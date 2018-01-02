Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe Got 8 Cakes On Her 40th Birthday (Photos) (8369 Views)

Gist from Praizeupdates



http://www.praizeupdates.com/mercy-aigbe-got-8-beautiful-cakes-for-her-40th-birthday-check-them-out/ Beautiful actress Mercy Aigbe who just clocked 40years got this special cakes on her day. See them below











See more beautifu birthday l cake here http://www.praizeupdates.com/mercy-aigbe-got-8-beautiful-cakes-for-her-40th-birthday-check-them-out/





You almost ruined someone's most special day and you're there smiling like a she-goat.





Shebi na cake? Oya eat na. Aunty gwegweski You almost ruined someone's most special day and you're there smiling like a she-goat.Shebi na cake? Oya eat na. Aunty gwegweski 8 Likes

8 beautiful cakes and a stolen red gown



Fake life

Fake age

Fake dress



No just allow me drop my first curse this year for your matter 10 Likes

She should have gotten 40, it is then I will know she meant business. 3 Likes

A divorcee, criminal, a slut and still living fake lifestyle at Forty. 1 Like

me that got 1 cake on my 1 yr birthday.. Is it easy.. she is getting just 8.. My own cake was my age 1 Like

The biggest ones sure cost hundreds of thousands naira. Na wa o

And a stolen dress 2 Likes 1 Share

That's shows how hard she has slayed

Who presented her those cakes? Fake lifestyle always....... 2 Likes

Stop booking space Stop booking space

Bro the gown belong to ur wife? Bro the gown belong to ur wife? 9 Likes

And so? Ok then, how do we go about it? 3 Likes

Only 8?

Y not 40? Mtchew. 2 Likes

I love cakes ♥

She also got a red gown not meant for her 1 Like

...Nairalanders were are your manners

...happy birthday day dear and keep slaying

...you are my kind of woman hardworking and daring

I need just one cake

To mark your birthday someone had to be in tears because you took her after wedding dress.

I don't blame you (for now) because I want to assume that you were not aware the dress belonged to someone else.

If in future it's established that you were aware of that and decided to pay higher to get the dress, remember what happened to David when he took someone's wife, that would be child's play compared to what would happen to you.



Happy birthday....... For now 2 Likes

those cakes sure looks nice

We got a potential suspect here with eight possible exhibits Abeg ask all your people if nobody dey find missing cake o.We got a potential suspect here with eight possible exhibits