₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,937,262 members, 4,002,180 topics. Date: Tuesday, 02 January 2018 at 07:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) (8369 Views)
Tailor Accused Of Giving A Bride’s Dress To Mercy Aigbe For Her 40th Birthday / Lanre Gentry, Bimbo Akinsanya Were Married Before Mercy Aigbe Got Pregnant / Funke Akindele Celebrates Her 40th Birthday In London (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by praizblog: 3:53pm
Beautiful actress Mercy Aigbe who just clocked 40years got this special cakes on her day. See them below
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/mercy-aigbe-got-8-beautiful-cakes-for-her-40th-birthday-check-them-out/
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by praizblog: 3:53pm
Beautiful
See more beautifu birthday l cake here http://www.praizeupdates.com/mercy-aigbe-got-8-beautiful-cakes-for-her-40th-birthday-check-them-out/
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 4:05pm
You almost ruined someone's most special day and you're there smiling like a she-goat.
Shebi na cake? Oya eat na. Aunty gwegweski
8 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by ClitoPen: 4:12pm
8 beautiful cakes and a stolen red gown
Fake life
Fake age
Fake dress
No just allow me drop my first curse this year for your matter
10 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by olawaletimi(m): 4:20pm
She should have gotten 40, it is then I will know she meant business.
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 6:21pm
Only
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by KushyKush: 6:21pm
A divorcee, criminal, a slut and still living fake lifestyle at Forty.
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 6:21pm
My girlfriend told me to lower down the volume of music on my computer or else she will smash my head on the keyboard, but I didn't believelkakkddk snnhajdn sjkskf
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by evanso6226: 6:22pm
ooh happy Birthday to her....
IF YOU AR NOT 18+ PLS STAY OUT OF THIS VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLiFpYWq6jI
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by KINGRUNZZ: 6:22pm
me that got 1 cake on my 1 yr birthday.. Is it easy.. she is getting just 8.. My own cake was my age
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 6:22pm
Hmmm
The biggest ones sure cost hundreds of thousands naira. Na wa o
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by dovelike(f): 6:23pm
And a stolen dress
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by Sage7(m): 6:23pm
We hear.
For those who have not done any bad thing this year, please keep at it...your goal to be a better person will be achieved sooner than expected.
If you are not married and you have had sex this year.....I troway cap for you o, you no fit even hold body less than 48hrs...
No drinking and driving this year so you won't end on a
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by thesettingz(m): 6:23pm
That's shows how hard she has slayed
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 6:23pm
Who presented her those cakes? Fake lifestyle always.......
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by KINGRUNZZ: 6:23pm
Sage7:
Stop booking space
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by thesettingz(m): 6:23pm
ClitoPen:
Bro the gown belong to ur wife?
9 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 6:24pm
And so? Ok then, how do we go about it?
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by itsandi(m): 6:24pm
Only 8?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by policy12: 6:24pm
Y not 40? Mtchew.
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by neloyah(f): 6:24pm
I love cakes ♥
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by Respect55(m): 6:24pm
She also got a red gown not meant for her
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by fuckpro: 6:25pm
...Nairalanders were are your manners
...happy birthday day dear and keep slaying
...you are my kind of woman hardworking and daring
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:26pm
nice.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:26pm
I need just one cake
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:26pm
fuckpro:where u mean?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by nawtyme: 6:27pm
To mark your birthday someone had to be in tears because you took her after wedding dress.
I don't blame you (for now) because I want to assume that you were not aware the dress belonged to someone else.
If in future it's established that you were aware of that and decided to pay higher to get the dress, remember what happened to David when he took someone's wife, that would be child's play compared to what would happen to you.
Happy birthday....... For now
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by drips8(m): 6:28pm
those cakes sure looks nice
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by loadedvibes: 6:30pm
Bitch before nko
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by nwoke37: 6:32pm
Meanwhile, Ambode has started 911 emergency service in Lagos!!
Check it out below...
http://www.nairaland.com/4265204/lagos-gets-911-service
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by vicadex07(m): 6:34pm
Abeg ask all your people if nobody dey find missing cake o.
We got a potential suspect here with eight possible exhibits
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) by fuckpro: 6:35pm
sinaj:...sinaj wet in happen just remain for your lane ooo, abi na now day break
...anyway on a lighter note rejoice with those that are rejoicing ... you know am quoting bible
Photos: Annie Macaulay Idibia's Mum, Brother And Beautiful Daughter Isabel / Tonto Dikeh Is Looking For Someone To Come Suck Her Breast (see What She Wrote) / Naija Female Fan Shows Don Jazzy Her Big B00bs!! On Twitter (photo)
Viewing this topic: merrijosh(m), greggng, oyeropaul(m), oyesam2004(m), bemtos, PeeDaVinci, ccqueen(f), vivigurl(f), ogbeniolola, sorzy1(m), Tbrak(f), prettymaxy(f), Bishop(m), IkechukwuP, beeholz(f), twy44(m), itspzpics(m), Mattsolo(m), pfadom, Queenext, Threemg(m), olafyn(m), sonyad, Viccur(m), Emperorville, Ahmedmac290, xtybliss(f), HazardCosta(m), debby337, lexyinfo, bluish(f), favoritebuk(f), Opeade939(f), temmythorpee(f), akread1, ikolosi, gazlyn(f), Zirah, forlahkhe, adetopsy1(m), jurgyvideos, donnaD(f), iphunanya(f), MssTee(f), Sirevangel(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3