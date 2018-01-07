

One of the comments he received from the former student union leader, in person of Asiwaju Babatunde Badmus didn't go down with the VC as he fired back.



This not the first time the VC will throw backlash to any students of the university who comes to his page to criticize his administration.

See his post below and comments he received from students



ATTEMPT BY NANS TO DISRUPT THE FORTHCOMING SEMESTER EXAMINATIONS BEGINNING MONDAY, 8 JANUARY 2018



Further to the Special Meeting of Senate of the University of Ibadan held on Friday, 5 January 2018 and the unanimous decision to proceed with the Semester Examinations, which has since been published, the University Management has received reliable security reports which require urgent attention. Ojo Aderemi, a 200 Level student of the Department of History, who served as President of the Students' Union from 8 to 29 May 2017 and his sympathisers under the aegis of NANS are planning to disrupt the Examinations. Kindly note that Senate has since suspended the activities of the Students' Union since May 30, 2017. The suspension is still in effect and anyone who parades himself or herself as an official of a non-existing group does so at his or her own risk. The Security Agents have been put on alert. Nonetheless, the generality of Students who are law-abiding and are prepared and ready for their examinations should remain calm, conclude revision of their lecture notes and go in for their examinations. We should not allow anarchists disrupt the relative peace we have on the Campus. Many of these professional 'students' having nothing to lose if there is a further disruption of our academic calendar.



Meanwhile, I wish you every success in your Semester Examinations.

Thank you.

Idowu Olayinka

Vice-Chancellor

University of Ibadan

Sunday, 7 January 2018





