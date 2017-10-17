₦airaland Forum

Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by enunlewa: 3:49am
The Celebration of Legendary singer Late Fela Kuti's posthumous birthday, Felebration is still ongoing an his Son Femi Kuti, Wizkid, and Tekno were pictured together on back stage..

Cc; lalasticlala



Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by mhisterdreezy(m): 4:29am
tekno fresh dude

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by juman(m): 5:50am
grin grin

Respect to fela kuti.

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by DanielsParker: 5:53am
lovely

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by mmafhew(m): 9:27am
Niggas with good musik

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Ivimilly: 9:27am
See tekno's head like an expired mop

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by princealexndre(m): 9:27am
Wizkid the legend.

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Jnutro: 9:28am
I thought it was duck and Wizkid in a pix

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by precious1907(m): 9:28am
Tekno's hair tho grin grin grin grin
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Emac34: 9:28am
Daddy Yo the Lion
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by bentlywill: 9:28am
Wizkid in a pix
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:30am
..see Tekno Fowl hair.. smh. what do u expect when u are in Fela's shrine with lots of weed
Jnutro:
I thought it was duck and Wizkid in a pix
. Oga the people involved don move on, you could see them chilling and smoking yesterday.. you still carry matta for head like Dandruff

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Proffdada: 9:30am
So?
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by lyriclekidd(m): 9:30am
wizzy baby loke loke.
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Kashbwoyjnr: 9:31am
Where is turtle ninja?

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Luiz1: 9:31am
enunlewa:
The Celebration of Legendary singer Late Fela Kuti's posthumous birthday, Felebration is still ongoing an his Son Femi Kuti, Wizkid, and Tekno were pictured together on back stage..

http://www.gistmore.com/femi-kuti-wizkid-tekno-pictured-together-ongoing-felabration

Cc; lalasticlala



Why Tecno con put feathers on top him head na?
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by MillionDollars: 9:32am
The duck that moves with the Lion, we hope its doesn't get killed
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Kingcesar: 9:33am
E be like say tekno done change haircut more than the number of album e get for iTunes

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by MillionDollars: 9:34am
E be like say Wizkid na Aiye Axemen Confra; what's with the black beret?
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by biodun966(m): 9:35am
Feel like taking sushi right now
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 9:35am
F
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by nasslick: 9:35am
Tekno, one man mopol .Hardly will you see him hanging out with his guys. Even in his music videos its always him and the ladies. Respect man!!!!!
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by abdelrahman: 9:36am
kalakuta republic is greater than biafra

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by MrMcJay(m): 9:36am
MillionDollars:
E be like say Wizkid na Aiye Axemen Confra; what's with the black beret?

So, every person wey use black beret na confra?

Something wey even little girls dey put for head go church.

Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by fribani: 9:45am
SWEET LOVE
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Alphasoar(m): 9:52am
A legend, Fela is remembered today. But we must ask ourselves how was he treated in his time . . .
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by kay29000(m): 9:57am
Cool pic.
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by maklelemakukula(m): 10:04am
no comment
Re: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tekno Pictured Together At The Ongoing Felabration by Femistico(m): 10:09am
Is wizkid a blackk axed man? The beret tho...

(0) (Reply)

