS DIET. THANK HEAVEN SHE WAS NOT PHOTOGRAPHED IN A SWIMSUIT! 2 Likes

Therefore

See as he round like football. Thought nothing good wil come out of you. Nice one though

Used to love how his ex wife beat up his azz. Enjoy this peaceful one joor! 3 Likes

You need to listen to this guy on sundays trying to preach. He actually google his scriptures because he doesn't have a bible. He's the true yahoo boy pastor wannabe 2 Likes

why does she look famaliar?

u



Daddy freeze too has joined the band wagon

Happy bday

See the fornicator. No wonder no pastor wants to reply your many nonsense post. They know you know nothing. Antichrist deceiving young people. Mumu 2 Likes

cute