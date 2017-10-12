₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Islie: 4:41pm
Posted by Caleb Onwe
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/
lalasticlala
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Nbote(m): 5:27pm
mtcheeew
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by sotall(m): 5:38pm
Can someone point to a law in the Nigerian constitution that says oloshoism is a crime.
If not ,why arrest them ?
Case of misplaced priority.
15 Likes
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by SweetBoyFriend(m): 5:38pm
Enemy of progress
Those oloshos should be appreciated, adored and worshipped
They're doing a great job on our politicians, without the services from those wonderful oloshos, our politicians would have sold our country long time ago
More Grease to their snail
1 Like
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by danteny: 5:38pm
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by crackerspub: 5:38pm
She said: “We arrested 12 of them, but you know we cannot keep them for more than 72 hours, so when the human rights people came, we had to let them go, when they promised to move out of the house.
Very stupid ijiats, you arrested those ladies with no proof or evidence.
You arrested and humiliated them because 12 ladies are hanging out together because of hearsay from the landlord.
The ladies should get a Lawyer asap and sue the crap out those jobless police officers that arrested them.
If you start arresting girls in Abj because they are hangingout in a room that means you would arrest all the girls in Abj
Stupid officers witha stupid party called APC
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Ihatepork: 5:38pm
I can bet my last coin at least 10 of them are from potopoto republic
4 Likes
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by JayJohnson: 5:38pm
Buhari why?
Let me help them say it before they do
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Sleyanya1(m): 5:38pm
I just came to See them o...Oil Servicing Company workers.
So My question is, Were they on Duty? If Yes please there's no need arresting them. After all most of our Political leaders who should be on duty are currently doing Nothing.
They have Immunity.
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by EVILFOREST: 5:38pm
Abeg RELEASE them jooorrrrr
....u never arrest senator Bukka Abba
2 Likes
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by benzene00: 5:39pm
power of kONji
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Papiikush: 5:39pm
Why arrest them when hundreds of
They are only surviving with what they have.
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by free2ryhme: 5:39pm
Islie:
Ashawo no be work oooo
1 Like
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Choplyf(m): 5:39pm
Ok
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by abdelrahman: 5:39pm
Ashawo is not a work.
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by ItsawrapOutfit: 5:39pm
Interesting
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by MrEdimulo82(m): 5:40pm
Awa politifans....
3 Likes
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Daniel058(m): 5:40pm
Awa politicians..
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Cajal: 5:40pm
For what now?.... They want to give them job ?
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/
[/quote]
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Dnept: 5:40pm
Na their office oh.. A where man for dey work him dey chop
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by anibi9674: 5:40pm
is body Hawking now a crime?
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by femcruz(m): 5:40pm
i was expecting pics of the slay queens
1 Like
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by lenghtinny(m): 5:40pm
Bottom power no be today
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:41pm
how is this new?.... bloggers and story are 5 and 6 av read the super story tho
1 Like
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Leez(m): 5:41pm
Islie:chai all for d p-una
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by cristianisraeli: 5:41pm
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/
[/quote]
welcome to the islamic state of nigeria..which crime did those ladies commit now?is it a crime to have sex with politicians and military men..buhari and the islamic mentality...
ollah1 come and see what buhari is doing..he want to turn nigerian to somalia..lol
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by NotNairalandi(m): 5:42pm
picture of the sekx worker and the politicians or idonbeliviti
1 Like
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by SweetBoyFriend(m): 5:43pm
Ihatepork:
Just like obasanjo who was servicing her daughter in law
Goes to show how faithful and hard-working our lovely sisters from the Amala and Ewedu eating tribes are
1 Like
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by emmybernard(m): 5:43pm
femcruz:
Oh sorry
|Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Ibrahim9090: 5:43pm
Awo Helper
