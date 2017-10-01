₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by praizblog: 12:08pm
A reports surfaced online yesterday that a Lady was rough handled by some police men yesterday. The Lagos police pro reacts to the matter on his IG page.
@opetodolapo wrote- Yesterday 16th of October I received various tags about the complaint of a young lady who was allegedly rough handled by some
policemen. I reached out to her, she recounted her ordeals. I did a follow up to Kwara state where the alleged incident occurred. The commissioner of police in the state through the PPRO are looking into the matter, members of the public including the complainant should be rest assured that justice will prevail. Thanks to you all for your cooperation and trust.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/opetodolapo-reacts-to-lady-who-was.html?m=0
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by slyng(m): 12:13pm
Ose jare omoluabi, eyan iyi
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by Kobicove(m): 12:25pm
The erring police officer should be brought to book.
This sort of conduct should not be condoned!
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by veekid(m): 1:09pm
The case won't touch no where!
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by SNIPER123: 1:10pm
Story
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by Arsenalholic(m): 1:10pm
"Justice will prevail"
That's the same worn out line we hear everyday after issues like this go viral -- yet, nothing happens. It has become a repeated song that is jarring to the ears.
Police and SARS are out there harrasing innocent citizens on a daily basis.
Better call your boys to order. Because when the goat has been chased for a long time and all of a sudden it's back is against the wall, it has no option but to fight.
I won't be surprised if angry youths start meting out jungle justice on this uniformed criminals in broad daylight soon enough.
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by Kennitrust: 1:10pm
wait and see police action
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by Kokaine(m): 1:11pm
not just loose their job, go to jail
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by psalmsonovic(m): 1:11pm
What did they do to her in particularly
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by asawanathegreat(m): 1:12pm
Dis story don tire me to hear jor.
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by Amosjaj(m): 1:12pm
Story without good headline and baseic
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by uchman48(m): 1:13pm
na today, I bet this is the last time we will get to hear this. how the justice will take place, we will never get to know.
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by AgentGoat: 1:13pm
Patiently waiting for court verdict on namandu cownu of the beerafraid....
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by hola106(m): 1:13pm
don't wana comment
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by iykejazz: 1:14pm
|Re: Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Assault On A Lady By Policemen In Kwara by Unbreakable007: 1:14pm
Chemical reactions every where.
