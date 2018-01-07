₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:46pm
The Vice chancellor of the premier university "UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN", Ibadan Nigeria had earlier posted this morning on the attempt of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) TO DISRUPT THE FORTHCOMING SEMESTER EXAMINATIONS which is scheduled to begin tomorrow MONDAY, 8 JANUARY 2018.
One of the comments he received from the former student union leader, in person of Asiwaju Babatunde Badmus didn't go down with the VC as he fired back.
This not the first time the VC will throw backlash to any students of the university who comes to his page to criticize his administration.
See his post below and comments he received from students
ATTEMPT BY NANS TO DISRUPT THE FORTHCOMING SEMESTER EXAMINATIONS BEGINNING MONDAY, 8 JANUARY 2018
Further to the Special Meeting of Senate of the University of Ibadan held on Friday, 5 January 2018 and the unanimous decision to proceed with the Semester Examinations, which has since been published, the University Management has received reliable security reports which require urgent attention. Ojo Aderemi, a 200 Level student of the Department of History, who served as President of the Students' Union from 8 to 29 May 2017 and his sympathisers under the aegis of NANS are planning to disrupt the Examinations. Kindly note that Senate has since suspended the activities of the Students' Union since May 30, 2017. The suspension is still in effect and anyone who parades himself or herself as an official of a non-existing group does so at his or her own risk. The Security Agents have been put on alert. Nonetheless, the generality of Students who are law-abiding and are prepared and ready for their examinations should remain calm, conclude revision of their lecture notes and go in for their examinations. We should not allow anarchists disrupt the relative peace we have on the Campus. Many of these professional 'students' having nothing to lose if there is a further disruption of our academic calendar.
Meanwhile, I wish you every success in your Semester Examinations.
Thank you.
Idowu Olayinka
Vice-Chancellor
University of Ibadan
Sunday, 7 January 2018
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:46pm
comments from students
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by adeniyi3971(m): 1:47pm
some are just academic professors, they can't profess common sense!! SMH
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 1:52pm
Lol
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 1:55pm
∆ Is it verified that the account is his? ∆
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:57pm
OrestesDante:That's his account. He uses Facebook very well to post messages concerning the school. He's a no nonsense man oo
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 1:57pm
Igboro ti daru
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88: 1:58pm
Professor indeed.
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by samuelizz(m): 2:15pm
Orisirisi...
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 2:51pm
That's just too harsh from the vice chancellor.
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:53pm
Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by MrHistorian: 2:54pm
UI students and grammar battle shaa.
One is already blowing grammar there again.
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by Nltaliban(m): 3:09pm
.
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by ades0la(f): 3:15pm
Just imagine!
On another note, happy birthday to me
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by IFEOLUWAKRIZ(m): 3:21pm
Vc yaf vexed
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by samuelizz(m): 3:54pm
ades0la:
Happy Birthday
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by millionsG4(m): 3:56pm
lol
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 4:04pm
Who both of them help?
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by ades0la(f): 4:06pm
samuelizz:
Thank you
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:08pm
ades0la:Hbd llnp dear
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by ademasta(m): 4:19pm
O boy
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by georjay(m): 6:09pm
VC no get joy at all
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by Ulue: 6:43pm
Respect yourself and mind your utterance.... Elder don't fight Unclad..... A man on the floor fears no fall.
Respect your self Mr VC.... Don't allow small boys to score cheap points with you
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 6:43pm
shameless VC.. how can mngt ban a union that is expected to fight exploitation from them? It's like FG banning the labour union, ASUU and other recognized union made to combat unfavorable policies
When organized unions like the sug are being banned and students resort to cultism as the alternative to fight for their rights, the so called mngt and lecturers will start running helter skelter
Same banning of SUG is the situation in Uniben.. They know that banning the SUG is the only way to effectively exploit student, Imagine increasing hostel fee from 8 to 20k, then banning the SUG for leading a peaceful protest
Pathetic
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by SNIPER123: 6:44pm
VC
On Facebook
What a shame on the School
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by loadedvibes: 6:44pm
Lol.. the painful thing be say this country we not get leaders everything has been politicised.. so body go talk about the activities if the VC because him get small political alignment.. how e wan take better for buhari na..
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by LZAA: 6:45pm
ishowdotgmail:
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by davodguy: 6:46pm
He's a human being afterall
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:47pm
okay.
|Re: Prof. Idowu Olayinka, UI Vice Chancellor Fights Dirty On Facebook (Photos) by Newboss(m): 6:50pm
So low!
I'm yet to see a very liberal professor!
All these people called no nonsense men are usually mentally ill!
