According to Tzhardy, chioma has slept with almost babcock male students.



http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/all-babcock-boys-don-chop-chioma-ex.html



wetin concern you slow poke..is it your like??

so far you no chop am im happy. 124 Likes 8 Shares

Hater.. where is or are your proofs 23 Likes 4 Shares

If you think say na only you don chop your girlfriend



Cast the first stone



Even if you saw blood and is still seeing blood



My broda i promise you at least 1000 spirit husbands don chop am tire





#Eco99# 140 Likes 10 Shares

People MUST have something negative to say about everyone... That's life.



The guy just wants to trend. Nothing more. He might be right & at thesame time, it might be a lie. But even if he's right, as a man, you don't have to be running your mouth like a bitxh.



That's how someone here on NL dropped one random talk that all the boys used Tonto as practical. Which made me wonder if it was the Tonto I knew or another one.



World people everywhere... SMH 61 Likes 5 Shares

This one too go come out talk say he be man? He need respect himself 16 Likes

Another idiot that just wants to trend. The funny thing is bloggers will help him achieve his aim without verifying if he is saying the truth or not. 20 Likes 2 Shares

When you are making progress... please know there is always one idiot who will do all it takes to bring you down with your past. Just know those kind of people are called stepping stones 22 Likes 1 Share

LesbianBoy:

Another idiot that just wants to trend. The funny thing is bloggers will help him achieve his aim without verifying if he is saying the truth or not.

Actually the problem is people that keep reacting to what bloggers post, if you stop reacting, then bloggers will stop, but this is just rubbish to me Actually the problem is people that keep reacting to what bloggers post, if you stop reacting, then bloggers will stop, but this is just rubbish to me 3 Likes

Chioma na food? 7 Likes

My future wife sef go tink say I be loyal husband, I pity her, she no go knw say I dey anda chick even this night





The guy sabi rap wallahi... he should be rapper not ranter 6 Likes

Her past is her past. Judge her from when you know her. Afterall, many great Pastors all over the world have a bad story to tell 16 Likes 1 Share







Ps-This boy is a 'bitch-ass' Nigga and deserves better flogging.... "Experience" is key, me I personally prefer 'high mileage'Ps-This boy is a 'bitch-ass' Nigga and deserves better flogging.... 7 Likes





Mr shuku shaka and shoe maker why don't you go and mind your business abi is it your skriping



All I see is a full grown boy trying to be relevant I did not want to give him attention but if am silent then what he saying is true Attention seeking fellowMr shuku shaka and shoe maker why don't you go and mind your business abi is it your skripingAll I see is a full grown boy trying to be relevant I did not want to give him attention but if am silent then what he saying is true 6 Likes 1 Share

And so forking what? Is davido himself a virgin? Immature kids everywhere. 11 Likes 3 Shares

A Disgrace to Manhood 8 Likes

na wahoo,omo see bad belle,wetin concern u 2 Likes

Fool, Na ur chop 2 Likes

he did not meet her a virgin. so he knows she has been "chopped". 1 Like



Main while this is He typed rubbishMain while this is How To Activate 9Mobile Magic Sim in case you want to 1 Like

Maybe the girl no gree for the boy because I don’t understand which kind bad belle be this

Mr Tzhardy, is it your business? Wetin be your own? Is David O complaining? David On that has slept with 100s of girls with evidence of three baby mamas, no be him worse pass? Better focus on cleaning the porn on your laptop before your school management would find it and expel you. 19 Likes

Idiot 2 Likes

This is what you get for messing with these low lives Afonjas....all they think about is sex sex sex. If these Igbo women have sense, they will know that Afonjas are looking for every small opportunity to pull you down from your high pedestal as one of the most desired, respected, loyal and chaste women on this earth. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Gibberish but then again make all dis girls dey live life like they are going to account for it tomorrow 7 Likes

The deek that begot this one is wasted 1 Like

so did he told you he was looking for a virgin gf? 3 Likes 1 Share

nawa o

he didn't ask you to mind his business for him aproko

Davido hates tight pussssssies, the wider the sweeter for him, so no hassles. 4 Likes