Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja (14759 Views)

Sex Workers In Mombasa, Kenya Protest After A Client Killed One Of Them / Sex Workers Cut Charges In Calabar, Tempt Men / Sex Workers In Ogun Battle Ritual Killers[PHOTO] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Posted by Caleb Onwe







Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have arrested 12 ladies described as “corporate sex workers:. The suspects were arrested at an apartment on Bukaba Street at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, where high profile ‘corporate’ sex workers operate in the high brow area of the city centre to allegedly service top politicians and other high profile clients.



The invasion of the hideout was part of relentless war by government agencies to rid the nation’s capital, especially the city centre, of sex workers. It was learnt the landlord of the property discovered that a self-contained room in the com- Lalong pound let out to a single lady had suddenly become an abode for about a dozen ladies whose conducts were suspicious.



The landlord reportedly informed the FCTA which deployed officials of the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) to the apartment. However, in a dramatic twist, all the suspected commercial sex workers were released unconditionally a few hours after their arrest.



The Acting Director, SDS, Mrs. Felicia Nwogu, said the suspected commercial sex workers were arrested following a complaint from the owner of the property.



She said: “We arrested 12 of them, but you know we cannot keep them for more than 72 hours, so when the human rights people came, we had to let them go, when they promised to move out of the house.



“When we were leaving the area after apprehending them, the residents around were thanking us, saying ‘we can now have peace in this neighbourhood and sleep well. You people have done well.’”



However, when our correspondent visited the street one of the residents punctured SDS’s reason for releasing the suspected sex workers.



The man said the sex workers were being maintained by top politicians and military officers. According to him, a poor sex worker cannot afford to pay rent at that street where self-contained room goes for between N500,000 and N700,000.



He said: “SDS officials were forced to release the girls. In fact, before they could leave the place, calls from above had started coming, warning the task force team to let the girls go.”



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/





lalasticlala

mtcheeew

Can someone point to a law in the Nigerian constitution that says oloshoism is a crime.



If not ,why arrest them ?



Case of misplaced priority. 15 Likes



Enemy of progress



Those oloshos should be appreciated, adored and worshipped



They're doing a great job on our politicians, without the services from those wonderful oloshos, our politicians would have sold our country long time ago



More Grease to their snail 1 Like

She said: “We arrested 12 of them, but you know we cannot keep them for more than 72 hours, so when the human rights people came, we had to let them go, when they promised to move out of the house.



Very stupid ijiats, you arrested those ladies with no proof or evidence.







You arrested and humiliated them because 12 ladies are hanging out together because of hearsay from the landlord.







The ladies should get a Lawyer asap and sue the crap out those jobless police officers that arrested them.







If you start arresting girls in Abj because they are hangingout in a room that means you would arrest all the girls in Abj







Stupid officers witha stupid party called APC Very stupid ijiats, you arrested those ladies with no proof or evidence.You arrested and humiliated them because 12 ladies are hanging out together because of hearsay from the landlord.The ladies should get a Lawyer asap and sue the crap out those jobless police officers that arrested them.If you start arresting girls in Abj because they are hangingout in a room that means you would arrest all the girls in AbjStupid officers witha stupid party called APC 12 Likes 1 Share

I can bet my last coin at least 10 of them are from potopoto republic 4 Likes

Buhari why?

Let me help them say it before they do





I just came to See them o...Oil Servicing Company workers.



So My question is, Were they on Duty? If Yes please there's no need arresting them. After all most of our Political leaders who should be on duty are currently doing Nothing.



They have Immunity. So My question is,

Abeg RELEASE them jooorrrrr



....u never arrest senator Bukka Abba 2 Likes

power of kONji

Why arrest them when hundreds of Political thieves politicians are walking around freely?



They are only surviving with what they have.

Islie:























https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/













Ashawo no be work oooo Ashawo no be work oooo 1 Like

Ok

Ashawo is not a work.

Interesting

Awa politifans.... 3 Likes

Awa politicians..























https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/











[/quote] For what now?.... They want to give them job ?[/quote]

Na their office oh.. A where man for dey work him dey chop

is body Hawking now a crime?

i was expecting pics of the slay queens 1 Like

Bottom power no be today

av read the super story tho how is this new?.... bloggers and story are 5 and 6av read the super story tho 1 Like

Islie:





















https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/









chai all for d p-una chai all for d p-una

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/











[/quote]





welcome to the islamic state of nigeria..which crime did those ladies commit now?is it a crime to have sex with politicians and military men..buhari and the islamic mentality...



ollah1 come and see what buhari is doing..he want to turn nigerian to somalia..lol [/quote]ollah1 come and see what buhari is doing..he want to turn nigerian to somalia..lol

picture of the sekx worker and the politicians or idonbeliviti 1 Like

Ihatepork:

I can bet my last coin at least 10 of them are from potopoto republic



Just like obasanjo who was servicing her daughter in law



Goes to show how faithful and hard-working our lovely sisters from the Amala and Ewedu eating tribes are Just like obasanjo who was servicing her daughter in lawGoes to show how faithful and hard-working our lovely sisters from the Amala and Ewedu eating tribes are 1 Like

femcruz:

i was expecting pics of the slay queens

Oh sorry Oh sorry