Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by praizblog: 6:55am
Legendary 'Glamour Girls' Dolly Unachukwu and Gloria Anozie catch up after 10 years of their last meeting.
Mondays are also good to go down memory lane. It's been over ten years I saw her last but we kept in touch. Me in my generator noiseful living room and she in her English manor. Dolly Unachukwu is in town folks. We've been reliving old memories and I'm so chuffed.��. #glamourgirls #friends4life #womenachievers #workingwomen
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by praizblog: 6:56am
Wow
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by biacan(f): 6:57am
Beautiful women
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by thesicilian: 7:02am
I remember having to go into a neighbours house to watch this movie , because we didn't have a TV then. How times change!
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by Partnerbiz3: 7:10am
I was 40 yrs then.
I don old oo.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by congo4ka: 10:02am
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by Mustiboy(m): 10:02am
whenever I walk past any gutter these days, I look inside for upcoming artistes. since they all claim they came from the gutters.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by free2ryhme: 10:03am
memories to savour
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by kay29000(m): 10:03am
Glamour Girls. I remember having to go to my friends house to watch that movie cos my parents won't let us watch it.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by powerfulengine: 10:03am
who are they?
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by dejonathan(m): 10:03am
Na dem sabi
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by Magnifico2000: 10:04am
The five posters above me are something else.... hahan..
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by Gulderbottle85: 10:04am
That movie was the first soft porn I watched.
I remember how the movie used to turn me on.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by iykofias(m): 10:04am
I get nostalgic whenever I remember these things
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by oshe11(m): 10:05am
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by kceewhyte(m): 10:05am
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by dfrost: 10:05am
Partnerbiz3:
Bros.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by ChiefSweetus: 10:06am
As a child, I once regarded Dolly Unachukwu the most beautiful woman I had ever watched. Came here to reconcile/confirm my past infatuation... Still such a lovely lady to behold.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by jnrbayano(m): 10:08am
Glamour Girls....
...the movies that legalised "igba oto" in home videos
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by jnrbayano(m): 10:08am
I can't remember them ever in any scandal in their movie careers despite playing "scandal inducing" roles in that movie.
Model actresses
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by Christafarian(m): 10:08am
I remember them; Two of them especially like those shiny, heavily shoulder-padded blouse and skirt. Those days sha. Quality acting then.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by rossyc(f): 10:09am
Glamour girls, can relate.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by pmc01(m): 10:10am
Mustiboy:
Gloria Anozie... senior actress.
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by BizLifeE: 10:11am
Sweet reunion... Isn't it?
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by MrZachs(m): 10:12am
Hmmm
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by Coldfeets: 10:13am
thesicilian:
What do you mean how times change?
So you mean you have TV now?
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by nurshah: 10:14am
Partnerbiz3:
you a grand dad ?
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by gritzky1996aav: 10:14am
follow
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by reyamu: 10:17am
GLORIUS
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by wintersnow(m): 10:18am
Glamour Girls
Vuga
Silent Night
Oracle
Karashika
Last burial
Full Moon
Danger Zone
Grass to Grace
If you've seen all these movies and you're not married, there is something wrong
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by francesawesome(f): 10:18am
I really wish to watch this movie. I've heard a lot about it
|Re: Dolly Unachukwu And Gloria Anozie Catch Up After 10 Years by tayo200(m): 10:18am
