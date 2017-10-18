Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. (5392 Views)

Nawa oooo





What did I just read?

How e take concern am? Why is he loosing sleep over that? Instead of grading the work before him, he is busy chasing shadows.

Send him to me let me explain the how 10 Likes 1 Share

Lolz. . .don't mind him ojare Lolz. . .don't mind him ojare 5 Likes

Hai, University lecturer indeed. Lolzzzz.....

He doesn't know that it's the sweetest part of project/ dissertation writing cos you acknowledge anything u want to acknowledge in your choice of words. Even if it's your dog.



Come, I hope it's not an avenue to drop you to 2.1!?. Go collect your first class o. All these jealous lecturers.

Back belle Prof

maybe the prof was force to acknowledged one prof during his study time, he is now showing a student he is the boss. write the prof forefathers there maybe he go approve. bad behaviour we need to eradicate in our institutions in Naina. I too know dey kill oooo 1 Like

Some supervisors pay attention unnecessary datails. ...can really be cool sometimes 1 Like

I am sure he will read everything as a "prof"



Thank God for social media.



Total Freedom of speech





Acknowledged my generator for not breaking down after long hours of night usage



Acknowledged my lousy neighbours for choosing to take a vacation during the period I was drafting the thesis...



And the acknowledge list goes on...





E mean say Prof no go find me worthy of character...



Prof! Prof!! Me wey acknowledge my mosquitoes for not biting me and causing me to have malaria during the period of my research...Acknowledged my generator for not breaking down after long hours of night usageAcknowledged my lousy neighbours for choosing to take a vacation during the period I was drafting the thesis...And the acknowledge list goes on...E mean say Prof no go find me worthy of character...Prof! Prof!! 10 Likes 1 Share













All these bad belle Lecturers wey full our higher institutions na God go judge them.

But e pain the prof wella. All these bad belle Lecturers wey full our higher institutions na God go judge them.But e pain the prof wella. 1 Like

Judging from the name, I smell Benue State University. 2 Likes

Please give me a link to the profs page let me give him a piece. Please give me a link to the profs page let me give him a piece.

met my husband In his final year and i was included in his project dedicatio statement so its not new

me that acknowledged my Mary Jane nko

The prof is just being emotional and strict to the core, probably it's the first time he's seeing such. You only see this kind of attitude exhibited in most public universities in Nigeria yet you seeing some persons on this forum bragging about their university alma.

It is simple, remove the sweetheart and just add her name . To save all the drama. There will be enough time to say sweetheart, bitterheart,coldheart, sourheart among others. 3 Likes

I swear, the prof is just dumb! Giving silly excuses to cover up! I just wish this matter get blown more than this and gets him in trouble!

Ova sabi Prof.... It's an acknowledgment page which is solely reserved for the student and he or she has the liberty to acknowledge anyone he considered to have had an impact in his studies..... That been established the Prof should dodge. 1 Like

If that man is serious, then he needs to be urgently relieved of his duties - unless, of course, he is marking his church's Bible lectures on courtship. Then that would be their church business. What nonsense!

Abeg make I take seat for here sef...



Oya lalasticlala abeg come epp with the How? Because the thing don tire me

The Prof has taken the post down!!!

Strange professor! What is your concern? I love how Nigerians really pummeled him. Next time he would think twice before attempting to assassinate the character of his students. Acknowledgement can be informal and you can decide to even acknowledge your dog if you do desire. It is your work and no one's business. Face the Methodology, Abstract and Lit in View instead of wasting ur time on someone's acknowledgement.



Lalasticlala come and see o 1 Like

