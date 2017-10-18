₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by 175(m): 9:31pm On Oct 16
Nawa oooo
Watch Nigerians come after him lol bad [/b]shildrens[b]
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Sexy20: 9:32pm On Oct 16
What did I just read?
How e take concern am? Why is he loosing sleep over that? Instead of grading the work before him, he is busy chasing shadows.
Send him to me let me explain the how
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by 175(m): 9:37pm On Oct 16
Sexy20:
Lolz. . .don't mind him ojare
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Yusfunoble(m): 9:47pm On Oct 16
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Sexy20: 9:52pm On Oct 16
175:
Hai, University lecturer indeed. Lolzzzz.....
He doesn't know that it's the sweetest part of project/ dissertation writing cos you acknowledge anything u want to acknowledge in your choice of words. Even if it's your dog.
Come, I hope it's not an avenue to drop you to 2.1!?. Go collect your first class o. All these jealous lecturers.
The next thing he ll point out the font size you used in writing his name
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by naijawisdom(m): 10:09pm On Oct 16
mr lec.... lecturer
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Buharimustgo: 10:09pm On Oct 16
Back belle Prof
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by habsydiamond(m): 11:32pm On Oct 16
maybe the prof was force to acknowledged one prof during his study time, he is now showing a student he is the boss. write the prof forefathers there maybe he go approve. bad behaviour we need to eradicate in our institutions in Naina. I too know dey kill oooo
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by stillondmatter: 1:23am On Oct 17
Some supervisors pay attention unnecessary datails. ...can really be cool sometimes
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by lifestyle1(m): 6:17am On Oct 17
I am sure he will read everything as a "prof"
Thank God for social media.
Total Freedom of speech
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by ayamAgenius: 7:08am On Oct 17
Me wey acknowledge my mosquitoes for not biting me and causing me to have malaria during the period of my research...
Acknowledged my generator for not breaking down after long hours of night usage
Acknowledged my lousy neighbours for choosing to take a vacation during the period I was drafting the thesis...
And the acknowledge list goes on...
E mean say Prof no go find me worthy of character...
Prof! Prof!!
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Modelqwen(f): 8:44am On Oct 17
All these bad belle Lecturers wey full our higher institutions na God go judge them.
But e pain the prof wella.
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by wittyt98(m): 8:50am On Oct 17
.
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Paulagada: 11:04am On Oct 17
Judging from the name, I smell Benue State University.
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by VocalWalls: 11:43am On Oct 17
175:
Please give me a link to the profs page let me give him a piece.
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by 175(m): 12:36pm On Oct 17
VocalWalls:
Type the name . . .you will see him straight up
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by jdluv(f): 3:52pm On Oct 17
met my husband In his final year and i was included in his project dedicatio statement so its not new
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by rasojie: 4:15pm On Oct 17
me that acknowledged my Mary Jane nko
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by asuustrike2009: 4:32pm On Oct 17
The prof is just being emotional and strict to the core, probably it's the first time he's seeing such. You only see this kind of attitude exhibited in most public universities in Nigeria yet you seeing some persons on this forum bragging about their university alma.
It is simple, remove the sweetheart and just add her name . To save all the drama. There will be enough time to say sweetheart, bitterheart,coldheart, sourheart among others.
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by ewizard1: 6:27pm On Oct 17
I swear, the prof is just dumb! Giving silly excuses to cover up! I just wish this matter get blown more than this and gets him in trouble!
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Agimor(m): 7:05pm On Oct 17
Ova sabi Prof.... It's an acknowledgment page which is solely reserved for the student and he or she has the liberty to acknowledge anyone he considered to have had an impact in his studies..... That been established the Prof should dodge.
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by joeeee240(m): 7:06pm On Oct 17
Lalasticlala
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by victorioushands: 7:35pm On Oct 17
If that man is serious, then he needs to be urgently relieved of his duties - unless, of course, he is marking his church's Bible lectures on courtship. Then that would be their church business. What nonsense!
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Keneking: 7:48pm On Oct 17
Abeg make I take seat for here sef...
Oya lalasticlala abeg come epp with the How? Because the thing don tire me
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by AngelicBeing: 7:50pm On Oct 17
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by ewizard1: 6:56am
The Prof has taken the post down!!!
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by Statsocial: 7:09am
Strange professor! What is your concern? I love how Nigerians really pummeled him. Next time he would think twice before attempting to assassinate the character of his students. Acknowledgement can be informal and you can decide to even acknowledge your dog if you do desire. It is your work and no one's business. Face the Methodology, Abstract and Lit in View instead of wasting ur time on someone's acknowledgement.
Lalasticlala come and see o
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by mickeyenglish(m): 7:47am
Post No Bill
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by DIKEnaWAR: 7:49am
Hehehe
|Re: Photo: Prof Reacts To His Student Acknowledging His Babe In His Project. by slurity1: 7:50am
