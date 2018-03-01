₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,934 members, 4,158,464 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 10:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos (1842 Views)
Dayo Amusa Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday Today With Adorable Photos / 2face Idibia's Sons, Nino And Zion, In Adorable Photos / Adorable Photos Of Davido's Daughter In School (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by TunezMediaTV: 8:50am
These are cute photos of the sons of ex Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins which he had with his wife, Abigail Barwuah, the sister of footballer, Mario Balloteli.
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/adorable-photos-of-obafemi-martins-sons.html
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by coken: 8:54am
handsomes
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by BleSSedMee(f): 8:56am
This is lovely by all standards!!!
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:34am
Slay kings
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by ufuosman(m): 9:37am
handsome children
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 9:40am
Are they single
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by smithsydny(m): 10:10am
Umu oma
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Tychamps(m): 10:10am
cute kids unlike their father
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:11am
Tamarapetty:
1 Like
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Ishilove: 10:11am
Abeg let them cut the kids hair so that breeze will touch their skulls. What is the meaning of all these plenty plenty hair.
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Romeo3(m): 10:11am
Tamarapetty:
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by xsoonest23: 10:12am
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Samusu(m): 10:13am
That son though, Baloteli in the making
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Dyt(f): 10:13am
Ishilove:
Cold madam
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:14am
Cute handsome bobos.
With the kinda hairstyle Linda Ikeji's hubby to be is having on!!!
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by 1miccza: 10:16am
Tamarapetty:
No they are married. Ever heard of the word ''married kids''??
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:16am
in Yoruba land bastardization has ground, they has more special recognition than kids born on wedlock , that's why Yoruba stars keep chunking our bastards out of wedlock...
Iyam in my house come and beat me
1 Like
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by 1miccza: 10:17am
Ishilove:
You sef go cut ya hair when you enter UK make you turn ice block
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Yameater(f): 10:19am
Ishilove:
Thought you were smarter than this
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:19am
1miccza:They look adorable, Blessings fall on them.
|Re: Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos by Yameater(f): 10:19am
1miccza:
She fall my hands on this
(0) (Reply)
Nigeria 2-tunisia 2:post Match Comments / Soccer News / We’re Ready To Sink Germany –siasia
Viewing this topic: xtremeidea(m), FUNCY22(f), Truthisit, Dayg88(m), Tolarneey, egolaw75, ab2care, chrisley(m), gbemoh, ABBA869, Dandanlowo, Molake94(m), unknownsolja, nowpresence(f), kulrunsman79(m), balmofgilead, Nigeman, Ekpesi, olapluto(m), Arthaus(m), toofit007, naptu2, JaypeeAnics(m), chetaraph(m), Olori(m), Hardeybohwarley(m), nicefaze, konkonbilo(m), Damilare6293, Milldon(m), Yameater(f), lordjayus, Aooux(m), dotunsteve, Johnkay225, chymevicks, capspeter, methodman(m), eureka, chigutz(m), teeboy03(m), Ramanto(m), inositol88(m), EgigbaOvie, Jonyblazze(m), tdmoggy, timmiezone, Rumplesteelskin, sunnymighty(m), Assassin101, captaincaleb(m) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17