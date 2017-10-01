₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by dainformant(m): 5:21pm
There was pandemonium earlier today in Aba, Abia state after a tanker loaded with fuel caught fire along Ikot-Ekpene road immediately after Opobo junction. According to reports, the incident happened due to bad road as the tanker crashed before going up in flames.
Houses, cars and other properties were reportedly burnt in the process of the fire outbreak. Here are some pictures below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/goods-properties-destroyed-fuel-tanker-catches-fire-aba-photos.html
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by dainformant(m): 5:21pm
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by BreezyCB(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by PointZerom: 5:24pm
Buhari this is federal road o
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Ojiofor: 5:28pm
Chai,God bless Umu Aba.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Odogwuskido(m): 5:38pm
Too bad. Too many waste in these damn country!
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by WhiteRacist: 5:39pm
after the end of slavery black Africans blame the white for their underdevelopment and backwardness. but over a double century now black Africa are yet to fix their poo hole continent. each time i look at black Africa continent i see supposedly humans that live in shitholes. for over 3 decades the usa ship in $30billion annually to Nigeria for it exchange of natural gas. just look at the end product of all that monies.
in the usa gasoline truck dont move without a police warrant and escot.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Remimadrid(m): 5:53pm
PointZerom:Under Uncle Jona, that was nt a federal road, but now under Buhari it becomes a federal road.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Spylord48: 6:01pm
see road. The roads in the east are nothing to write home about.Most of them are dead trap.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by obyrich(m): 6:05pm
Remimadrid:That's the road Fashola commissioned this year when he visited Abia State.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by anonymuz(m): 6:10pm
This one na road? They really marginalized this pple.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Remimadrid(m): 6:11pm
obyrich:Liar! maybe that was one of the roads ur governor renovated with cement, nw it is spoiled.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by brainpulse: 6:23pm
Whao is this not a state road? Is there any known physical development in the South East?
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by sulad82247: 6:24pm
Abia State.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by tolexy007(m): 6:24pm
everything just dey burn for this Buhari regime
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by edeXede: 6:25pm
The god of Nnamdi Kanu has started fighting back..
We told them Nnamdi Kanu is a demi god, he cant be offended but they wont listen..
Rest in peace to all burnt offerings
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by HugeDan(m): 6:25pm
see road, how on earth will rescue be effective here?. Aba biko baara ndi na-achi unu mba
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by ricsman(m): 6:26pm
Was expecting to see the damages in different pictures but ended up seeing same pic.
people should learn to give factual information
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Abbeyme: 6:26pm
Thins one na Dragon 'laughing in familiar spirits' o
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by femo122: 6:27pm
that road is named after buhari I know the road
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by ElRapido: 6:27pm
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:28pm
Remimadrid:
Don't mind him, he is an oponu
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:28pm
Oga o, see CO, see pollution.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Kashbwoyjnr: 6:29pm
And zombies will be shouting igbos ain't marginalized, I blame jubrin from Sudan for this
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by ipobarecriminals: 6:29pm
Kanu handiwork. Kanu is a TERRORIST.Kanu nah arsonist.*eXit thread*
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Tamass: 6:30pm
anonymuz:Oga its same in the whole country...doont make a fuss of it
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Tamass: 6:31pm
Kashbwoyjnr:You are the zombie...so you think roads in the north are well developed? stop drinking that poo!
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by VIPERVENOM(m): 6:32pm
It was buhari and the army that sent that tanker there in an effort to wipe the population
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Klington: 6:33pm
Recently, abia has always been in the news for the wrong reasons.
Lawd have mercy
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by OGHENAOGIE(m): 6:34pm
Kashbwoyjnr:make una sharap everyone is marginalized ok bad roads de everywhere don't enthnicized things ok
|Re: Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS by Spaxon(f): 6:35pm
Oh lawd,
