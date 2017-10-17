₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by contactmorak: 8:59pm On Oct 16
.Akosua Hanson,a beautiful and we'll endowed Ghanaian radio personality shared the photos and her fans have not stop debating over her chest.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/busty-ghana-oapakosua-hansons-nobraday-photo-gets-people-talking
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by contactmorak: 8:59pm On Oct 16
See her unclad photos here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/busty-ghana-oapakosua-hansons-nobraday-photo-gets-people-talking
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by biacan(f): 9:01pm On Oct 16
She's good to go for a lady like her age
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by alexistaiwo: 10:53pm On Oct 16
A moment silence for our fallen heroes.
The photo on the left depicts the female breasts @ 17-20 years of age.
The photo on the right depicts the female breasts aged 20 and above when the law of diminishing returns start to manifest.
This is not my handwriting
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by Jnutro: 10:53pm On Oct 16
Na her body sha
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by coolhamid(m): 10:53pm On Oct 16
Mehn, fear guys...
Guys don really work on her boobi no be small
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by Yorobastard(m): 10:53pm On Oct 16
How is this in front page already with only 4 comments....mtcheeew
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by iWasNotHere(m): 10:53pm On Oct 16
Olympus has fallen
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by iphanyiuma(m): 10:53pm On Oct 16
Vaseline crew you know what to do
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by devigblegble: 10:53pm On Oct 16
I love her breast OMG
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by judlice84: 10:53pm On Oct 16
This world should just come to an end
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by 26Clueless(m): 10:54pm On Oct 16
what should I say to dis now....ok miss Saggy boobs we see you
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by ayusco85(m): 10:54pm On Oct 16
What's thr to talk about
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by angusakpuogwu: 10:54pm On Oct 16
how do you say bobi in your language. help me ask her Abeg
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by blackbeau1(f): 10:54pm On Oct 16
Beht y ? No bra day should be restricted to people with small and sightly shapely breasts mbok
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by keepingmum: 10:54pm On Oct 16
Everything is just downtrodden.....everyone looks downcast
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by EmekaBlue(m): 10:54pm On Oct 16
U already know it
OLYMPUS has fallen
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by Tosinville(m): 10:54pm On Oct 16
Bad monalisa
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by Sleyanya1(m): 10:55pm On Oct 16
We're living in a Crazy world...Lucky Dube saw all these coming.
Africans please nau...Start being thirsty for innovation and excellence. Enough of all these mediocre celebrations.
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by crisycent: 10:55pm On Oct 16
.
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by Kentura(m): 10:55pm On Oct 16
Tired boobs
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by Elxandre(m): 10:55pm On Oct 16
Humble assets
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by Cajal: 10:55pm On Oct 16
Olosho
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by henriche(m): 10:55pm On Oct 16
after seenin d two pictures, i now d importance of bra.
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by somadinho10: 10:55pm On Oct 16
Alas!! I was in One corner as I saw how Olympus fell
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by danasjoe1: 10:56pm On Oct 16
See breast like flat bathroom slippers
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:56pm On Oct 16
Someone be askin hw it made fp wth jes four comments lol.. Are u new to nl
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by NoFavors: 10:56pm On Oct 16
We love b(.)(.)bs
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by Tosinville(m): 10:56pm On Oct 16
judlice84:why bro ? Why u tripping ? Be easy
|Re: Nana Akosua Hanson's "No Bra Day" Photo Got People Talking by McBeal10(f): 10:56pm On Oct 16
so how in seun's name is this news.
