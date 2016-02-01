Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Moving Luxury Bus Burns In Owerri (Photos) (8134 Views)

Fuel Tanker Crashes And Burns In Aba, Properties Destroyed. PICS / Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos / Bus Burns On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (Graphic Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





What would have been a major tragedy was mysteriously averted when a luxury bus belonging to a popular transport company went ablaze today in Owerri. The incident happened in the early hours of today along ulakwo junction.







The driver, passersby, other road users were still in shock as a vehicle moving could suddenly go ablaze. To God be the glory that no life was lost in the inferno.



Source: Tragedy Averted in Owerri ...What would have been a major tragedy was mysteriously averted when a luxury bus belonging to a popular transport company went ablaze today in Owerri. The incident happened in the early hours of today along ulakwo junction.The driver, passersby, other road users were still in shock as a vehicle moving could suddenly go ablaze. To God be the glory that no life was lost in the inferno.Source: http://www.headng.com/2017/12/owerri-luxury-bus-go-ablaze/ 2 Likes

please I'm using this medium to beg a good heart here to bless me with at least N2,000. I've been drinking garri since morning. God bless

Account no: 6552648274

Bank name: fidelity bank 5 Likes

Hope no casualties?







Bad luck of rochas 1 Like

Hmmn... everyone needs to be careful this season o. May we live to fulfil our days on earth in good health and prosperity. 3 Likes

One inHuman being up there said its the badluck of Rochas that set the bus on fire.. Good! Continue



At any rate, I stand gidigba beside the Founder of Snake Island as we dey view as things dey cook for de thread.. I'm really privileged Sir Lala

Well report to the commisioner of happiness.... E no concern me... Let me continue with my candy crush

Be aware that this fellow username are agent of government media outlet paid to decieve Nigerians in Nairaland forum, they comment on any topic against Buhari administration trying to convince Nigeria that Buhari is the last option they spend the whole day spaming on Comment against Goverment. Please my brothers and Sisters don't be deceive by this Wicked people who are collecting money to sold their fellow Nigeria to this evil adminstration, the likes of them are full in other Social Media paid by Buhari Lauretta Onochie.



Ngeneukwenu, python, seunmsg, sarrki, 5 Likes 2 Shares

Good to know no lives were lost. The management of the said transport company should look into it and find out the cause of the "sudden fire"

jeez!!!...thank God there was no human casualty







we are trying to protect the best from extinction, the ugly ones can go





wen i see a fine girl

hope no big yansh or fine girl was insidewe are trying to protect the best from extinction, the ugly ones can gowen i see a fine girl 3 Likes

Na only God understand sha







The owner of the transport company is a ritualist.



He is yet to offer his sacrifice for the renewal of his blood money charm.





Until he does so, he will keep losing his property mysteriously. The owner of the transport company is a ritualist.He is yet to offer his sacrifice for the renewal of his blood money charm.Until he does so, he will keep losing his property mysteriously.

Hope no life was lost



Either for the good, the bad or the ugly.



Rochas, ikpuola! Imo state is always in the news recentlyEither for the good, the bad or the ugly.Rochas, ikpuola! 2 Likes

Rochas state. I bet my last kobo in d bank that u will see the statue of that burnt bus in two weeks time

Spirit of statue at work.

They are not yet through with mass burial from the Tanker and Mini bus accident and this one again

Nawa oo

Evil men at work, xmas is near, they are looking for souls to devour, their plans have solely failed. 2 Likes 1 Share

The weather is too hot 1 Like

dignity33:

Be aware that this fellow username are agent of government media outlet paid to decieve Nigerians in Nairaland forum, they comment on any topic against Buhari administration trying to convince Nigeria that Buhari is the last option they spend the whole day spaming on Comment against Goverment. Please my brothers and Sisters don't be deceive by this Wicked people who are collecting money to sold their fellow Nigeria to this evil adminstration, the likes of them are full in other Social Media paid by Buhari Lauretta Onochie.



Ngeneukwenu, python, seunmsg, sarrki,

Only if you had Dignity in your sense of reasoning just like the way you have it on your Nairaland Username, you could have made perfect sense without being sentimental sir. #Peace Only if you had Dignity in your sense of reasoning just like the way you have it on your Nairaland Username, you could have made perfect sense without being sentimental sir. #Peace

Rochas state. I bet my last kobo in d bank that u will see the statue of that burnt bus in two weeks time. Only state where u have commissioner for happiness and husbandry affairs 1 Like

Where is the Commissioner for Happiness when you need her ? 2 Likes

dignity33:

Be aware that this fellow username are agent of government media outlet paid to decieve Nigerians in Nairaland forum, they comment on any topic against Buhari administration trying to convince Nigeria that Buhari is the last option they spend the whole day spaming on Comment against Goverment. Please my brothers and Sisters don't be deceive by this Wicked people who are collecting money to sold their fellow Nigeria to this evil adminstration, the likes of them are full in other Social Media paid by Buhari Lauretta Onochie.



Ngeneukwenu, python, seunmsg, sarrki, you are talking out of content, why, stop typing nonsense,jobless buffon you are talking out of content, why, stop typing nonsense,jobless buffon

That bus fit no get insurance so....

Rochas, please we need a statue of the bus in that location. Oya action.

Okorocha's evil deeds affecting the whole imo state.Deep cleansing needed.

commisioner of happiness shoud go and make d driver happy nau, bad governance, bad luck 1 Like

iamJ:

hope no big yansh or fine girl was inside





we are trying to protect the best from extinction, the ugly ones can go





wen i see a fine girl

one spotted one spotted

Eyha....God will do a new one for them..