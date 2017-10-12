₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,515 members, 3,856,474 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 06:42 PM

12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja (14759 Views)

Sex Workers In Mombasa, Kenya Protest After A Client Killed One Of Them / Sex Workers Cut Charges In Calabar, Tempt Men / Sex Workers In Ogun Battle Ritual Killers[PHOTO] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Islie: 4:41pm
Posted by Caleb Onwe



Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have arrested 12 ladies described as “corporate sex workers:. The suspects were arrested at an apartment on Bukaba Street at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, where high profile ‘corporate’ sex workers operate in the high brow area of the city centre to allegedly service top politicians and other high profile clients.

The invasion of the hideout was part of relentless war by government agencies to rid the nation’s capital, especially the city centre, of sex workers. It was learnt the landlord of the property discovered that a self-contained room in the com- Lalong pound let out to a single lady had suddenly become an abode for about a dozen ladies whose conducts were suspicious.

The landlord reportedly informed the FCTA which deployed officials of the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) to the apartment. However, in a dramatic twist, all the suspected commercial sex workers were released unconditionally a few hours after their arrest.

The Acting Director, SDS, Mrs. Felicia Nwogu, said the suspected commercial sex workers were arrested following a complaint from the owner of the property.

She said: “We arrested 12 of them, but you know we cannot keep them for more than 72 hours, so when the human rights people came, we had to let them go, when they promised to move out of the house.

“When we were leaving the area after apprehending them, the residents around were thanking us, saying ‘we can now have peace in this neighbourhood and sleep well. You people have done well.’”

However, when our correspondent visited the street one of the residents punctured SDS’s reason for releasing the suspected sex workers.

The man said the sex workers were being maintained by top politicians and military officers. According to him, a poor sex worker cannot afford to pay rent at that street where self-contained room goes for between N500,000 and N700,000.

He said: “SDS officials were forced to release the girls. In fact, before they could leave the place, calls from above had started coming, warning the task force team to let the girls go.”


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/


lalasticlala
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Nbote(m): 5:27pm
mtcheeew
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by sotall(m): 5:38pm
Can someone point to a law in the Nigerian constitution that says oloshoism is a crime.

If not ,why arrest them ?

Case of misplaced priority.

15 Likes

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by SweetBoyFriend(m): 5:38pm

Enemy of progress

Those oloshos should be appreciated, adored and worshipped

They're doing a great job on our politicians, without the services from those wonderful oloshos, our politicians would have sold our country long time ago

More Grease to their snail

1 Like

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by danteny: 5:38pm
grin
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by crackerspub: 5:38pm
She said: “We arrested 12 of them, but you know we cannot keep them for more than 72 hours, so when the human rights people came, we had to let them go, when they promised to move out of the house.


Very stupid ijiats, you arrested those ladies with no proof or evidence.



You arrested and humiliated them because 12 ladies are hanging out together because of hearsay from the landlord.



The ladies should get a Lawyer asap and sue the crap out those jobless police officers that arrested them.



If you start arresting girls in Abj because they are hangingout in a room that means you would arrest all the girls in Abj



Stupid officers witha stupid party called APC undecided

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Ihatepork: 5:38pm
I can bet my last coin at least 10 of them are from potopoto republic

4 Likes

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by JayJohnson: 5:38pm
Buhari why?
Let me help them say it before they do grin grin grin grin
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Sleyanya1(m): 5:38pm
cheesy

I just came to See them o...Oil Servicing Company workers.

So My question is, Were they on Duty? If Yes please there's no need arresting them. After all most of our Political leaders who should be on duty are currently doing Nothing.

They have Immunity. grin
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by EVILFOREST: 5:38pm
Abeg RELEASE them jooorrrrr

....u never arrest senator Bukka Abba

2 Likes

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by benzene00: 5:39pm
power of kONji
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Papiikush: 5:39pm
Why arrest them when hundreds of Political thieves politicians are walking around freely?

They are only surviving with what they have.
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by free2ryhme: 5:39pm
Islie:











https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/






Ashawo no be work oooo

1 Like

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Choplyf(m): 5:39pm
Ok
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by abdelrahman: 5:39pm
Ashawo is not a work.
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by ItsawrapOutfit: 5:39pm
Interesting
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by MrEdimulo82(m): 5:40pm
Awa politifans....

3 Likes

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Daniel058(m): 5:40pm
Awa politicians..
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Cajal: 5:40pm
For what now?.... They want to give them job ?










https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/





[/quote]
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Dnept: 5:40pm
Na their office oh.. A where man for dey work him dey chop
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by anibi9674: 5:40pm
is body Hawking now a crime?
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by femcruz(m): 5:40pm
i was expecting pics of the slay queens

1 Like

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by lenghtinny(m): 5:40pm
Bottom power no be today cheesy
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:41pm
how is this new?.... bloggers and story are 5 and 6 undecided av read the super story tho

1 Like

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Leez(m): 5:41pm
Islie:










https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/




chai all for d p-una grin
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by cristianisraeli: 5:41pm
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/12-corporate-sex-workers-arrested-abuja/





[/quote]


welcome to the islamic state of nigeria..which crime did those ladies commit now?is it a crime to have sex with politicians and military men..buhari and the islamic mentality...

ollah1 come and see what buhari is doing..he want to turn nigerian to somalia..lol
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by NotNairalandi(m): 5:42pm
picture of the sekx worker and the politicians or idonbelivitigrin

1 Like

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by SweetBoyFriend(m): 5:43pm
Ihatepork:
I can bet my last coin at least 10 of them are from potopoto republic


Just like obasanjo who was servicing her daughter in law

Goes to show how faithful and hard-working our lovely sisters from the Amala and Ewedu eating tribes are

1 Like

Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by emmybernard(m): 5:43pm
femcruz:
i was expecting pics of the slay queens

Oh sorry
Re: 12 ‘corporate’ Sex Workers Arrested In Abuja by Ibrahim9090: 5:43pm
Awo Helper

(0) (1) (Reply)

Man Impregnates Daughter, Says I Will Father The Child / GEJ Told Metuh How To Share N400m –witness / Isaac Nduka Eya Kidnapped With His Driver. N15m Ransom Demanded

Viewing this topic: viconah, emperordammy, tayejay(m), richiepolymer(m), lordbayus, dangote7510(m), KardinalZik(m), beloved24, summy4ever(m), azeezhy(m), boborneyor(m), greatwhite(m), shawolin2020(m), kamilat03, olas24u(f), NosaHenry(m), Cleantip(m), DonPablo007, active4000, Datevilme, Connoisseur(m), ccharless77, sucroseoff(m), akinkudin, ekowo, LekkiG, olaide92(m), williboy, shurley22(f), hanassholesolo, apalemighty01(m), aycapri(m), qweenaxx(f), filterpaper234(m), vesemokhai(m), goodson(m), kingcasmir(m), chykmoni(m), nnenna311, Yekule(m), cahrym(m), OlugbemiJohn(m), Sluganmorris, djosh4(m), Melvin95(m), MrFly, Nkcells(f), Pretty002, Bold11, BarnabasCo, wasco8(m), fuckerstard, Akeemj189(m), Myketuale(m), officialace6(m), omoleka(f), Joshuabak, philchudi, samuelolu1, rooftop(m), Neyo230(m), drololaaof, Jack65, purplekayc(m), kalaboyama, lekush(m), kentus123, ellad2k4eva(m), tboycares, henryutd, akanialuko, mhiztaNexy(m), chybosaint(m), KOLZY(m), pepperoni55(f), EliteGC(m), LoJ and 195 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.