Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:10am


Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Striker and Nigerian International Footballer, Obafemi Martins took to his IG page to share this cute photo with his sons and captioned the photo with 3 love emojis.

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:10am
Cute!
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by franklyneo(m): 7:16am
If bae had agreed it'd hav bin 4boys by now
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Albert48: 7:21am
Nice
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Larrey(f): 7:53am
Cute boys
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Muzanga(f): 8:25am
Yea cute . Very cute because he is a guy nobody cares if they are from different mums...if it was a lady now you will see dumb nigerians asking where her husband is.

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by powerfulengine: 10:06am
good
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by braine: 10:08am
But why does that boy still use a pacifier?

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by pmc01(m): 10:08am
Na China turn this Bros to yellow abi what's happening here?
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Jnutro: 10:09am
Legendary
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by iykofias(m): 10:09am
Muzanga:
Yea cute . Very cute because he is a guy nobody cares if they are from different mums...if it was a lady now you will see dumb nigerians asking where her husband is.
wetin dey work u ds early morning?

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by rossyc(f): 10:09am
Cute
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by hakinze0: 10:09am
nice
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Pillars1(m): 10:09am
Lovely pic
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Mr0jay(m): 10:10am
.
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by AjalaJ(m): 10:10am
Money waster....





Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:10am
ObaGoal !!!

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by zion691(m): 10:11am
cute photos

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Prefola: 10:11am
Nice 1 ahmed musa of that time...
hmmm...didn't know he was still a footballer though...
nigerians and their sense eh,when they know that they can't play anything again,they will nah go and hide in one chinese club and be forming local champions there...
i don't know y chinese clubs pay their players so much money even when they know their league is...
well,what do i know,wetin concern me..**sips eva water**
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Kaxmytex(m): 10:11am
Dope
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by powerfulengine: 10:11am
ugly man+ wealth + beautiful wife=cute pikins



ugly man + wealth -beautiful wife=fine pikins


ugly man -wealth + beautiful wife=olosho pikins

ugly man -wealth - beautiful wife =the person below

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Naughtytboy: 10:11am
He never tasted a world cup victory
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by kay29000(m): 10:11am
Fine boys
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by gritzky1996aav: 10:13am
follow

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Primenet(m): 10:14am
Very cool

Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by thunderbabs(m): 10:15am
braine:
But why does that boy still use a pacifier?

Dey yaff com again....the "Y" crew on NL
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by juwura101: 10:15am
Cute!
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Dearlord(m): 10:16am
Cute pic.
Though, he is now an unreliable China product grin lipsrsealed
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by Obaf1(m): 10:16am
lol the person above is surfrin frm GGG
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by edeXede: 10:17am
embarassed
I seldom praise people but when I do, they deserve it..

Cute family
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by myners007: 10:17am
Advertisement for a world cup place
Re: Obafemi Martins And His Sons Pictured Together by reyamu: 10:17am
LIFE IS GOOD

