However, Armed Police Men guiding the state school had initially refused to open the main gate to let parents grab hold on their children, But when the storm and pressure went higher the gate was forced open, as parents rushed in, storm classes and pick up there kids.



Many gun shots were heard as police disturbed the air. It was gathered that Okada Riders took advantage of the situation,increased their Normal #50 T.fair To #100..



Happening Now in Eleme, Port Harcourt. There is pandemonium Over fear for Monkey pox. As the Nigerian army arrives Nchia Eleme town to carry out vaccination exercise. Parents Storm the gate of State school Aleto Eleme to retrieve their children back home.However, Armed Police Men guiding the state school had initially refused to open the main gate to let parents grab hold on their children, But when the storm and pressure went higher the gate was forced open, as parents rushed in, storm classes and pick up there kids.Many gun shots were heard as police disturbed the air. It was gathered that Okada Riders took advantage of the situation,increased their Normal #50 T.fair To #100..

Where is the pictures of the Army pls?

Now southerners hate this entity nigeria like they have never done before since the end of civil war.

They said its because a northerner is in powee, and I ask wat of Abdusalami abubakar and yaradua, did all this happen during their regime.



Shame on Buhari

Shame on APC

Shame on those so called southerners that help install a tyrant to rule this country.

Nigeria has never been divided like this

The most fundamental problem we face as a nation is having leaders who are uneducated, uninformed, ignorant and not conversant with the purpose of governance. The level of insanity in Nigeria cannot be helped in a million years.

The Nigerian Army now has a new job function.... what else can I say.

Let Health workers do this not the military

What's the urgent need to vaccinate people for, is there an impending disease outbreak that we are not yet aware of? Smh

All these portrays an Obvious fact the people have lost their Trust in the Federal Government for some rational reasons.



I look forward to a better Nigeria.

Buhari is a disaster



Nigeria Army is has completely lost the trust of Nigerians

Illiteracy is a disease



Just amazing how they could have thought of sending there wards to school when not enlightened.



1 Like 1 Share



And Lastly....SHAME ON YOU FOR YOUR IGNORANCE!!!!!!

The military should stop this nonsense

I never still see soldiers wey dey cause the panic

Ipob 4 Nigerian Army 0

Really Mk the op go snap army? Na dinosaur go smile for him matter

Say wetin! Military don turn vaccine giver nii? Things dey happen for dis country o.

Nigeria which way

Someone should call the Government to other

Illiteracy is a disease



Just amazing how they could have thought of sending there wards to school when not enlightened.



Sigh.....





come you get pikin ?? why carry another pesin matter for head, can you see these parents re warried. come close

Poo vaccine