GET INNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN NNNNNN Sterling baby. Who is Hazard

nawa oo

man city dy vex

It's 2-0

LesbianBoy:





Which one come be "the true blues"



Are you saying chelsea are "the fake blue"



Clarify now I dey quick ves!

Chelsea rocks ocean blue only two thirds of the earth surface but Manchester city rocks sky blue . Limitless . If you get my drift we up there Chelsea rocks ocean blue only two thirds of the earth surface but Manchester city rocks sky blue . Limitless . If you get my drift we up there

Mancity is on fire, Na we get here

Jesus to the rescue

Who wan stop them

TimeMod1:

EPL is an overrated league. Guardiola has proved so far that the quality of the premier league is no better than the segunda division.

After spending how much? Lets hear word.

I dey envy man city.

The Bleep in Jesus

We wee stat testin Dia players Dem for EPO Now... How u go Dey beat person 7goals,8goals?? Dose ones no get Gawd? MancIty don start Dia basketball game agn abi,We wee stat testin Dia players Dem for EPO Now... How u go Dey beat person 7goals,8goals?? Dose ones no get Gawd? 1 Like

WE ARE SO bleeping GOOD

Phonefanatic:

I dey envy man city. They are making me sad

I thought you guys said Pep will not win single cup in premiership.

best in Europe ......No modafucka can stop us

The workrate without the ball is a thing of beauty.

akincay:

Who wan stop them arsenal

Mancity will not win anythung this season. Mark my words.. they have initial gragra, but they wont win any cup this season.

David Silva is in form and he's like the 3rd or 4th best player in the side. Let that sink in.

Magnifico2000:

Mancity will not win anythung this season. Mark my words.. they have initial gragra, but they wont win any cup this season. Shut up fool

cydophobia:

I thought you guys said Pep will not win single cup in premiership. has he won anything yet?

Mancity no the look face again ooh

Sapiosexuality:

This is the type of match that even the gods themselves will like to watch. Two teams playing the best of football in Europe not some team who love to use the bus. These guys bring new meaning to football. I am disappointed at this your statement, because i know this jibe is for manutd.

Neymar1095:



Shut up fool How i wish i can remind of this statement at the end of the season. Then we would know who the real fool is. Nothing for mancity this season.

Magnifico2000:

Mancity will not win anythung this season. Mark my words.. they have initial gragra, but they wont win any cup this season.

I'm telling you I'm telling you

Sezua:



After spending how much? Lets hear word. sureteeboy:

Yet he needed Millions of dollars to prove that. Oh I almost forgot the other big four were mere spectators over the last two transfer windows. yeye dey smell. Oh I almost forgot the other big four were mere spectators over the last two transfer windows. yeye dey smell.

Drummerboy15:

Napoli has been fantastic this season too so i dont see man city having an easy run. man city should be careful of the likes of callejon, dires mertens and insigne as they also can destroy any defence and are in good form in italy too scoring 26 goals in 8 matches.

the only thing i see is a gg

Yinmu, people wey shaktar donetsk win sef

Typical, City look great and suddenly 'Napoli are poo', 'they're resting players' etc.......Rubbish

Man City treble this season.

Dexter247:





Yinmu, people wey shaktar donetsk win sef lol their focus is on their league





Yinmu, people wey shaktar donetsk win sef lol their focus is on the league lol their focus is on their leaguelol their focus is on the league

Monicity on rampage. ..