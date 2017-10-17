₦airaland Forum

Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live

Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 7:58pm
GET INNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN NNNNNN Sterling baby. Who is Hazard
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neimar: 7:59pm
nawa oo
man city dy vex
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Burger01(m): 8:00pm
It's 2-0 cheesy
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:01pm
LesbianBoy:


Which one come be "the true blues"

Are you saying chelsea are "the fake blue"

Clarify now I dey quick ves! angry

Chelsea rocks ocean blue only two thirds of the earth surface but Manchester city rocks sky blue . Limitless . If you get my drift we up there
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by mazimee(m): 8:01pm
Mancity is on fire, Na we get here
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:01pm
Jesus to the rescue
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by akincay: 8:02pm
Who wan stop them
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Sezua(m): 8:03pm
TimeMod1:
EPL is an overrated league. Guardiola has proved so far that the quality of the premier league is no better than the segunda division.
After spending how much? Lets hear word.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Phonefanatic: 8:03pm
I dey envy man city.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:03pm
The Bleep in Jesus
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by cutefergiee(m): 8:03pm
MancIty don start Dia basketball game agn abi, We wee stat testin Dia players Dem for EPO Now... How u go Dey beat person 7goals,8goals?? Dose ones no get Gawd?

Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:04pm
WE ARE SO bleeping GOOD
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 8:04pm
Phonefanatic:
I dey envy man city.
They are making me sad
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by cydophobia(m): 8:05pm
I thought you guys said Pep will not win single cup in premiership.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:05pm
best in Europe ......No modafucka can stop us
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:06pm
The workrate without the ball is a thing of beauty.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by bujebudanu1(m): 8:06pm
akincay:
Who wan stop them
arsenal

Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:07pm
Mancity will not win anythung this season. Mark my words.. they have initial gragra, but they wont win any cup this season.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:07pm
David Silva is in form and he's like the 3rd or 4th best player in the side. Let that sink in.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:09pm
Magnifico2000:
Mancity will not win anythung this season. Mark my words.. they have initial gragra, but they wont win any cup this season.
Shut up fool
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by numerouno01(m): 8:09pm
cydophobia:
I thought you guys said Pep will not win single cup in premiership.
has he won anything yet?

Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by lemonys(m): 8:09pm
Mancity no the look face again ooh
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:09pm
Sapiosexuality:
This is the type of match that even the gods themselves will like to watch. Two teams playing the best of football in Europe not some team who love to use the bus. These guys bring new meaning to football.
I am disappointed at this your statement, because i know this jibe is for manutd.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:11pm
Neymar1095:

Shut up fool
How i wish i can remind of this statement at the end of the season. Then we would know who the real fool is. Nothing for mancity this season.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by bujebudanu1(m): 8:11pm
Magnifico2000:
Mancity will not win anythung this season. Mark my words.. they have initial gragra, but they wont win any cup this season.

I'm telling you
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by TimeMod1: 8:12pm
Sezua:

After spending how much? Lets hear word.
sureteeboy:
Yet he needed Millions of dollars to prove that.
Oh I almost forgot the other big four were mere spectators over the last two transfer windows. yeye dey smell.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Dexter247: 8:12pm
Drummerboy15:
Napoli has been fantastic this season too so i dont see man city having an easy run. man city should be careful of the likes of callejon, dires mertens and insigne as they also can destroy any defence and are in good form in italy too scoring 26 goals in 8 matches.
the only thing i see is a gg

Yinmu, people wey shaktar donetsk win sef undecided
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:14pm
Typical, City look great and suddenly 'Napoli are poo', 'they're resting players' etc.......Rubbish
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:17pm
Man City treble this season.
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Drummerboy15: 8:17pm
Dexter247:


Yinmu, people wey shaktar donetsk win sef undecided
lol their focus is on their league
Dexter247:


Yinmu, people wey shaktar donetsk win sef undecided
lol their focus is on the league
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by olusun43(m): 8:18pm
Monicity on rampage. ..
Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:19pm
Could be five by now

