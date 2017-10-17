₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by haykinzz(m): 10:33am
Panic In Ondo As Secondary School Students Refuses Vaccines From Military
This is going on live right now in Owo high school.
One of the most popular secondary schools in owo ondo state.
You can see in the picture as student are running for their live in the fear of been injected with virus by the military people
I managed to get a student explain to me what exactly is going.
Watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaTOeeIQLwo
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by Blaksheep: 10:43am
nobody won Die.
Misplaced priority from the military. What has military got to do with vaccination...
Just asking.
11 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by Wisedove(m): 11:23am
Lalasticlala Oya front page ooo..... Though I don't want to believe this vaccination is the actual cause of virus or death it might just be coincidence ....
On the other way round it baffles me a lot hearing that military are involved this is really giving me a serous concern.
Mynd44, Lalasticlala oooo safe a life who knows if this is real
1 Like
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by superior494(m): 11:31am
nawaoo
operation run for your life
10 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by alcmene: 11:33am
Heheheheh Afonjas too no trust the zoo soldiers.
29 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by sharpwriter: 12:24pm
Can anyone please tell me what this vaccine is meant for? That is the issue here. What is the essence of the vaccine. Can we tell people to just be receiving vaccine without spelling out the disease is meant to prevent?
20 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by Wisedove(m): 12:24pm
After seeing the news here I moved out to the street and was so surprised because all schools both public and private have already released their students....
From ondo town in ondo state
Below are some of the pictures I was able to shot .
CC Lalasticlala, mynd44 move this to front page to help create awareness in ondo state too ooooo
3 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by Yahooboi(m): 12:33pm
lol even in my street too
3 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by mencer(m): 12:35pm
Schools are closed down for the day in many parts of the state
3 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by sam4(m): 12:48pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by ivolt: 12:48pm
Ipob 1: Nigeria: 0
25 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by MARKETfund: 12:48pm
They want to use SouthWest as case study.
Like them saying:
"You see, we conducted the same exercise in the SW and no one bath an eyelash"
All I see is boomerang..
1 Like
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by tobtap: 12:48pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by emsheddy(m): 12:49pm
So last week na Delta state turn. This week na Rivers and Ondo! Funny country!
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by hazyfm1: 12:49pm
4 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by GreatMahmud: 12:49pm
This government led by PMB is useless..I see goat-heads everywhere!!
5 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by sorom4: 12:49pm
They said that SE are stupid and illiterates for rejecting the vaccine. When SS did the same; they crucified them like they did to SE. Now it is their turn to take the National Cake; but they are doing same thing that they castigated others for.
FG and NA are jokes. The level of distrust among her citizens is so glaring
17 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by Edrevolution: 12:49pm
The Nigerian government and its military need to change their approach, this is a prove that a Nigeria need full orientation total Orientation.
This is a full bloom illiteracy.
The millitary got the best medical personnel good but the coper would have been the best for this, organise a centre where every parents bring their kids.
We have so many NGO and all.
In a sane community you see millitary on the street only if there is a problem. I have lived in my city for many years, I have not seen a soldier , I don't even know how they look, all I see is police and redcross everywhere.
Seeing a soldier first thing that comes to mind is problem.
The school teachers and stakeholders are not helping the matter as well, the social media everything needs total overhauling.
I pity Nigeria, oh Nigeria my Nigeria, where art thou?
3 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by stcool(m): 12:50pm
I no fit talk again...Buhari and APC are turning Nigeria into a ZOO
8 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by obonujoker(m): 12:50pm
God don't make me a failure like Buhari o... ni oruko Jesu....
12 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by felixomor: 12:50pm
ivolt:
Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by ekems2017(f): 12:50pm
When did the military started carrying out vaccinations for God sake? what is the problem with this people.
Why not donate it to the ministry of health which the people trust.
Am beginning to suspect this people.
12 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by whisper88(m): 12:50pm
Please run for ur lives without looking back.. don't know wen or which country the military takes charge of vaccination
2 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by father01: 12:50pm
nobody wants to associate with anything called Buhari
5 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by LukeLook: 12:50pm
News from IPOB-tail has spread everywhere
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by SOPIGO: 12:50pm
I can't find any military on d pix.
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by cremedelacreme: 12:50pm
I thought they say Easterners were illiterates when they did same last week? Is the West also suffering from the same illiteracy?
2 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by Yobii(m): 12:50pm
mama Sarah...... oya go pick sarah
2 Likes
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by VocalWalls: 12:50pm
You mean the ignorance is now spreading?
Lol, nobody want die.
Safety comes before educational qualifications or literacy levels.
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by kenex4ever(m): 12:51pm
IPOP students
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by sam4(m): 12:51pm
who sent them? vaccine ko Vaseline ni
1 Like
|Re: Panic In Ondo As Students Refuse Vaccines From Military (Photos, Video) by lurther: 12:51pm
@Hungerbad.......... where is Hungerbad and his stupid epistle on how the south east and south south are illiterates.
He cant type again? Oh it is now his own brothers from ondo state the south-west?
All those Buhari supporters from soth-west that were condemning the south-east children from running away from an unknown vaccine, should go and donate their children to the military to inject them with the vaccine. No be to the talk up and down.....The military don show for Ondo State, let them take their kids to them.
@Hungerbad the only educated man...... take your children to the military for vaccine injection, they are in your state
11 Likes 1 Share
