



@opetodolapo wrote- Yesterday 16th of October I received various tags about the complaint of a young lady who was allegedly rough handled by some

policemen. I reached out to her, she recounted her ordeals. I did a follow up to Kwara state where the alleged incident occurred. The commissioner of police in the state through the PPRO are looking into the matter, members of the public including the complainant should be rest assured that justice will prevail. Thanks to you all for your cooperation and trust.

