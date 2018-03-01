Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sons Of Obafemi Martins And Abigail Barwuah In Adorable Photos (1842 Views)

http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/adorable-photos-of-obafemi-martins-sons.html These are cute photos of the sons of ex Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins which he had with his wife, Abigail Barwuah, the sister of footballer, Mario Balloteli.

handsomes

This is lovely by all standards!!!

Slay kings

handsome children

Are they single

Umu oma

cute kids unlike their father

Are they single

Abeg let them cut the kids hair so that breeze will touch their skulls. What is the meaning of all these plenty plenty hair.

Are they single

That son though, Baloteli in the making

Abeg let them cut the kids hair so that breeze will touch their skulls. What is the meaning of all these plenty plenty hair.

Cold madam Cold madam

Cute handsome bobos.



With the kinda hairstyle Linda Ikeji's hubby to be is having on!!!

Are they single

No they are married. Ever heard of the word ''married kids''?







Iyam in my house come and beat me in Yoruba land bastardization has ground, they has more special recognition than kids born on wedlock , that's why Yoruba stars keep chunking our bastards out of wedlock...Iyam in my house come and beat me 1 Like

Abeg let them cut the kids hair so that breeze will touch their skulls. What is the meaning of all these plenty plenty hair.

You sef go cut ya hair when you enter UK make you turn ice block

Abeg let them cut the kids hair so that breeze will touch their skulls. What is the meaning of all these plenty plenty hair.

Thought you were smarter than this

They look adorable, Blessings fall on them.