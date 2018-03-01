₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by Muckross1122(m): 8:14pm On Mar 08
A former babcock student with the user name @Tzhardy on twitter has taken to the platform to call out Davido's girlfriend "chioma".
According to Tzhardy, chioma has slept with almost babcock male students.
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by xpressng(m): 8:18pm On Mar 08
wetin concern you slow poke..is it your like??
so far you no chop am im happy.
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by timwudz(m): 8:25pm On Mar 08
Hater.. where is or are your proofs
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by Eco99(m): 8:40pm On Mar 08
...
Well
If you think say na only you don chop your girlfriend
Cast the first stone
Even if you saw blood and is still seeing blood
My broda i promise you at least 1000 spirit husbands don chop am tire
#Eco99#
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by LieutenantBOBO: 8:47pm On Mar 08
People MUST have something negative to say about everyone... That's life.
The guy just wants to trend. Nothing more. He might be right & at thesame time, it might be a lie. But even if he's right, as a man, you don't have to be running your mouth like a bitxh.
That's how someone here on NL dropped one random talk that all the boys used Tonto as practical. Which made me wonder if it was the Tonto I knew or another one.
World people everywhere... SMH
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by delishpot: 9:00pm On Mar 08
This one too go come out talk say he be man? He need respect himself
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by LesbianBoy(m): 9:06pm On Mar 08
Another idiot that just wants to trend. The funny thing is bloggers will help him achieve his aim without verifying if he is saying the truth or not.
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by jayson87: 9:29pm On Mar 08
When you are making progress... please know there is always one idiot who will do all it takes to bring you down with your past. Just know those kind of people are called stepping stones
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by TheNigerianMan: 9:41pm On Mar 08
LesbianBoy:
Actually the problem is people that keep reacting to what bloggers post, if you stop reacting, then bloggers will stop, but this is just rubbish to me
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by pantherblack: 9:42pm On Mar 08
phew
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by salbis(m): 9:42pm On Mar 08
Chioma na food?
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by akeentech(m): 9:42pm On Mar 08
My future wife sef go tink say I be loyal husband, I pity her, she no go knw say I dey anda chick even this night
The guy sabi rap wallahi... he should be rapper not ranter
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:42pm On Mar 08
Her past is her past. Judge her from when you know her. Afterall, many great Pastors all over the world have a bad story to tell
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by soberdrunk(m): 9:43pm On Mar 08
"Experience" is key, me I personally prefer 'high mileage'
Ps-This boy is a 'bitch-ass' Nigga and deserves better flogging....
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 9:43pm On Mar 08
Attention seeking fellow
Mr shuku shaka and shoe maker why don't you go and mind your business abi is it your skriping
All I see is a full grown boy trying to be relevant I did not want to give him attention but if am silent then what he saying is true
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by afroniger: 9:43pm On Mar 08
And so forking what? Is davido himself a virgin? Immature kids everywhere.
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by DidierDrogba: 9:44pm On Mar 08
A Disgrace to Manhood
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by sukar886: 9:44pm On Mar 08
na wahoo,omo see bad belle,wetin concern u
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by busky101(m): 9:44pm On Mar 08
Fool, Na ur chop
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by pussywounder: 9:44pm On Mar 08
he did not meet her a virgin. so he knows she has been "chopped".
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by DIYhackers: 9:45pm On Mar 08
He typed rubbish
Main while this is How To Activate 9Mobile Magic Sim in case you want to
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by OdikwaRisky: 9:45pm On Mar 08
Maybe the girl no gree for the boy because I don’t understand which kind bad belle be this
Mr Tzhardy, is it your business? Wetin be your own? Is David O complaining? David On that has slept with 100s of girls with evidence of three baby mamas, no be him worse pass? Better focus on cleaning the porn on your laptop before your school management would find it and expel you.
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by amani63(m): 9:45pm On Mar 08
Idiot
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by devindevin2000: 9:45pm On Mar 08
This is what you get for messing with these low lives Afonjas....all they think about is sex sex sex. If these Igbo women have sense, they will know that Afonjas are looking for every small opportunity to pull you down from your high pedestal as one of the most desired, respected, loyal and chaste women on this earth.
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by Sirventor01(m): 9:45pm On Mar 08
Gibberish but then again make all dis girls dey live life like they are going to account for it tomorrow
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by bbbabes(f): 9:45pm On Mar 08
The deek that begot this one is wasted
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by praiseneofingz(m): 9:46pm On Mar 08
so did he told you he was looking for a virgin gf?
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by joystickextend1(m): 9:46pm On Mar 08
nawa o
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by mhisbliss(f): 9:46pm On Mar 08
he didn't ask you to mind his business for him aproko
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by BABANGBALI: 9:46pm On Mar 08
Davido hates tight pussssssies, the wider the sweeter for him, so no hassles.
|Re: "Babcock Boys Had Sex With Chioma, Davido's Girlfriend" - Ex Babcock Student by Gangster1ms: 9:46pm On Mar 08
Why do i believe this guy?
These girls shouldn't be trusted.. u weren't there in their past. Chioma is really a skrep if u look hard
