Panic In Ondo As Secondary School Students Refuses Vaccines From Military



This is going on live right now in Owo high school.



One of the most popular secondary schools in owo ondo state.



You can see in the picture as student are running for their live in the fear of been injected with virus by the military people



I managed to get a student explain to me what exactly is going.



Watch the video below







nobody won Die.



Misplaced priority from the military. What has military got to do with vaccination...

Lalasticlala Oya front page ooo..... Though I don't want to believe this vaccination is the actual cause of virus or death it might just be coincidence ....



On the other way round it baffles me a lot hearing that military are involved this is really giving me a serous concern.





nawaoo



Heheheheh Afonjas too no trust the zoo soldiers.

Can anyone please tell me what this vaccine is meant for? That is the issue here. What is the essence of the vaccine. Can we tell people to just be receiving vaccine without spelling out the disease is meant to prevent? 20 Likes

After seeing the news here I moved out to the street and was so surprised because all schools both public and private have already released their students....



From ondo town in ondo state



Below are some of the pictures I was able to shot .



CC Lalasticlala, mynd44 move this to front page to help create awareness in ondo state too ooooo



lol even in my street too

Schools are closed down for the day in many parts of the state

Ipob 1: Nigeria: 0



Like them saying:

"You see, we conducted the same exercise in the SW and no one bath an eyelash"









All I see is boomerang..



Nawa ooo

So last week na Delta state turn. This week na Rivers and Ondo! Funny country!

This government led by PMB is useless..I see goat-heads everywhere!! 5 Likes

They said that SE are stupid and illiterates for rejecting the vaccine. When SS did the same; they crucified them like they did to SE. Now it is their turn to take the National Cake; but they are doing same thing that they castigated others for.



FG and NA are jokes. The level of distrust among her citizens is so glaring 17 Likes

The Nigerian government and its military need to change their approach, this is a prove that a Nigeria need full orientation total Orientation.



This is a full bloom illiteracy.



The millitary got the best medical personnel good but the coper would have been the best for this, organise a centre where every parents bring their kids.



We have so many NGO and all.



In a sane community you see millitary on the street only if there is a problem. I have lived in my city for many years, I have not seen a soldier , I don't even know how they look, all I see is police and redcross everywhere.



Seeing a soldier first thing that comes to mind is problem.



The school teachers and stakeholders are not helping the matter as well, the social media everything needs total overhauling.



I no fit talk again...Buhari and APC are turning Nigeria into a ZOO

God don't make me a failure like Buhari o... ni oruko Jesu....

ivolt:

Ipob 1: Nigeria: 0

When did the military started carrying out vaccinations for God sake? what is the problem with this people.

Why not donate it to the ministry of health which the people trust.



Am beginning to suspect this people. 12 Likes

Please run for ur lives without looking back.. don't know wen or which country the military takes charge of vaccination

nobody wants to associate with anything called Buhari

News from IPOB-tail has spread everywhere

I can't find any military on d pix.

I thought they say Easterners were illiterates when they did same last week? Is the West also suffering from the same illiteracy? 2 Likes

You mean the ignorance is now spreading?



Lol, nobody want die.



IPOP students

