Mondays are also good to go down memory lane. It's been over ten years I saw her last but we kept in touch. Me in my generator noiseful living room and she in her English manor. Dolly Unachukwu is in town folks. We've been reliving old memories and I'm so chuffed.��. #glamourgirls #friends4life #womenachievers #workingwomen

Legendary 'Glamour Girls' Dolly Unachukwu and Gloria Anozie catch up after 10 years of their last meeting.

Wow

Beautiful women

I remember having to go into a neighbours house to watch this movie , because we didn't have a TV then. How times change! 5 Likes

I was 40 yrs then.

I don old oo. 1 Like

whenever I walk past any gutter these days, I look inside for upcoming artistes. since they all claim they came from the gutters. 7 Likes 1 Share

memories to savour

Glamour Girls. I remember having to go to my friends house to watch that movie cos my parents won't let us watch it.

who are they?

Na dem sabi

The five posters above me are something else.... hahan..

That movie was the first soft porn I watched.







I remember how the movie used to turn me on.

I get nostalgic whenever I remember these things

Happy birthday to me

Partnerbiz3:

I was 40 yrs then.

I don old oo.





Bros. Bros.

As a child, I once regarded Dolly Unachukwu the most beautiful woman I had ever watched. Came here to reconcile/confirm my past infatuation... Still such a lovely lady to behold. 1 Like

Glamour Girls....



...the movies that legalised "igba oto" in home videos

I can't remember them ever in any scandal in their movie careers despite playing "scandal inducing" roles in that movie.



Model actresses

I remember them; Two of them especially like those shiny, heavily shoulder-padded blouse and skirt. Those days sha. Quality acting then.

Glamour girls, can relate.

Mustiboy:

whenever I walk past any gutter these days, I look inside for upcoming artistes. since they all claim they came from the gutters.



Gloria Anozie... senior actress. Gloria Anozie... senior actress.

Sweet reunion... Isn't it?











Hmmm

thesicilian:

I remember having to go into a neighbours house to watch this movie , because we didn't have a TV then. How times change!

What do you mean how times change?



So you mean you have TV now? What do you mean how times change?So you mean you have TV now?

you a grand dad ? you a grand dad ?

GLORIUS

Glamour Girls

Vuga

Silent Night

Oracle

Karashika

Last burial

Full Moon

Danger Zone

Grass to Grace





If you've seen all these movies and you're not married, there is something wrong

I really wish to watch this movie. I've heard a lot about it