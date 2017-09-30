₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 1:08pm
Happening Now in Eleme, Port Harcourt. There is pandemonium Over fear for Monkey pox. As the Nigerian army arrives Nchia Eleme town to carry out vaccination exercise. Parents Storm the gate of State school Aleto Eleme to retrieve their children back home.
However, Armed Police Men guiding the state school had initially refused to open the main gate to let parents grab hold on their children, But when the storm and pressure went higher the gate was forced open, as parents rushed in, storm classes and pick up there kids.
Many gun shots were heard as police disturbed the air. It was gathered that Okada Riders took advantage of the situation,increased their Normal #50 T.fair To #100..
source >> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/vaccination-eleme-boils-army-arrive-parents-storm-schools-police-shoots-photos/
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by mexxmoney: 1:13pm
The people have lost confidence in the Nigerian army
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Ebimor96: 1:13pm
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Ebimor96: 1:14pm
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Benjom(m): 1:16pm
Why all this hullabaloo, ehn?!
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Temidayo9(m): 1:18pm
Where is the pictures of the Army pls?
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 1:20pm
Temidayo9:
Make i go snap army??
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by zionmade1: 2:13pm
Now southerners hate this entity nigeria like they have never done before since the end of civil war.
They said its because a northerner is in powee, and I ask wat of Abdusalami abubakar and yaradua, did all this happen during their regime.
Shame on Buhari
Shame on APC
Shame on those so called southerners that help install a tyrant to rule this country.
Nigeria has never been divided like this
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 2:52pm
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:53pm
The most fundamental problem we face as a nation is having leaders who are uneducated, uninformed, ignorant and not conversant with the purpose of governance. The level of insanity in Nigeria cannot be helped in a million years.
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by whisper88(m): 2:53pm
The Nigerian Army now has a new job function.... what else can I say.
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by teamsynergy: 2:53pm
Let Health workers do this not the military
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by macaranta(m): 2:53pm
What's the urgent need to vaccinate people for, is there an impending disease outbreak that we are not yet aware of? Smh
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 2:53pm
All these portrays an Obvious fact the people have lost their Trust in the Federal Government for some rational reasons.
I look forward to a better Nigeria.
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 2:53pm
Buhari is a disaster
Nigeria Army is has completely lost the trust of Nigerians
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 2:54pm
Nigeria dn cast
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 2:54pm
Illiteracy is a disease
Just amazing how they could have thought of sending there wards to school when not enlightened.
Sigh.....
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by smalls001: 2:54pm
And Lastly....SHAME ON YOU FOR YOUR IGNORANCE!!!!!!
zionmade1:
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 2:54pm
Groovenaija360:
The military should stop this nonsense
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by tocin44(m): 2:54pm
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 2:55pm
I never still see soldiers wey dey cause the panic
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by mactoni91(m): 2:55pm
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 2:55pm
Ipob 4 Nigerian Army 0
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by whisper88(m): 2:55pm
Temidayo9:
Really Mk the op go snap army? Na dinosaur go smile for him matter
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by bardmorz: 2:55pm
Say wetin! Military don turn vaccine giver nii? Things dey happen for dis country o.
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Mavin1: 2:56pm
Nigeria which way
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by 4rty(f): 2:56pm
So its PH turn? na turn by turn
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by blessedmeme: 2:56pm
Someone should call the Government to other
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by djemillionia: 2:56pm
Benekruku:
come you get pikin ?? why carry another pesin matter for head, can you see these parents re warried. come close
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by Chiefly(m): 2:56pm
Poo vaccine
Re: Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) by rafabenitez: 2:56pm
Click like for Referendum click share for one Nigeria.
