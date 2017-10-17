₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 7:58pm
GET INNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN NNNNNN Sterling baby. Who is Hazard
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neimar: 7:59pm
nawa oo
man city dy vex
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Burger01(m): 8:00pm
It's 2-0
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:01pm
LesbianBoy:
Chelsea rocks ocean blue only two thirds of the earth surface but Manchester city rocks sky blue . Limitless . If you get my drift we up there
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by mazimee(m): 8:01pm
Mancity is on fire, Na we get here
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Lightning07(m): 8:01pm
Jesus to the rescue
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by akincay: 8:02pm
Who wan stop them
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Sezua(m): 8:03pm
TimeMod1:After spending how much? Lets hear word.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Phonefanatic: 8:03pm
I dey envy man city.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:03pm
The Bleep in Jesus
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by cutefergiee(m): 8:03pm
MancIty don start Dia basketball game agn abi, We wee stat testin Dia players Dem for EPO Now... How u go Dey beat person 7goals,8goals?? Dose ones no get Gawd?
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:04pm
WE ARE SO bleeping GOOD
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 8:04pm
Phonefanatic:They are making me sad
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by cydophobia(m): 8:05pm
I thought you guys said Pep will not win single cup in premiership.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:05pm
best in Europe ......No modafucka can stop us
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:06pm
The workrate without the ball is a thing of beauty.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by bujebudanu1(m): 8:06pm
akincay:arsenal
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:07pm
Mancity will not win anythung this season. Mark my words.. they have initial gragra, but they wont win any cup this season.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:07pm
David Silva is in form and he's like the 3rd or 4th best player in the side. Let that sink in.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:09pm
Magnifico2000:Shut up fool
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by numerouno01(m): 8:09pm
cydophobia:has he won anything yet?
1 Like
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by lemonys(m): 8:09pm
Mancity no the look face again ooh
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:09pm
Sapiosexuality:I am disappointed at this your statement, because i know this jibe is for manutd.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:11pm
Neymar1095:How i wish i can remind of this statement at the end of the season. Then we would know who the real fool is. Nothing for mancity this season.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by bujebudanu1(m): 8:11pm
Magnifico2000:
I'm telling you
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by TimeMod1: 8:12pm
Sezua:
sureteeboy:Oh I almost forgot the other big four were mere spectators over the last two transfer windows. yeye dey smell.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Dexter247: 8:12pm
Drummerboy15:
Yinmu, people wey shaktar donetsk win sef
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:14pm
Typical, City look great and suddenly 'Napoli are poo', 'they're resting players' etc.......Rubbish
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:17pm
Man City treble this season.
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Drummerboy15: 8:17pm
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by olusun43(m): 8:18pm
Monicity on rampage. ..
|Re: Manchester City Vs Napoli :UCL (2 - 0) - Live by Neymar1095(m): 8:19pm
Could be five by now
