₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,820 members, 3,857,598 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together (2737 Views)
|Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:10am
Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Striker and Nigerian International Footballer, Obafemi Martins took to his IG page to share this cute photo with his sons and captioned the photo with 3 love emojis.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/obafemi-martins-shares-photo-with-his.html
3 Likes
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:10am
Cute!
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by franklyneo(m): 7:16am
If bae had agreed it'd hav bin 4boys by now
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Albert48: 7:21am
Nice
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Larrey(f): 7:53am
Cute boys
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Muzanga(f): 8:25am
Yea cute . Very cute because he is a guy nobody cares if they are from different mums...if it was a lady now you will see dumb nigerians asking where her husband is.
6 Likes
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by powerfulengine: 10:06am
good
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by braine: 10:08am
But why does that boy still use a pacifier?
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by pmc01(m): 10:08am
Na China turn this Bros to yellow abi what's happening here?
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Jnutro: 10:09am
Legendary
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by iykofias(m): 10:09am
Muzanga:wetin dey work u ds early morning?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by rossyc(f): 10:09am
Cute
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by hakinze0: 10:09am
nice
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Pillars1(m): 10:09am
Lovely pic
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Mr0jay(m): 10:10am
.
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by AjalaJ(m): 10:10am
Money waster....
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:10am
ObaGoal !!!
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by zion691(m): 10:11am
cute photos
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Prefola: 10:11am
Nice 1 ahmed musa of that time...
hmmm...didn't know he was still a footballer though...
nigerians and their sense eh,when they know that they can't play anything again,they will nah go and hide in one chinese club and be forming local champions there...
i don't know y chinese clubs pay their players so much money even when they know their league is...
well,what do i know,wetin concern me..**sips eva water**
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Kaxmytex(m): 10:11am
Dope
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by powerfulengine: 10:11am
ugly man+ wealth + beautiful wife=cute pikins
ugly man + wealth -beautiful wife=fine pikins
ugly man -wealth + beautiful wife=olosho pikins
ugly man -wealth - beautiful wife =the person below
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Naughtytboy: 10:11am
He never tasted a world cup victory
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by kay29000(m): 10:11am
Fine boys
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by gritzky1996aav: 10:13am
follow
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Primenet(m): 10:14am
Very cool
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by thunderbabs(m): 10:15am
braine:
Dey yaff com again....the "Y" crew on NL
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by juwura101: 10:15am
Cute!
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Dearlord(m): 10:16am
Cute pic.
Though, he is now an unreliable China product
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Obaf1(m): 10:16am
lol the person above is surfrin frm GGG
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by edeXede: 10:17am
I seldom praise people but when I do, they deserve it..
Cute family
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by myners007: 10:17am
Advertisement for a world cup place
|Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by reyamu: 10:17am
LIFE IS GOOD
2010 Fifa World Cup-get Live Scores Of Your Favourite Teams As An Sms / Patrick Makau Of Kenya Sets World Record In Winning Berlin Marathon / Spanish La Liga 2014-15 Fixture Released. Suarez To Make El-classico His Debut.
Viewing this topic: ogunyemy(m), flinder, umsjobjob, musb92yahooco, smacky619(m), Myeyeoo, senebo(m), aldexrio(m), Cachez(m), ImeyYemi(m), Yakdbull, teejan, kennynelcon(m), ShySteady(m), Hayose, koma1(m), surplusbaba(f), calyto, Tims4all(m), stanmorry(m), teebaxy(m), Profitcost, kingkakaone(m), Bisjosh(f), safarigirl(f), sogud, mmsen, ellbreziy(m), stevebent(m), Lowoa(m), obi123, Equalizer(m), abiolaabexyo(m), hechno(m), olastarnet, jibosqie(m), herrlekan(m), almeida3, Akinz0126(m), hilaryokon, beloved23, tmastero(m), buoye1(m), katoto, Tchiman(m), Bebson007, Omofunaab2, harryobi, Anikulhapo(m), buklarbest(m), geozone, WilliEben, khorlynz(m), dumero, victichy, annuity45, myners007, centboy123456(m), donkelz(m), cobinwayahoo(m), Anita610, chicoMX(m), aklion, TreasuredGlory, tracrbloc, Adams011(m), oshomo200, MADUBI, cutestcuty84(f), bionixs, kennystones, IFELEKE(m), codemarshal08(m), Cokesboy, YOUNGELDER1(m), Ayzo, toritt(m), AK6464(m), obadiah11(m), YomzzyDBlogger, edeXede, umesichibuzor, Siena247(f), TeflonBlixx, Andalus(m), newsheriffintown, GavelSlam, olayimika20(f), obask(m), Prefola, erekaa(m), mannyosha, Celcius and 183 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 254