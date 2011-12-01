₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by ogododo: 5:56pm On Oct 16
Manchester City continue its impressive run by taking on Napoli.
Napoli should rest players for the Champions League game against Manchester City because they face Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday, says president Aurelio de Laurentiis.
The Naples club have not won the league since 1980 but are two points clear of nearest rivals Inter at the top.
City could have forward Sergio Aguero back in their side, three weeks after he broke a rib in a car crash.
Captain Vincent Kompany remains doubtful with a calf injury.
City are top of Group F after winning their opening two games - against Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord - without conceding.
Napoli are third in the group, level on three points with Shakhtar.
'City game is almost impossible to win'
Belgium striker Dries Mertens has helped propel Napoli to the top of Serie A with seven goals in eight league games this season.
But whether boss Maurizio Sarri plays the 30-year-old against City remains to be seen.
Mertens has been directly involved in nine of Napoli's past 14 Champions League goals, scoring six and providing three assists.
"City? I think that some of our players should sit out this game, with Inter only around the corner and being just as important," said De Laurentiis.
"For us, it could also be a game that's almost impossible to win, but we'll wait for them in Naples."
Napoli have won all eight of their Serie A games so far this season, scoring 26 goals and conceding just five.
How likely are Man City to progress?
Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Champions League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and their results to date, and have come up with a probability percentage of each side progressing to the knockout stage.
Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, said: "Manchester City's win against Shakhtar Donetsk was expected but still pushes the club's chance of progress up to 93%. The two matches against Group F's second best team, Napoli, will go a long way to deciding City's passage."
Napoli chasing first win on English soil - stats
Napoli have never won an away game against English opposition in all competitions, losing five of their six trips, conceding 15 goals and scoring only three.
City and Napoli's only previous meeting came in the 2011-12 Champions League group stages. The Italians were unbeaten, drawing 1-1 in Manchester before winning 2-1 in Naples.
City are unbeaten in their past 10 Champions League home games (W7 D3).
This is City's seventh consecutive Champions League campaign. They have made it past the last 16 only once, reaching the semi-finals in 2015-16.
Napoli have progressed to the knockout stages in two of their three previous appearances but have never made it further than the last 16.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by folashade96(f): 5:59pm On Oct 16
Groups become great only when everyone in them do his or her absolute best
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by RoyalBlak007: 7:33pm On Oct 16
♤Another
♤Whitewash
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by akincay: 5:52pm
Tough test
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by rawpadgin(m): 5:53pm
God!
City win & under 3.5=2.95 odds
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by 9jvirgin(m): 5:54pm
Mancity will lose.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by mynd43(m): 5:54pm
see the preview of the match:
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by AlfaWaleFatai: 5:54pm
man city forever
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by adeniyi55: 5:54pm
2-1
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Kylekent59: 5:55pm
9jvirgin:If they lose,am gonna send you 200 naira recharge card. But if they win, then you do the sending
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Heywhizzy(m): 5:56pm
city to win by a goal difference..most likely 3 2
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by TheGoodJoe(m): 5:56pm
Come On Cityzens.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by TimeMod1: 5:56pm
EPL is an overrated league. Guardiola has proved so far that the quality of the premier league is no better than the segunda division.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by I124U: 5:56pm
Messi will score 2 own goals today. Who wanna bet
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Foodforthought(m): 5:56pm
Napoli should get their defence ready. Those Guardiola boys dem no get joy o
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by gift01: 5:57pm
Two exciting teams. What is guaranteed: No parking of bus �
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Benekruku(m): 5:58pm
I124U:
And you think Sunday Oliseh will allow him score?
He cant even dribble past Kobe Bryant successfully.
Am sorry Bro, No goal for Messi tonight.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by manciti: 5:59pm
with this current man city form, even guardiolas barca is jealous of this team. mancity might even win EPL by January with this current form.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Foodforthought(m): 5:59pm
TimeMod1:He has proved nothing yet...calm down oga it's just game week 8
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by juddybrown(m): 6:01pm
12 and over 1.5
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Boyooosa(m): 6:02pm
Let's go there!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by RB007(m): 6:02pm
MANCITY-2
NAPOLI -1
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Sapiosexuality(m): 6:03pm
This is the type of match that even the gods themselves will like to watch. Two teams playing the best of football in Europe not some team who love to use the bus. These guys bring new meaning to football.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Foodforthought(m): 6:04pm
I124U:Why should he be defending when he has Vidic and Leon Balogun to do the defending?
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by I124U: 6:04pm
Benekruku:For where who yarn u that dust Gattuso go try score freekick after dt he go commot for Messi in the last minute, only for Messi to dribble the whole field and score two own goals
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by I124U: 6:05pm
Foodforthought:who told you he would be playing defense
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by manciti: 6:07pm
I have never seen a team more complete like man city, their first eleven and second eleven have the same quality players, they don't missed anybody.
even if Silva, due bryune, and fernandinho are rested, u still have Bernardo Silva, yaya ture and Gudigan coming in, and they are all big boys
even without company, Mendy and aguero they are still winning emphatically. this team is wicked, make Napoli rest players joor, it is already a lost game
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by bettercreature(m): 6:08pm
Sapiosexuality:I actually want them to beat city! City's confidence is too high and scary at the moment
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by TimeMod1: 6:08pm
Foodforthought:He has nothing to prove to anyone. How about a 29 goal league record in 8 matches in the history of EPL.
Winning a championship with Mancity will come naturally.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by funnynation(m): 6:10pm
Etihad Army..
The game will be sweet. Two attacking team in Europe
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Dmeji4444(m): 6:10pm
Any update on Arsenal Match?
Up Gunners!!!!!
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL Today At 7:45pm by Sirbobowen(m): 6:13pm
Am reporting ur guys to d admin Donald trump
Benekruku:
