Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Striker and Nigerian International Footballer, Obafemi Martins took to his IG page to share this cute photo with his sons and captioned the photo with 3 love emojis.



Cute!

If bae had agreed it'd hav bin 4boys by now

Nice

Cute boys

Yea cute . Very cute because he is a guy nobody cares if they are from different mums...if it was a lady now you will see dumb nigerians asking where her husband is. 6 Likes

good

But why does that boy still use a pacifier? 1 Like

Na China turn this Bros to yellow abi what's happening here?

Legendary

Muzanga:

Yea cute . Very cute because he is a guy nobody cares if they are from different mums...if it was a lady now you will see dumb nigerians asking where her husband is. wetin dey work u ds early morning? wetin dey work u ds early morning? 1 Like 1 Share

Cute

nice

Lovely pic

.

Money waster....











ObaGoal !!! 1 Like

cute photos 1 Like

Nice 1 ahmed musa of that time...

hmmm...didn't know he was still a footballer though...

nigerians and their sense eh,when they know that they can't play anything again,they will nah go and hide in one chinese club and be forming local champions there...

i don't know y chinese clubs pay their players so much money even when they know their league is...

well,what do i know,wetin concern me..**sips eva water**

Dope

ugly man+ wealth + beautiful wife=cute pikins







ugly man + wealth -beautiful wife=fine pikins





ugly man -wealth + beautiful wife=olosho pikins



ugly man -wealth - beautiful wife =the person below 1 Like

He never tasted a world cup victory

Fine boys

follow

Very cool

braine:

But why does that boy still use a pacifier?

Dey yaff com again....the "Y" crew on NL Dey yaff com again....the "Y" crew on NL

Cute!



Though, he is now an unreliable China product Cute pic.Though, he is now an unreliable China product

lol the person above is surfrin frm GGG



I seldom praise people but when I do, they deserve it..



Cute family I seldom praise people but when I do, they deserve it..Cute family

Advertisement for a world cup place