|Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by OneHead: 4:16pm
Tragedy Averted in Owerri ...
What would have been a major tragedy was mysteriously averted when a luxury bus belonging to a popular transport company went ablaze today in Owerri. The incident happened in the early hours of today along ulakwo junction.
The driver, passersby, other road users were still in shock as a vehicle moving could suddenly go ablaze. To God be the glory that no life was lost in the inferno.
Source: http://www.headng.com/2017/12/owerri-luxury-bus-go-ablaze/
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by BentiBenti: 4:19pm
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 4:21pm
Hope no casualties?
Bad luck of rochas
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Benjom(m): 4:26pm
Hmmn... everyone needs to be careful this season o. May we live to fulfil our days on earth in good health and prosperity.
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by LordPOSEIDON: 4:30pm
One inHuman being up there said its the badluck of Rochas that set the bus on fire.. Good! Continue
At any rate, I stand gidigba beside the Founder of Snake Island as we dey view as things dey cook for de thread.. I'm really privileged Sir Lala
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 4:31pm
Well report to the commisioner of happiness.... E no concern me... Let me continue with my candy crush
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by dignity33: 4:31pm
Be aware that this fellow username are agent of government media outlet paid to decieve Nigerians in Nairaland forum, they comment on any topic against Buhari administration trying to convince Nigeria that Buhari is the last option they spend the whole day spaming on Comment against Goverment. Please my brothers and Sisters don't be deceive by this Wicked people who are collecting money to sold their fellow Nigeria to this evil adminstration, the likes of them are full in other Social Media paid by Buhari Lauretta Onochie.
Ngeneukwenu, python, seunmsg, sarrki,
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by KushyKush: 4:31pm
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Playz: 4:32pm
Good to know no lives were lost. The management of the said transport company should look into it and find out the cause of the "sudden fire"
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by ebothom(m): 4:32pm
jeez!!!...thank God there was no human casualty
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:32pm
hope no big yansh or fine girl was inside
we are trying to protect the best from extinction, the ugly ones can go
wen i see a fine girl
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 4:32pm
Na only God understand sha
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 4:32pm
The owner of the transport company is a ritualist.
He is yet to offer his sacrifice for the renewal of his blood money charm.
Until he does so, he will keep losing his property mysteriously.
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by favoritte: 4:32pm
Hope no life was lost
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:32pm
Imo state is always in the news recently
Either for the good, the bad or the ugly.
Rochas, ikpuola!
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by jacoik(m): 4:33pm
Rochas state. I bet my last kobo in d bank that u will see the statue of that burnt bus in two weeks time
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by iyajiAdoga2017: 4:33pm
Spirit of statue at work.
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 4:33pm
They are not yet through with mass burial from the Tanker and Mini bus accident and this one again
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Nonywendy(m): 4:33pm
Nawa oo
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by iamloski(m): 4:33pm
Evil men at work, xmas is near, they are looking for souls to devour, their plans have solely failed.
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by propanet(m): 4:33pm
The weather is too hot
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by orijintv(m): 4:34pm
dignity33:
Only if you had Dignity in your sense of reasoning just like the way you have it on your Nairaland Username, you could have made perfect sense without being sentimental sir. #Peace
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by jacoik(m): 4:35pm
Rochas state. I bet my last kobo in d bank that u will see the statue of that burnt bus in two weeks time. Only state where u have commissioner for happiness and husbandry affairs
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 4:36pm
Where is the Commissioner for Happiness when you need her ?
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by iamloski(m): 4:36pm
dignity33:you are talking out of content, why, stop typing nonsense,jobless buffon
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 4:37pm
That bus fit no get insurance so....
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Pinuc: 4:37pm
Rochas, please we need a statue of the bus in that location. Oya action.
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by aguiyi2: 4:37pm
Okorocha's evil deeds affecting the whole imo state.Deep cleansing needed.
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by Brown3601: 4:37pm
commisioner of happiness shoud go and make d driver happy nau, bad governance, bad luck
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 4:38pm
iamJ:one spotted
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by olawamide042(m): 4:38pm
Eyha....God will do a new one for them..
|Re: Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:39pm
eddieguru:with ur face like eggroll with one burnt black spot
see hand like ugwu leaf farmer
