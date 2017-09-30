₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,040 members, 3,858,361 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 03:56 PM

Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) (7980 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 1:08pm
Happening Now in Eleme, Port Harcourt. There is pandemonium Over fear for Monkey pox. As the Nigerian army arrives Nchia Eleme town to carry out vaccination exercise. Parents Storm the gate of State school Aleto Eleme to retrieve their children back home.

However, Armed Police Men guiding the state school had initially refused to open the main gate to let parents grab hold on their children, But when the storm and pressure went higher the gate was forced open, as parents rushed in, storm classes and pick up there kids.

Many gun shots were heard as police disturbed the air. It was gathered that Okada Riders took advantage of the situation,increased their Normal #50 T.fair To #100..

See Photos below..

source >> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/vaccination-eleme-boils-army-arrive-parents-storm-schools-police-shoots-photos/

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by mexxmoney: 1:13pm
The people have lost confidence in the Nigerian army

60 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Ebimor96: 1:13pm
shocked
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Ebimor96: 1:14pm
NwaAmaikpe

6 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Benjom(m): 1:16pm
Why all this hullabaloo, ehn?!

1 Like

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Temidayo9(m): 1:18pm
Where is the pictures of the Army pls?

5 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 1:20pm
Temidayo9:
Where is the pictures of the Army pls?

Make i go snap army?? grin grin

79 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by zionmade1: 2:13pm
Now southerners hate this entity nigeria like they have never done before since the end of civil war.
They said its because a northerner is in powee, and I ask wat of Abdusalami abubakar and yaradua, did all this happen during their regime.

Shame on Buhari
Shame on APC
Shame on those so called southerners that help install a tyrant to rule this country.
Nigeria has never been divided like this

55 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 2:52pm
ok
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:53pm
The most fundamental problem we face as a nation is having leaders who are uneducated, uninformed, ignorant and not conversant with the purpose of governance. The level of insanity in Nigeria cannot be helped in a million years.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by whisper88(m): 2:53pm
The Nigerian Army now has a new job function.... what else can I say.

2 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by teamsynergy: 2:53pm
Let Health workers do this not the military

2 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by macaranta(m): 2:53pm
What's the urgent need to vaccinate people for, is there an impending disease outbreak that we are not yet aware of? Smh

5 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 2:53pm
All these portrays an Obvious fact the people have lost their Trust in the Federal Government for some rational reasons.

I look forward to a better Nigeria.

8 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 2:53pm
Buhari is a disaster

Nigeria Army is has completely lost the trust of Nigerians

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 2:54pm
Nigeria dn cast

2 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 2:54pm
Illiteracy is a disease

Just amazing how they could have thought of sending there wards to school when not enlightened.

Sigh.....

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by smalls001: 2:54pm
And Lastly....SHAME ON YOU FOR YOUR IGNORANCE!!!!!!
zionmade1:
Now southerners hate this entity nigeria like they have never done before since the end of civil war.
They said its because a northerner is in powee, and I ask wat of Abdusalami abubakar and yaradua, did all this happen during their regime.

Shame on Buhari
Shame on APC
Shame on those so called southerners that help install a tyrant to rule this country.
Nigeria has never been divided like this

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 2:54pm
Groovenaija360:
Happening Now in Eleme, Port Harcourt. There is pandemonium Over fear for Monkey pox. As the Nigerian army arrives Nchia Eleme town to carry out vaccination exercise. Parents Storm the gate of State school Aleto Eleme to retrieve their children back home.

However, Armed Police Men guiding the state school had initially refused to open the main gate to let parents grab hold on their children, But when the storm and pressure went higher the gate was forced open, as parents rushed in, storm classes and pick up there kids.

Many gun shots were heard as police disturbed the air. It was gathered that Okada Riders took advantage of the situation,increased their Normal #50 T.fair To #100..

See Photos below..

source >> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/vaccination-eleme-boils-army-arrive-parents-storm-schools-police-shoots-photos/


The military should stop this nonsense

2 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by tocin44(m): 2:54pm
na wa ooo
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 2:55pm
I never still see soldiers wey dey cause the panic

1 Like

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by mactoni91(m): 2:55pm
.
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 2:55pm
Ipob 4 Nigerian Army 0

22 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by whisper88(m): 2:55pm
Temidayo9:
Where is the pictures of the Army pls?

Really Mk the op go snap army? Na dinosaur go smile for him matter grin

10 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by bardmorz: 2:55pm
Say wetin! Military don turn vaccine giver nii? Things dey happen for dis country o.

2 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Mavin1: 2:56pm
Nigeria which way undecided

2 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by 4rty(f): 2:56pm
So its PH turn? grin grin grin na turn by turn

1 Like

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by blessedmeme: 2:56pm
Someone should call the Government to other

1 Like

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by djemillionia: 2:56pm
Benekruku:
Illiteracy is a disease

Just amazing how they could have thought of sending there wards to school when not enlightened.

Sigh.....


come you get pikin ?? why carry another pesin matter for head, can you see these parents re warried. come close

19 Likes

Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Chiefly(m): 2:56pm
Poo vaccine
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by rafabenitez: 2:56pm
Click like for Referendum click share for one Nigeria.

34 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Fut Minna's Pgd/masters Program. / Total Epnl 2008 Scholarship. All Nigerian Universities / Unizik Aptitude Test Date.

Viewing this topic: chuksonu, hush15, Ushafaiza(m), Fynebouy, owem19, colli247(m), Mrdigitech(m), bashorundino(m), paulbets, uscofield, todaynewsreview, efemty001, danzite(m), Adexvicky(f), amosyanyan(m), lsoul, doublehonor, dairo123(m), tprecious2, piax(m), vivlyviv, Sunsets, apomo, willyede(m), redcross, bakaredc, dquantom, emekuzi, Costa2000(m), 124(m), chr123, Charisdesigns, PrinceAkbabio(m), yettybaby112(f), tino22(m), sligj, Sunkyphil, MightyThor(m), Randyhot(m), IgboticGirl(f), edidiongmichael(m), Edu3Again, bonboclat, ChukwuemekaVal(m), itsIYKE(m), Stamford007(m), GreatNegro, Papertrail11(m), MosD, Natural2017, awesome4(f), Mpanyi, awizza(m), barrysome001(m), roqrules04(m), sonofanarchy(m), ultimatebas(m), giusjr(m), Afrok(m), Hopehall, HUMPHERY(m), enque(f), playcharles(m), MurderEnglish(m) and 124 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.